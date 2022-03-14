Foresee Pharmaceuticals : received notice from GeneScience that the application of registration clinical trial for leuprolide injectable emulsion has been approved by China NMPA
03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/14
Time of announcement
20:25:38
Subject
Foresee received notice from GeneScience that the
application of registration clinical trial for leuprolide
injectable emulsion has been approved by China NMPA
Date of events
2022/03/14
To which item it meets
paragraph 10
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/14
2.New drug name or code: leuprolide injectable emulsion (i.e. CAMCEVI 42 mg
6-month depot formulation)
3.Indication: for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer
4.Planned development stages: to conduct registration clinical trial and
submit marketing authorization application in China
5.Current development stage:
(1) Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials
(include interim analysis):
a. GeneScience Pharmaceuticals (GenSci, Foresee's licensing partner in
China) submitted a registration clinical trial application for
leuprolide injectable emulsion (i.e. CAMCEVI 42 mg 6-month depot
formulation) to China NMPA (National Medical Products
Administration) in July 2021. GenSci has received the acceptance
letter from NMPA for substantial review on the registration clinical
trial application on December 30, 2021. The registration clinical
trial may begin if there are no negative opinions or questions
raised by NMPA within 60 working days after the acceptance for
substantial review.
b. Foresee has received notice from GenSci that it has received the
approval from NMPA that the registration clinical trial can be
proceeded.
(2) Once disapproved by competent authority or each of clinical trials
(include interim analysis) results less than statistically significant
sense, the risks & the associated measures the Company may occur: N/A
(3) After obtaining official approval or the results of statistically
significant sense, the future strategy: to conduct registration
clinical trial and submit marketing authorization application in China.
(4) Accumulated investment expenditure incurred: Undisclosed
6.Upcoming development plan:
(1) Estimated date of completion: the registration clinical trial is
expected to complete in 2 to 3 years. Time of completion is
determined by actual condition of patient enrollment.
(2) Estimated responsibilities: N/A
7.Market situation:
As the population grows and gradually ages, prostate cancer patients has
grown in number. According to Transparency Market Research, the global
prostate cancer therapeutics market was worth about US$10 billion in 2019.
By estimation, the global prostate cancer drug market value will grow to
US$19.6 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8%.
According to IMS data, the market value of GnRH/LHRH therapy in 2018 was
approximately US$4.4 billion (all indications included), with sales of
drugs containing Leuprolide reaching approximately US$2.5 billion (56.6%)
in 2018.
Designed and developed through Foresee's pioneering Stabilized Injectable
Formulation technologies, CAMCEVI 42 mg is a differentiated ready-to-use
6-month depot injection, which overcomes the requirement of manual
reconstitution-an obstacle that the already marketed leuprolide products
face that can lead to handling inconvenience and potential risks of
handing errors.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with
no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors
are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.:
Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:09 UTC.