  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    FRSX   IL0001990188

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

(FRSX)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-12
0.4750 ILS   -5.75%
01:20pFORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Tel Aviv Investor Conference – September 14, 2022 – Recording available
PU
09/07Foresight Collaborates with Leading American EV Manufacturer to Enhance Existing ADAS Systems
EQ
09/07Foresight to Hold an Investor Conference in Israel
EQ
Foresight Autonomous : Tel Aviv Investor Conference – September 14, 2022 – Recording available

09/14/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Tel Aviv Investor Conference - September 14, 2022 - Recording available

A recorded summary of Foresight's investor conference held in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on September 14, 2022, is now available online.

Click here to watch the recording and hear about our latest commercial developments.

Disclaimer

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 17:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,12 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2022 -86,4 M -25,3 M -25,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 153 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 72,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haim Siboni Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Chief Financial Officer
Levy Zruya Chief Technology Officer
David Lempert Vice President-Research & Development
Oren Bar-On VP-Global Operations & Business Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.-59.02%45
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.72%1 879 314
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-34.72%63 455
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.84%49 632
SYNOPSYS INC.-12.18%49 484
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-10.43%45 714