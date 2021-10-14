Foresight Autonomous : Announces QuadSight® Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Developer

Foresight Announces QuadSight® Sale to a North American
Robotic Systems Developer
The QuadSight technology will be evaluated for possible integration into
different autonomous and robotic applications
Ness Ziona, Israel - October 14, 2021 - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received an order for a prototype of its QuadSight® four-camera vision system from a leading North American robotic systems developer.
Foresight's technology will be evaluated for possible integration into various autonomous vehicles solutions offered by the robotic systems developer to its wide range of end- customers, mostly in agricultural, industrial, aerospace, mining and security industries.
The QuadSight multi-spectral vision solution achieves unprecedented accurate obstacle detection on any road thanks to its 3D stereo perception and the ability to generate dense 3D point clouds in harsh lighting and weather conditions. As such, the QuadSight system is suitable for on-road and off-road applications such as self-driving cars, mining, construction and agriculture.
About Foresight
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of- sight" accident-prevention solutions.
Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-timepre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting- edge AI technology and advanced analytics.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the evaluation of Foresight's technology by the North American robotic systems developer. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.
The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.
תילגנאב חווידה חסונ אוה בייחמה חסונה - תוחונ םוגרת
ןופצ הרבחל QuadSight® -התריכמ לע העידומ טייסרופתויטובור תוכרעמ תחתפמה תיאקירמא
םינוש םייטובורו םיימונוטוא םימושייב ירשפא בוליש ךרוצל ןחבת QuadSight תייגולונכט
תוכרעמ םוחתב החמתמה ,מ"עב סגנידלוה סמונוטוא טייסרופ תרבח - 2021 ,רבוטקואב 14 ,לארשי ,הנויצ סנ הלביק יכ םויה העידוה ,)FRSX :לומיס( ביבא לתו ק"דסאנ תוסרובב תורחסנ היתוינמש ,בכרל תובשחוממ הייאר תיאקירמא ןופצ הרבחמ תומלצמ עברא תססובמה QuadSight® תבשחוממה הייארה תכרעמל סופיטבאל הנמזה
.תויטובור תוכרעמ תחתפמה הליבומ
תחתפמ העיצמש םיימונוטוא בכר ילכ לש םינוש תונורתפב ירשפא בוליש ךרוצל ןחבת טייסרופ לש היגולונכטה היירכה ,ללחה ,היישעתה ,תואלקחה ימוחתב רקיעב ,הלש הצקה תוחוקל לש בחר ןווגמל ,תויטובורה תוכרעמה
.ןוחטבהו
תודוה ךרד לכב םידקת רסח קוידב םילושכמ הלגמ QuadSight תילרטקפס-יטלומה תבשחוממה הייארה ןורתפ
.םישק ריווא גזמו הרואת יאנתב םיידממ-תלת תודוקנ יננע רצייל תלוכיהו ולש תידממ-תלתה ואירטסה תסיפתל
.תואלקחו היינב ,היירכ ,םיימונוטוא םיבכר ןוגכ חטשו שיבכ ימושייל המיאתמ QuadSight תכרעמ ,ךכיפל
טייסרופ תודוא
תחתפמה תיגולונכט הרבח איה )FRSX :א"תו ק"דסאנ תסרובב לומיס( מ"עב סגנידלוה סמונוטוא טייסרופ טייסרופ תועצמאב .תירלולס תרושקת יססובמ םימושייו תילרטקפס-יטלומ תבשחוממ הייארל הנכות תונורתפ הייאר תוכרעמ תחתפמ טייסרופ ,האלמה התולעבב רשא תבה תורבח ,מ"עב לייבומ טנ-ייאו מ"עב ביטומוטוא
."הייארה חווטל רבעמ" םיכרד תונואת תעינמל תונורתפ ןכו "in-line-of sight" תבשחוממ
-תלת תודוקנ ןנעו םינשייח ךותיה ,יטמוטוא לויכ לש םילודומ םיללוכ טייסרופ לש תבשחוממה הייארה תונורתפ יתיישעת דויצו םיימונוטוא בכר ילכ ,ינוחטבה קושה ,בכרה קוש ןוגכ םינוש םיקוושב םושייל םינתינה ,ףופצ ידממ תנמ לע תמא ןמזב הבורק תושגנתה תודוא תוערתה תקפסמ לייבומ טנ-ייא לש תירלולסה תונורתפה תליבח .דבכ תויגולונכט בוליש ידי לע ינוריעה בחרמב ךרדה ישמתשמ לכ לש תיתביבסה תועדומהו םיכרדב תוחיטבה תא רפשל
. םינותנ חותינו תיתוכאלמ הניב לש תומדקתמ
הרבחה רתאב ורקב ,ביטומוטוא טייסרופ ,הלש תבה תרבחו טייסרופ תודוא ףסונ עדימל Foresightהרבחה דומעל ופרטצה וא ,רטיווטב @ForesightAuto1ירחא ובקע ,www.foresightauto.com
.ןיאדקנילב Automotive
דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ
בייחמה חווידה חסונ האר ,םיפסונ םיטרפל .יאקירמאה ןידב ותועמשמכ דיתע ינפ הפוצ עדימ ללוכ הז םוסרפ
.ןלהל תילגנאב
