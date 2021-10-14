Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSX   IL0001990188

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

(FRSX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight Autonomous : Announces QuadSight® Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Developer

10/14/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Foresight Announces QuadSight® Sale to a North American

Robotic Systems Developer

The QuadSight technology will be evaluated for possible integration into

different autonomous and robotic applications

Ness Ziona, Israel - October 14, 2021 - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received an order for a prototype of its QuadSight® four-camera vision system from a leading North American robotic systems developer.

Foresight's technology will be evaluated for possible integration into various autonomous vehicles solutions offered by the robotic systems developer to its wide range of end- customers, mostly in agricultural, industrial, aerospace, mining and security industries.

The QuadSight multi-spectral vision solution achieves unprecedented accurate obstacle detection on any road thanks to its 3D stereo perception and the ability to generate dense 3D point clouds in harsh lighting and weather conditions. As such, the QuadSight system is suitable for on-road and off-road applications such as self-driving cars, mining, construction and agriculture.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of- sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-timepre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting- edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotiveon LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the evaluation of Foresight's technology by the North American robotic systems developer. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO MS-IR LLC msegal@ms-ir.com917-607-8654

תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת

ןופצ הרבחל QuadSight® תריכמ לע העידומ טייסרופתויטובור תוכרעמ תחתפמה תיאקירמא

םינוש םייטובורו םיימונוטוא םימושייב ירשפא בוליש ךרוצל ןחבת QuadSight תייגולונכט

תוכרעמ םוחתב החמתמה ,מ"עב סגנידלוה סמונוטוא טייסרופ תרבח - 2021 ,רבוטקואב 14 ,לארשי ,הנויצ סנ הלביק יכ םויה העידוה ,)FRSX :לומיס( ביבא לתו ק"דסאנ תוסרובב תורחסנ היתוינמש ,בכרל תובשחוממ הייאר תיאקירמא ןופצ הרבחמ תומלצמ עברא תססובמה QuadSight® תבשחוממה הייארה תכרעמל סופיטבאל הנמזה

.תויטובור תוכרעמ תחתפמה הליבומ

תחתפמ העיצמש םיימונוטוא בכר ילכ לש םינוש תונורתפב ירשפא בוליש ךרוצל ןחבת טייסרופ לש היגולונכטה היירכה ,ללחה ,היישעתה ,תואלקחה ימוחתב רקיעב ,הלש הצקה תוחוקל לש בחר ןווגמל ,תויטובורה תוכרעמה

.ןוחטבהו

תודוה ךרד לכב םידקת רסח קוידב םילושכמ הלגמ QuadSight תילרטקפס-יטלומה תבשחוממה הייארה ןורתפ

.םישק ריווא גזמו הרואת יאנתב םיידממ-תלת תודוקנ יננע רצייל תלוכיהו ולש תידממ-תלתה ואירטסה תסיפתל

.תואלקחו היינב ,היירכ ,םיימונוטוא םיבכר ןוגכ חטשו שיבכ ימושייל המיאתמ QuadSight תכרעמ ,ךכיפל

טייסרופ תודוא

תחתפמה תיגולונכט הרבח איה )FRSX :א"תו ק"דסאנ תסרובב לומיס( מ"עב סגנידלוה סמונוטוא טייסרופ טייסרופ תועצמאב .תירלולס תרושקת יססובמ םימושייו תילרטקפס-יטלומ תבשחוממ הייארל הנכות תונורתפ הייאר תוכרעמ תחתפמ טייסרופ ,האלמה התולעבב רשא תבה תורבח ,מ"עב לייבומ טנ-ייאו מ"עב ביטומוטוא

."הייארה חווטל רבעמ" םיכרד תונואת תעינמל תונורתפ ןכו "in-line-of sight" תבשחוממ

-תלת תודוקנ ןנעו םינשייח ךותיה ,יטמוטוא לויכ לש םילודומ םיללוכ טייסרופ לש תבשחוממה הייארה תונורתפ יתיישעת דויצו םיימונוטוא בכר ילכ ,ינוחטבה קושה ,בכרה קוש ןוגכ םינוש םיקוושב םושייל םינתינה ,ףופצ ידממ תנמ לע תמא ןמזב הבורק תושגנתה תודוא תוערתה תקפסמ לייבומ טנ-ייא לש תירלולסה תונורתפה תליבח .דבכ תויגולונכט בוליש ידי לע ינוריעה בחרמב ךרדה ישמתשמ לכ לש תיתביבסה תועדומהו םיכרדב תוחיטבה תא רפשל

. םינותנ חותינו תיתוכאלמ הניב לש תומדקתמ

הרבחה רתאב ורקב ,ביטומוטוא טייסרופ ,הלש תבה תרבחו טייסרופ תודוא ףסונ עדימל Foresightהרבחה דומעל ופרטצה וא ,רטיווטב @ForesightAuto1ירחא ובקע ,www.foresightauto.com

.ןיאדקנילב Automotive

דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ

בייחמה חווידה חסונ האר ,םיפסונ םיטרפל .יאקירמאה ןידב ותועמשמכ דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ ללוכ הז םוסרפ

.ןלהל תילגנאב

:רשק יטרפ

םיעיקשמ ירשק לכימו ידע 0523044404 :יתרפא לכימ

michal@efraty.com

Disclaimer

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 13:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
09:52aFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Announces QuadSight® Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Devel..
PU
08:21aFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Announces QuadSightÃ‚® Sale to a North American Robotic Syste..
AQ
08:21aPRESS RELEASE : Foresight Announces QuadSight(R) Sale to a North American Robotic Systems ..
DJ
08:21aFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Announces QuadSight(R) Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Dev..
EQ
09/20FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : CEO Letter to Shareholders (Form 6-K)
PU
09/20FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : CEO Letter to Shareholders
AQ
09/20PRESS RELEASE : Foresight CEO Letter to -2-
DJ
09/20FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : CEO Letter to Shareholders
EQ
09/20PRESS RELEASE : Foresight CEO Letter to Shareholders
DJ
09/20FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.(N : FRSX) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,32 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net income 2021 -57,0 M -17,7 M -17,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 593 M 184 M 184 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 448x
Capi. / Sales 2022 42,2x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,84 ILS
Average target price 3,70 ILS
Spread / Average Target 101%
Managers and Directors
Haim Siboni Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Chief Financial Officer
Levy Zruya Chief Technology Officer
David Lempert Director-Research & Development
Oren Bar-On VP-Global Operations & Business Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.-30.00%184
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.22%2 226 737
SEA LIMITED75.51%192 895
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC74.05%102 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.07%79 107
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE36.29%68 901