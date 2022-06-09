Log in
    6576   TW0006576002

FORESEE PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(6576)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-06
120.00 TWD   +3.90%
Foresee Pharmaceuticals : announces the submission of New Drug Application for CAMCEVI 42 mg to TFDA

06/09/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/09 Time of announcement 17:13:47
Subject 
 Foresee announces the submission of New Drug
Application for CAMCEVI 42 mg to TFDA
Date of events 2022/06/09 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/06/09
2.New drug name or code: CAMCEVI 42 mg (FP-001 50 mg, 6-month depot
  formulation)
3.Indication: for the treatment of hormone-dependent advanced prostate cancer
  and for the treatment of high-risk localized prostate cancer and locally
  advanced hormone-dependent prostate cancer in combination with
  radiotherapy.
4.Planned development stages: regulatory review on the New Drug Application
  by TFDA
5.Current development stage:
  (1) Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
      (include interim analysis):
      Foresee has submitted a New Drug Application for CAMCEVI (leuprolide)
      injectable emulsion, 42 mg to TFDA.
  (2) Once disapproved by competent authority or each of clinical trials
      (include interim analysis) results less than statistically significant
      sense, the risks & the associated measures the Company may occur: N/A
  (3) After obtaining official approval or the results of statistically
      significant sense, the future strategy: N/A
  (4) Accumulated investment expenditure incurred: Undisclosed
6.Upcoming development plan:
  (1) Estimated date of completion: the regulatory review is expected to
      complete in around 1 year. The actual date and final decision are at
      authorities' discretion.
  (2) Estimated responsibilities: NDA submission fee
7.Market situation:
  As the population grows and gradually ages, prostate cancer patients has
  grown in number. According to Transparency Market Research, the global
  prostate cancer therapeutics market was worth about US$10 billion in 2019.
  By estimation, the global prostate cancer drug market value will grow to
  US$19.6 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8%.
  According to IMS data, the market value of GnRH/LHRH therapy in 2018 was
  approximately US$4.4 billion (all indications included), with sales of
  drugs containing Leuprolide reaching approximately US$2.492 billion
  (56.6%) in 2018.
  Designed and developed through Foresee's pioneering Stabilized Injectable
  Formulation technologies, CAMCEVI 42 mg is a differentiated ready-to-use
  6-month depot injection, which overcomes the requirement of manual
  reconstitution-an obstacle that the already marketed leuprolide products
  face that can lead to handling inconvenience and potential risks of
  handing errors.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:

Disclaimer

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
