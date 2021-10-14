PRESS RELEASE : Foresight Announces QuadSight(R) Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Developer

DGAP-News: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. Foresight Announces QuadSight(R) Sale to a North American Robotic Systems Developer 2021-10-14 / 14:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received an order for a prototype of its QuadSight(R) four-camera vision system from a leading North American robotic systems developer.

Foresight's technology will be evaluated for possible integration into various autonomous vehicles solutions offered by the robotic systems developer to its wide range of end-customers, mostly in agricultural, industrial, aerospace, mining and security industries.

The QuadSight multi-spectral vision solution achieves unprecedented accurate obstacle detection on any road thanks to its 3D stereo perception and the ability to generate dense 3D point clouds in harsh lighting and weather conditions. As such, the QuadSight system is suitable for on-road and off-road applications such as self-driving cars, mining, construction and agriculture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the evaluation of Foresight's technology by the North American robotic systems developer. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both 'in-line-of-sight' vision systems and 'beyond-line-of-sight' accident-prevention solutions. Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration, sensor fusion and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn. Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/ News Source: News Direct

