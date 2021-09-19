Foresight Autonomous : Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference – September 22-23, 2021

Foresight's management will present at the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference on September 22, 2021 at 10:10 AM ET.

The virtual conference will include a live presentation followed by a Q&A session. Management will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors on September 22 and 23. To schedule a meeting, please contact Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com or Lou Teeluck at lteeluck@ms-ir.com.