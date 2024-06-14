form6-k.htm 6-K 1 of 3 06/14/2024 03:12 PM UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 Form 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the month of: June 2024 Commission file number: 001-38094 FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD. (Translation of registrant's name into English) 7 Golda Meir Ness Ziona 7403650 Israel (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐

CONTENTS On June 14, 2024, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., or the Registrant, entered into a Sales Agreement, or the Sales Agreement, with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, or the Sales Agent, pursuant to which the Registrant may offer and sell, from time to time, through the Sales Agent, American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each ADS representing thirty ordinary shares. The ADSs will be offered and sold pursuant to the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-276709), or the Registration Statement. The Registrant is not obligated to sell any ADSs under the Sales Agreement. Subject to the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, the Sales Agent will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with their normal trading and sales practices, applicable state and federal law, rules and regulations and the rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market to sell ADSs from time to time based upon the Registrant's instructions, including any price, time or size limits specified by the Registrant. Upon delivery of a placement notice to the Sales Agent, and subject to the Registrant's instructions in that notice, and the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement generally, the Sales Agent may sell the ADSs by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined by Rule 415(a)(4) promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Sales Agent's obligations to sell ADSs under the Sales Agreement is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, and other customary closing conditions. The Registrant will pay the Sales Agent a commission of up to 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds from each sale of ADSs and has agreed to provide the Sales Agent with customary indemnification and contribution rights. The Registrant has also agreed to reimburse the Sales Agent for certain specified expenses. The foregoing summary of the Sales Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Sales Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Report and is incorporated herein by reference. This Report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the ADSs in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This Report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation to buy nor shall there be any sale of the ADSs in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A copy of the opinion of Lipa Meir & Co. relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the ADSs that may be sold pursuant to the Sales Agreement is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto. This Report is incorporated by reference into the Registrant's Registration Statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-276709) and Form S-8 (Registration Nos. 333-229716,333-239474 and 333-268653), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to be a part thereof from the date on which this Report is submitted, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished. Exhibit No. Description 5.1 Opinion of Lipa Meir & Co. 10.1 Sales Agreement by and between Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, dated June 14, 2024 23.1 Consent of Lipa Meir & Co.(contained in Exhibit 5.1). 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Registrant) Date: June 14, 2024 By: /s/ Eli Yoresh Name: Eli Yoresh Title: Chief Financial Officer

ex5-1.htm EX-5.1 1 of 2 06/14/2024 03:12 PM Exhibit 5.1 June 14, 2024 To: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. 7 Golda Meir St. Ness Ziona 7403650 Israel Re: Proposed Offering of American Depository Shares Ladies and Gentlemen, We have acted as Israeli counsel to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel (the "Company"), in connection with the proposed offer and sale by the Company, from time to time, of a maximum aggregate offering price of up to $1,130,000 of American Depositary Shares (the "Offered ADSs"), each representing thirty (30) ordinary shares, no par value per share, of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares"), which may be issued and sold by the Company from time to time on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-276709) (the "Registration Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act, and the prospectus supplement dated June 14, 2024 ("Prospectus Supplement"), filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the rules and regulations of the Securities Act and as to which this opinion is filed as an exhibit. This opinion is being rendered in connection with the proposed offering and sale by the Company of the ADSs pursuant to the terms of a Sales Agreement dated June 14, 2024 entered into between the Company and A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Sales Agreement"). In connection with this opinion, we have examined the originals, or photocopies or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of a copy of the articles of association of the Company as currently in effect (the " Articles "); (ii) resolutions of the board of directors (the " Board ") of the Company which have heretofore been approved and which relate to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus Supplement and the actions to be taken in connection therewith; and (iii) such other corporate records, agreements, documents and other instruments as we have deemed relevant and necessary as a basis for the opinions hereafter set forth. In such examination, we have assumed: (i) the authenticity of original documents and the genuineness of all signatures; (ii) the conformity to the originals of all documents submitted to us as copies; (iii) the truth, accuracy and completeness of the information, representations and warranties contained in the corporate records, documents, certificates and instruments we have reviewed; (iv) the due execution and delivery of all documents where due execution and delivery are a prerequisite to the effectiveness thereof; and (v) the legal capacity of all natural persons.

-2- On the basis of the foregoing, and in reliance thereon, we are of the opinion that the Ordinary Shares underlying the Offered ADSs have been duly authorized by the Company, and, when issued and paid for in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Sales Agreement, will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. We are members of the Israel Bar and we express no opinion as to any matter relating to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the laws of the State of Israel and have not, for the purpose of giving this opinion, made any investigation of the laws of any other jurisdiction than the State of Israel. This opinion is limited to the matters stated herein and no opinion is implied or may be inferred beyond the matters expressly stated. We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K of the Company being filed on the date hereof and to the reference to our firm in the Prospectus Supplement. In giving such consent, we do not believe that we are "experts" within the meaning of such term as used in the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission issued thereunder with respect to any part of the Registration Statement, including this opinion as an exhibit or otherwise. Very truly yours, /s/ Lipa Meir & Co

ex10-1.htm EX-10.1 1 of 39 06/14/2024 03:12 PM Exhibit 10.1 FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD. American Depositary Shares, each Representing Thirty Ordinary Shares SALES AGREEMENT June 14, 2024 A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners 590 Madison Avenue New York, New York 10022 Ladies and Gentlemen: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a company organized under the laws of Israel (the "Company"), confirms its agreement (this "Agreement") with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, as follows: 1. Issuance and Sale of ADSs. The Company agrees that, from time to time during the term of this Agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth herein, it may issue and sell to or through A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, acting as agent and/or principal (the "Sales Agent"), American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing thirty (30) ordinary shares of the Company, no par value (the "Ordinary Shares"), subject to the limitations set forth in Section 3(b) hereof (the ADSs to be offered and sold hereunder being referred to as the "Placement Shares"). The issuance and sale of the Placement Shares to or through the Sales Agent will be effected pursuant to the Registration Statement (as defined below) filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder (collectively, the "Securities Act"), after it is declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). The term of this Agreement shall commence on the date of the execution of this Agreement and shall end upon the termination or expiration of this Agreement in accordance with Section 11. The Company and the Sales Agent agree that this Agreement supersedes and replaces that certain sales agreement, dated January 22, 2021, by and between the Company and the Sales Agent (the "January 2021 Sales Agreement"), which agreement terminated pursuant to its terms. The Placement Shares will be evidenced by American Depositary Receipts (the "ADRs") pursuant to a deposit agreement (the "Deposit Agreement"), by and among the Company, The Bank of New York Mellon, as depositary (the "Depositary"), and the holders from time to time of the Placement Shares evidencing the ADSs issued thereunder. The Company shall, following the sale of the Placement Shares to or through the Sales Agent deposit, on behalf of the Sales Agent, the Ordinary Shares represented by such ADSs with The Bank of New York Mellon, as custodian (the "Custodian") for the Depositary, which shall deliver such Placement Shares to the Sales Agent for the account of the Sales Agent for subsequent delivery to the investors, as the case may be. 1

On the date of this Agreement, the Company has filed, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Act, with the Commission, a shelf registration statement on Form F-3, including a base prospectus (the "Base Prospectus"), relating to certain securities, including ADSs and the underlying Ordinary Shares, to be issued from time to time by the Company, and which incorporates by reference documents that the Company has filed or will file in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations thereunder (collectively, the "Exchange Act"). The Company and the Depositary have prepared and filed with the Commission registration statements relating to ADSs on Form F-6 (File No. 333-217881 and File No. 333-252207) for registration under the Securities Act (the "ADS Registration Statement"). The Company has prepared a prospectus supplement specifically relating to the offering of the ADSs and the underlying Ordinary Shares pursuant to this Agreement included as part of such Registration Statement (the "ATM Prospectus"). As soon as practicable following the date hereof, the Company will furnish to the Sales Agent, for use by the Sales Agent, copies of the ATM Prospectus that supplements the Registration Statement relating to the Placement Shares (as defined below). The Company may file, if necessary, one or more additional registration statements from time to time that will contain a base prospectus and related prospectus or prospectus supplement, if applicable (which shall be a Prospectus Supplement), with respect to the Placement Shares. Except where the context otherwise requires, such registration statement on Form F-3, as amended by any post-effective amendments thereto, including all documents filed as part thereof or incorporated by reference therein, and including any information contained in a Prospectus (as defined below) subsequently filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act or deemed to be a part of such registration statement pursuant to Rule 430B or 462(b) of the Securities Act, is herein called the "Registration Statement." The Base Prospectus included in the Registration Statement, including all documents incorporated therein by reference (to the extent such information has not been superseded or modified in accordance with Rule 412 under the Securities Act (as qualified by Rule 430B(g) of the Securities Act), and the ATM Prospectus, which supplements the Registration Statement, including all documents incorporated therein by reference (to the extent such information has not been superseded or modified in accordance with Rule 412 under the Securities Act (as qualified by Rule 430B(g) of the Securities Act), , as it or they may be supplemented from time to time by any additional prospectus supplement, in the form in which such Base Prospectus and/or ATM Prospectus have most recently been filed by the Company with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act, together with any "issuer free writing prospectus" ("Issuer Free Writing Prospectus"), as defined in Rule 433 of the Securities Act ("Rule 433"), relating to the Placement Shares that (i) is required to be filed with the Commission by the Company or (ii) is exempt from filing pursuant to Rule 433(d)(5)(i), in each case in the form filed or required to be filed with the Commission or, if not required to be filed, in the form retained in the Company's records pursuant to Rule 433(g), is herein called the "Prospectus." Any reference herein to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or any amendment or supplement thereto shall be deemed to refer to and include the documents incorporated by reference therein, and any reference herein to the terms "amend," "amendment" or "supplement" with respect to the Registration Statement or the Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include the filing after the execution hereof of any document with the Commission deemed to be incorporated by reference therein. For purposes of this Agreement, all references to the Registration Statement, the Prospectus or to any amendment or supplement thereto shall be deemed to include any copy filed with the Commission pursuant to either the Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval System, or if applicable, the Interactive Data Electronic Applications (collectively "EDGAR"). 2. Placements. Each time that the Company wishes to issue and sell Placement Shares through the Sales Agent, as agent, hereunder (each, a "Placement"), it will notify the Sales Agent by email notice (or other method mutually agreed to in writing by the parties) (a "Placement Notice") containing the parameters in accordance with which it desires the Placement Shares to be sold, which shall at a minimum include the number of Placement Shares to be issued, the time period during which sales are requested to be made, any limitation on the number of Placement Shares that may be sold in any one Trading Day (as defined in Section 3) and any minimum price below which sales may not be made, a form of which containing such minimum sales parameters necessary is attached hereto as Schedule 1. The Placement Notice shall originate from any of the individuals from the Company set forth on Schedule 2(with a copy to each of the other individuals from the Company listed on such schedule), and shall be addressed to each of the individuals from the Sales Agent set forth on Schedule 2, as such Schedule 2may be amended from time to time. The Placement Notice shall be effective upon receipt by the Sales Agent unless and until (i) in accordance with the notice requirements set forth in Section 4, the Sales Agent declines to accept the terms contained therein for any reason, in its sole discretion, (ii) the entire amount of the Placement Shares have been sold, (iii) in accordance with the notice requirements set forth in Section 4, the Company suspends or terminates the Placement Notice, (iv) the Company issues a subsequent Placement Notice with parameters superseding those on the earlier dated Placement Notice, or (v) the Agreement has been terminated under the provisions of Section 11. The amount of any discount, commission or other compensation to be paid by the Company to the Sales Agent in connection with the sale of the Placement Shares through the Sales Agent, as agent, shall be as set forth in Schedule 3. It is expressly acknowledged and agreed that neither the Company nor the Sales Agent will have any obligation whatsoever with respect to a Placement or any Placement Shares unless and until the Company delivers a Placement Notice to the Sales Agent and the Sales Agent does not decline such Placement Notice pursuant to the terms set forth above, and then only upon the terms specified therein and herein. In the event of a conflict between the terms of this Agreement and the terms of a Placement Notice, the terms of the Placement Notice will control. 2

3. Sale of Placement Shares by the Sales Agent. Subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein, upon the Company's issuance of a Placement Notice, and unless the sale of the Placement Shares described therein has been declined, suspended, or otherwise terminated in accordance with the terms of this Agreement, the Sales Agent, as agent for the Company, will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal laws, rules and regulations and the rules of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the " Exchan g e "), for the period specified in the Placement Notice, to sell such Placement Shares up to the amount specified by the Company in, and otherwise in accordance with the terms of such Placement Notice. If acting as agent hereunder, the Sales Agent will provide written confirmation to the Company (including by email correspondence to each of the individuals of the Company set forth on Schedule 2 , if receipt of such correspondence is actually acknowledged by any of the individuals to whom the notice is sent, other than via auto-reply) no later than 10:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the Trading Day that a sale of Placement Shares is made hereunder setting forth the number of Placement Shares sold on such day, the compensation payable by the Company to the Sales Agent pursuant to Section 2 with respect to such sales, and the Net Proceeds (as defined below) payable to the Company, with an itemization of the deductions made by the Sales Agent (as set forth in Section 5 ( a )) from the gross proceeds that it receives from such sales. Subject to the terms of the Placement Notice, the Sales Agent may sell Placement Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an "at the market" offering as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act, including without limitation sales made directly on the Exchange, on any other existing trading market for the ADSs or to or through a market maker. Subject to the terms of a Placement Notice, the Sales Agent may also sell Placement Shares by any other method permitted by law, including but not limited to in negotiated transactions with the Company's prior written consent. The Company acknowledges and agrees that (i) there can be no assurance that the Sales Agent will be successful in selling Placement Shares, (ii) the Sales Agent will incur no liability or obligation to the Company or any other person or entity if it does not sell Placement Shares for any reason other than a failure by the Sales Agent to use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable law and regulations to sell such Placement Shares as required under this Agreement and (iii) the Sales Agent shall be under no obligation to purchase Placement Shares on a principal basis pursuant to this Agreement, except as otherwise agreed by the Sales Agent and the Company in writing and expressly set forth in a Placement Notice. For the purposes hereof, " Tradin g Da y " means any day on which the ADSs are purchased and sold on the principal market on which the ADSs are listed or quoted. Under no circumstances shall the Company cause or request the offer or sale of any Placement Shares if, after giving effect to the sale of such Placement Shares, the aggregate number or gross sales proceeds of Placement Shares sold pursuant to this Agreement would exceed the lesser of: (i) the number or dollar amount of Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs registered pursuant to the Registration Statement pursuant to which the offering hereunder is being made, (ii) the number of authorized but unissued and unreserved Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs, (iii) the number or dollar amount of Ordinary Shares and ADSs permitted to be offered and sold by the Company under Form F-3 (including General Instruction I.B.5. of Form F-3, if and for so long as applicable), (iv) the number or dollar amount of Ordinary Shares and ADSs authorized from time to time to be issued and sold under this Agreement by the Company's board of directors, a duly authorized committee thereof or a duly authorized executive committee, and notified to the Sales Agent in writing, or (v) the number or dollar amount of ADSs representing Ordinary Shares for which the Company has filed the ATM Prospectus or other prospectus supplement specifically relating to the offering of the Placement Shares pursuant to this Agreement. Under no circumstances shall the Company cause or request the offer or sale of any Placement Shares pursuant to this Agreement at a price lower than the minimum price authorized from time to time by the Company's board of directors, a duly authorized committee thereof or a duly authorized executive committee. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the parties hereto acknowledge and agree that compliance with the limitations set forth in this Section 3 ( b ) on the number or dollar amount of Placement Shares that may be issued and sold under this Agreement from time to time shall be the sole responsibility of the Company, and that the Sales Agent shall have no obligation in connection with such compliance. 3

During the term of this Agreement, neither the Sales Agent nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries shall engage in (i) any short sale of any security of the Company or (ii) any sale of any security of the Company that the Sales Agent does not own or any sale which is consummated by the delivery of a security of the Company borrowed by, or for the account of, the Sales Agent. During the term of this Agreement and notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, the Sales Agent agrees that in no event will the Sales Agent or its affiliates engage in any market making, bidding, stabilization or other trading activity with regard to the Ordinary Shares or ADSs or related derivative securities if such activity would be prohibited under Regulation M or other anti-manipulation rules under the Exchange Act. 4. Suspension of Sales. The Company or the Sales Agent may, upon notice to the other party in writing (including by email correspondence to each of the individuals of the other party set forth on Schedule 2 , if receipt of such correspondence is actually acknowledged by any of the individuals to whom the notice is sent, other than via auto-reply) or by telephone (confirmed immediately by verifiable facsimile transmission or email correspondence to each of the individuals of the other party set forth on Schedule 2 ), suspend any sale of Placement Shares for a period of time (a " Sus p ension Period "); provided , however , that such suspension shall not affect or impair either party's obligations with respect to any Placement Shares sold hereunder prior to the receipt of such notice. Each of the parties agrees that no such notice under this Section 4 shall be effective against the other unless it is made to one of the individuals named on Schedule 2 hereto, as such schedule may be amended from time to time. During a Suspension Period, the Company shall not issue any Placement Notices and the Sales Agent shall not sell any Placement Shares hereunder. The party that issued a suspension notice shall notify the other party in writing of the Trading Day on which the Suspension Period shall expire not later than twenty-four (24) hours prior to such Trading Day. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Agreement, during any period in which the Company is in possession of material non-public information, the Company and the Sales Agent agree that (i) no sale of Placement Shares will take place, (ii) the Company shall not request the sale of any Placement Shares, and (iii) the Sales Agent shall not be obligated to sell or offer to sell any Placement Shares. 5. Settlement. (a) Settlement of Placement Shares. Unless otherwise specified in the applicable Placement Notice, settlement for sales of Placement Shares will occur, in most instances, on the first (1st) Trading Day (or such earlier day as is industry practice for regular-way trading) following the respective Point of Sale (as defined below), except for any sales effected on days that are not a Business Day in Israel, in which case settlement for sales of Placement Shares will occur on the second (2nd) following the respective Point of Sale (each, a "Settlement Date"). The amount of proceeds to be delivered to the Company on a Settlement Date against receipt of the Placement Shares sold (the "Net Proceeds") will be equal to the aggregate sales price received by the Sales Agent at which such Placement Shares were sold, after deduction for (i) the Sales Agent's discount, commission or other compensation for such sales payable by the Company pursuant to Section 2hereof, (ii) any other amounts due and payable by the Company to the Sales Agent hereunder pursuant to Section 7(g) (Expenses) hereof and (iii) any reasonable and documented transaction fees, trading expenses or execution fees imposed by any clearing organization or any governmental or self-regulatory organization and any other fees incurred by the Sales Agent in respect of such sales. 4