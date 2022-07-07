Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSX   IL0001990188

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

(FRSX)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-07-05
0.4610 ILS   -0.22%
04:04pFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Shandong Research Institute, Beidou Tech and Foresight will collaborate on obstacle detection and intelligent navigation based on multi-sensor fusion - Form 6-K
PU
08:21aForesight Enters MOU for Joint Development of Autonomous Solutions in Shandong Province, China
AQ
08:21aForesight Enters MOU for Joint Development of Autonomous Solutions in Shandong Province, China
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight Autonomous : Shandong Research Institute, Beidou Tech and Foresight will collaborate on obstacle detection and intelligent navigation based on multi-sensor fusion - Form 6-K

07/07/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shandong Research Institute, Beidou Tech and Foresight will collaborate on

obstacle detection and intelligent navigation based on multi-sensor fusion

Ness Ziona, Israel - July 7, 2022 - Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Shandong Industry Research Information and Artificial Intelligence Integration Research Institute Co., Ltd ("Shandong Research Institute"), a professional research institute wholly owned by Shandong Industrial Technology Research Institute, and Beidou Jingzong Technology (Shandong) Co., Ltd ("Beidou Tech"), a company mainly engaged in the research of high-precision seamless positioning, real-time accurate regeneration of scene targets, and control of scene target position.

The MOU establishes the joint development of an obstacle detection system and all-weather, high-precision positioning for unmanned vehicles based on multi-sensor fusion. The new system will combine Foresight's stereoscopic technology (using both visible light and thermal cameras), radar, and the laser scanning technology LiDAR, as well as Beidou Tech's vehicle navigation and positioning system. The collaboratively produced system will aim to provide vehicle manufacturers with multi-sensor intelligent navigation to deploy in smart transportation, active safety automotive systems, and unmanned driving. The resulting system is intended for use in autonomous vehicles, trucks, passenger cars, and other vehicles in Shandong Province, China.

Furthermore, the Chinese parties applied for the endorsement and financial support of the province to underwrite and otherwise advance the project. Meanwhile, the parties intend to negotiate a definitive agreement to develop the above-mentioned system and to establish a joint venture in Shandong.

This MOU follows several projects in China reported by Foresight over the past year and supports the Company's strategy to expand its presence in China and become a dominant player in the Asia-Pacific automotive market.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the proposed joint development of an obstacle detection system and all-weather high-precision positioning for unmanned vehicles based on multi-sensor fusion, the intended design of the system and that the system is intended for integration into autonomous vehicles, trucks, passenger cars, and other vehicles in Shandong Province, China, that the Chinese parties applied for financial support of the province of Shandong to finance and otherwise advance the joint development and that the parties intend to negotiate a definitive agreement to develop the above-mentioned system and intend to establish a joint venture in Shandong. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com

917-607-8654

.

Disclaimer

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 20:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
04:04pFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Shandong Research Institute, Beidou Tech and Foresight will collabo..
PU
08:21aForesight Enters MOU for Joint Development of Autonomous Solutions in Shandong Province..
AQ
08:21aForesight Enters MOU for Joint Development of Autonomous Solutions in Shandong Province..
EQ
06/27FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Signs Agreement with Hitachi Astemo Americas - Form 6-K
PU
06/27Foresight Signs Agreement with Hitachi Astemo Americas
AQ
06/27Foresight Signs Agreement with Hitachi Astemo Americas
EQ
06/27Foresight Autonomous Holdings Signs Agreement with Hitachi Astemo Americas to Test and ..
CI
06/15FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : and Tier One ZF Sign an Agreement for a Joint Proof of Concept - Fo..
PU
06/15Foresight and Tier One ZF Sign an Agreement for a Joint Proof of Concept
AQ
06/15Foresight and Tier One ZF Sign an Agreement for a Joint Proof of Concept
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1,91 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net income 2022 -51,2 M -14,7 M -14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 149 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 78,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haim Siboni Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Chief Financial Officer
Levy Zruya Chief Technology Officer
David Lempert Vice President-Research & Development
Oren Bar-On VP-Global Operations & Business Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.-60.22%43
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.85%1 990 993
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-45.49%52 839
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.76%49 035
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.80%47 364
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-18.63%43 029