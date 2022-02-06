Foresight Autonomous : Aegis Virtual Conference – February 23-25, 2022

Foresight will present at the Aegis Virtual Event on February 23, 2022.
The virtual conference will include a live company presentation on February 23 at 12:00pm EST by Eli Yoresh, Foresight's Chief Financial Officer and Doron Cohadier, Foresight's Vice President of Business Development. The presentation can be accessed using this link here.
