Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FRSX   IL0001990188

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

(FRSX)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-09-05
0.4670 ILS   +1.08%
04:41aForesight to Hold an Investor Conference in Israel
EQ
08/19Foresight Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
08/19Foresight Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight to Hold an Investor Conference in Israel

09/07/2022 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight to Hold an Investor Conference in Israel

07.09.2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that the Company will host an investor conference on September 14, 2022 at 9:15 a.m.

The investor conference will be held in the conference hall of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, 2 Ahuzat Bayit St., Tel Aviv. Foresight will present its activities in the recent period, review trends in the defense market and summarize its activities in the developing Chinese market. In addition, business and technological developments at Eye-Net Mobile, its wholly owned subsidiary, will be presented.

The updates will be presented by the senior management and will be followed by a questions and answers session.

Participation in the conference is free of charge but requires registration. Click here to register.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/


News Source: News Direct

07.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
United States
ISIN: US3455231049
EQS News ID: 1437147

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1437147  07.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1437147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
04:41aForesight to Hold an Investor Conference in Israel
EQ
08/19Foresight Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AQ
08/19Foresight Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
EQ
08/19Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
08/01FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Launches Management Vlog Series to Share Company Updates - Form 6-K
PU
08/01Foresight Launches Management Vlog Series to Share Company Updates
AQ
08/01Foresight Launches Management Vlog Series to Share Company Updates
EQ
07/07FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS : Shandong Research Institute, Beidou Tech and Foresight will collabo..
PU
07/07Foresight Enters MOU for Joint Development of Autonomous Solutions in Shandong Province..
AQ
07/07Foresight Enters MOU for Joint Development of Autonomous Solutions in Shandong Province..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,12 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2022 -86,4 M -25,3 M -25,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 151 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 71,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haim Siboni Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eliyahu Yoresh Chief Financial Officer
Levy Zruya Chief Technology Officer
David Lempert Vice President-Research & Development
Oren Bar-On VP-Global Operations & Business Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.-59.71%44
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-23.86%1 888 711
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-39.77%58 552
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-25.78%50 532
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.31%49 976
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-9.94%45 961