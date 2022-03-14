Foresee Pharmaceuticals : received notice from GeneScience that the application of registration clinical trial for leuprolide injectable emulsion has been approved by China NMPA

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/14 2.New drug name or code: leuprolide injectable emulsion (i.e. CAMCEVI 42 mg 6-month depot formulation) 3.Indication: for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer 4.Planned development stages: to conduct registration clinical trial and submit marketing authorization application in China 5.Current development stage: (1) Application submission/approval/disapproval/each of clinical trials (include interim analysis): a. GeneScience Pharmaceuticals (GenSci, Foresee's licensing partner in China) submitted a registration clinical trial application for leuprolide injectable emulsion (i.e. CAMCEVI 42 mg 6-month depot formulation) to China NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) in July 2021. GenSci has received the acceptance letter from NMPA for substantial review on the registration clinical trial application on December 30, 2021. The registration clinical trial may begin if there are no negative opinions or questions raised by NMPA within 60 working days after the acceptance for substantial review. b. Foresee has received notice from GenSci that it has received the approval from NMPA that the registration clinical trial can be proceeded. (2) Once disapproved by competent authority or each of clinical trials (include interim analysis) results less than statistically significant sense, the risks & the associated measures the Company may occur: N/A (3) After obtaining official approval or the results of statistically significant sense, the future strategy: to conduct registration clinical trial and submit marketing authorization application in China. (4) Accumulated investment expenditure incurred: Undisclosed 6.Upcoming development plan: (1) Estimated date of completion: the registration clinical trial is expected to complete in 2 to 3 years. Time of completion is determined by actual condition of patient enrollment. (2) Estimated responsibilities: N/A 7.Market situation: As the population grows and gradually ages, prostate cancer patients has grown in number. According to Transparency Market Research, the global prostate cancer therapeutics market was worth about US$10 billion in 2019. By estimation, the global prostate cancer drug market value will grow to US$19.6 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 8%. According to IMS data, the market value of GnRH/LHRH therapy in 2018 was approximately US$4.4 billion (all indications included), with sales of drugs containing Leuprolide reaching approximately US$2.5 billion (56.6%) in 2018. Designed and developed through Foresee's pioneering Stabilized Injectable Formulation technologies, CAMCEVI 42 mg is a differentiated ready-to-use 6-month depot injection, which overcomes the requirement of manual reconstitution-an obstacle that the already marketed leuprolide products face that can lead to handling inconvenience and potential risks of handing errors. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: None 9.New drug development requires long process, vast investments and with no guarantee in success which may pose investment risks.The investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough evaluation.: