  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    FRSX   IL0001990188

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

(FRSX)
Foresight Autonomous : Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference – September 22-23, 2021

09/19/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Foresight's management will present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference on September 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM ET.

The virtual conference will include a live presentation followed by a Q&A session. Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors on September 22 and 23. To schedule a meeting, please contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com or Lou Teeluck at lteeluck@ms-ir.com.

Disclaimer

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 19:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1,32 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net income 2021 -57,0 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 661 M 206 M 206 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 499x
Capi. / Sales 2022 47,1x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 88,9%
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,01 ILS
Average target price 3,70 ILS
Spread / Average Target 84,1%
Managers and Directors
Haim Siboni Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Chief Financial Officer
Levy Zruya Chief Technology Officer
David Lempert Director-Research & Development
Oren Bar-On VP-Global Operations & Business Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.-23.49%202
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.82%2 253 490
SEA LIMITED70.72%187 628
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC73.00%101 816
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-14.72%85 478
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE50.50%77 220