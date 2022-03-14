Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6576   TW0006576002

FORESEE PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.

(6576)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Foresee Pharmaceuticals : received notice from GeneScience that the application of registration clinical trial for leuprolide injectable emulsion has been approved by China NMPA

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/14 Time of announcement 20:25:38
Subject 
 Foresee received notice from GeneScience that the
application of registration clinical trial for leuprolide
injectable emulsion has been approved by China NMPA
Date of events 2022/03/14 To which item it meets paragraph 10
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/14
2.New drug name or code: leuprolide injectable emulsion (i.e. CAMCEVI 42 mg
  6-month depot formulation)
3.Indication:  for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer
4.Planned development stages: to conduct registration clinical trial and
  submit marketing authorization application in China
5.Current development stage:
  (1) Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
      (include interim analysis):
      a. GeneScience Pharmaceuticals (GenSci, Foresee's licensing partner in
         China) submitted a registration clinical trial application for
         leuprolide injectable emulsion (i.e. CAMCEVI 42 mg 6-month depot
         formulation) to China NMPA (National Medical Products
         Administration) in July 2021. GenSci has received the acceptance
         letter from NMPA for substantial review on the registration clinical
         trial application on December 30, 2021. The registration clinical
         trial may begin if there are no negative opinions or questions
         raised by NMPA within 60 working days after the acceptance for
         substantial review.
      b. Foresee has received notice from GenSci that it has received the
         approval from NMPA that the registration clinical trial can be
         proceeded.
  (2) Once disapproved by competent authority or each of clinical trials
      (include interim analysis) results less than statistically significant
      sense, the risks & the associated measures the Company may occur: N/A
  (3) After obtaining official approval or the results of statistically
      significant sense, the future strategy: to conduct registration
      clinical trial and submit marketing authorization application in China.
  (4) Accumulated investment expenditure incurred: Undisclosed
6.Upcoming development plan:
  (1) Estimated date of completion: the registration clinical trial is
      expected to complete in 2 to 3 years. Time of completion is
      determined by actual condition of patient enrollment.
  (2) Estimated responsibilities: N/A
7.Market situation:
  As the population grows and gradually ages, prostate cancer patients has
  grown in number. According to Transparency Market Research, the global
  prostate cancer therapeutics market was worth about US$10 billion in 2019.
  By estimation, the global prostate cancer drug market value will grow to
  US$19.6 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8%.
  According to IMS data, the market value of GnRH/LHRH therapy in 2018 was
  approximately US$4.4 billion (all indications included), with sales of
  drugs containing Leuprolide reaching approximately US$2.5 billion (56.6%)
  in 2018.
  Designed and developed through Foresee's pioneering Stabilized Injectable
  Formulation technologies, CAMCEVI 42 mg is a differentiated ready-to-use
  6-month depot injection, which overcomes the requirement of manual
  reconstitution-an obstacle that the already marketed leuprolide products
  face that can lead to handling inconvenience and potential risks of
  handing errors.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:

Disclaimer

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
