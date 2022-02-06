Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSX   IL0001990188

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

(FRSX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight Autonomous : Aegis Virtual Conference – February 23-25, 2022

02/06/2022 | 09:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Foresight will present at the Aegis Virtual Event on February 23, 2022.
The virtual conference will include a live company presentation on February 23 at 12:00pm EST by Eli Yoresh, Foresight's Chief Financial Officer and Doron Cohadier, Foresight's Vice President of Business Development. The presentation can be accessed using this link here.

Disclaimer

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 14:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
09:48aFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Aegis Virtual Conference – February 23-25, 2022
PU
01/31FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Collaborates with a Leading Tier One Supplier on Enhancing ADAS Vis..
PU
01/31FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Collaborates with a Leading Tier One Supplier on Enhancing ADAS Vis..
PU
01/31Foresight Collaborates with a Leading Tier One Supplier on Enhancing ADAS Vision System..
AQ
01/31Foresight Collaborates with a Leading Tier One Supplier on Enhancing ADAS Vision System..
EQ
01/31Foresight Collaborates with A Leading Tier One Supplier on Enhancing Adas Vision System..
CI
01/12FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : SUNWAY-AI is a global Chinese manufacturer of autonomous and unmann..
PU
01/12Foresight and SUNWAY-AI Collaborate to Commercialize Autonomous Technologies to the Chi..
AQ
01/12Foresight and SUNWAY-AI Collaborate to Commercialize Autonomous Technologies to the Chi..
EQ
01/12Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and SUNWAY-AI Collaborate to Commercialize Autonomou..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,37 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net income 2021 -46,6 M -14,5 M -14,5 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 282 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 759x
Capi. / Sales 2022 34,0x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,87 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Haim Siboni Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Chief Financial Officer
Levy Zruya Chief Technology Officer
David Lempert Director-Research & Development
Oren Bar-On VP-Global Operations & Business Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.-24.68%88
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-9.03%2 293 591
SEA LIMITED-30.70%87 112
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-15.84%81 346
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-18.53%64 218
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.18%47 396