Foresight Autonomous : Announces QuadSight® Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Developer

Ness Ziona, Israel - October 14, 2021 - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received an order for a prototype of its QuadSight® four-camera vision system from a leading North American robotic systems developer.

Foresight's technology will be evaluated for possible integration into various autonomous vehicles solutions offered by the robotic systems developer to its wide range of end- customers, mostly in agricultural, industrial, aerospace, mining and security industries.

The QuadSight multi-spectral vision solution achieves unprecedented accurate obstacle detection on any road thanks to its 3D stereo perception and the ability to generate dense 3D point clouds in harsh lighting and weather conditions. As such, the QuadSight system is suitable for on-road and off-road applications such as self-driving cars, mining, construction and agriculture.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of- sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-timepre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting- edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotiveon LinkedIn.

