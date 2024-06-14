form424b5.htm 424B5 1 of 44 06/14/2024 10:31 AM Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5) Registration No. 333-276709 PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT (To prospectus dated January 26, 2024) Up to $1,130,000 American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares We have entered into a sales agreement, or the Sales Agreement, with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, or A.G.P., dated June 14, 2024, relating to the sale of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, representing our ordinary shares offered by this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Each ADS represents thirty of our ordinary shares, or the Ordinary Shares, no par value. In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, we may offer and sell ADSs, having an aggregate offering price of up to $1,130,000 from time to time through A.G.P. Sales of ADSs, if any, under this prospectus supplement may be made in sales deemed to be an "at the market offering" as defined in Rule 415 promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act. If authorized by us in writing, A.G.P. may also sell ADSs in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices. A.G.P. is not required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of securities, but will act as a sales agent using commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, on mutually agreed terms between A.G.P. and us. There is no arrangement for funds to be received in any escrow, trust or similar arrangement. A.G.P. will be entitled to compensation at a commission rate of up to 3.0% of the gross sales price per ADS sold pursuant to the terms of the Sales Agreement. See "Plan of Distribution" beginning on page S-12 for additional information regarding the compensation to be paid to A.G.P. In connection with the sale of the ADSs on our behalf, A.G.P. will be deemed to be an "underwriter" within the meaning of the Securities Act, and the compensation of A.G.P. will be deemed to be underwriting commissions or discounts. We also have agreed to provide indemnification and contribution to A.G.P. with respect to certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. The ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FRSX." On June 10, 2024, the last reported sale price of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $1.125 per ADS. In addition, our Ordinary Shares currently trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or TASE, under the symbol "FRSX." On June 10, 2024, the last reported trading price of our Ordinary Shares on the TASE was NIS 0.138, or $0.037 per share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on such date). The aggregate market value of ADSs held by non-affiliates as of the date of this prospectus supplement, pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5 of Form F-3 is $17,392,498, which was calculated based on 14,140,242 ADSs outstanding held by non-affiliates and at a price of $1.23 per ADS, the closing price of our ADSs on June 5, 2024. We have sold an aggregate of approximately $4,666,340 of securities pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5. of Form F-3 during the 12-calendar month calendar period that ends on, and includes, the date of this prospectus supplement and, as a result, the capacity to sell securities under our Form F-3 Registration Statement pursuant to General Instruction I.B.5. is currently $1,131,159. We are an emerging growth company, as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, and have elected to comply with certain reduced public company reporting requirements. Investing in the ADSs involves risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-3 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for a discussion of information that should be considered in connection with an investment in the ADSs. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, the Israel Securities Authority, or the ISA, nor any state or other foreign securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or determined if this prospectus supplement is truthful or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. A.G.P. The date of this prospectus supplement is June 14, 2024

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY This summary highlights information contained elsewhere or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider before investing in our securities. You should carefully read the entire prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the "Risk Factors" section, starting on page S-3 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as well as the financial statements and notes thereto and the other information incorporated by reference herein and therein, before making an investment decision. Overview We are a technology company engaged in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive, Foresight Changzhou and Eye-Net Mobile, we develop both "in-line-of-sight" vision solutions and "beyond-line-of-sight"accident-prevention solutions. Our 3D vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to diverse markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, agriculture and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre- collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology and advanced analytics. Company Information Our registered office and principal place of business is located at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., 7 Golda Meir St., Ness Ziona 7403650, Israel. Our telephone number in Israel is +972-77-9709030. Our website address is www.foresightauto.com. The information contained on our website or available through our website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered a part of this prospectus supplement. S-1

THE OFFERING ADSs offered by us ADSs, each ADS representing thirty Ordinary Shares, no par value, having an aggregate offering price of up to $1,130,000. Ordinary Shares outstanding prior to the 459,788,056 Ordinary Shares. offering Ordinary Shares to be outstanding after this Up to 30,133,320 Ordinary Shares, assuming sales of $1,130,000 of ADSs, or 1,004,444 ADSs in this offering at an offering assumed offering price of $1.125, which was the last reported sale price of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 10, 2024. The actual number of ADSs will vary, depending on the sales price in this offering. The ADSs Each ADS represents thirty of our Ordinary Shares. The ADSs may be evidenced by American Depositary Receipts. The depositary will hold in custody the Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs and you will have the rights of an ADS holder as provided in the deposit agreement among us, the depositary and the owners and holders of ADSs from time to time. To better understand the terms of the ADSs, you should carefully read the section in the accompanying prospectus entitled "Description of the American Depositary Shares." We also encourage you to read the deposit agreement referred to above, which is incorporated by reference as an exhibit to the registration statement that includes the accompanying prospectus. Manner of Offering "At the market offering" that may be made from time to time through or to A.G.P., as sales agent or principal. See "Plan of Distribution" on page S-12 of this prospectus supplement. Use of proceeds We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of securities under this prospectus supplement for general corporate purposes, which include financing our operations, capital expenditures and business development. See "Use of Proceeds" on page S-7 of this prospectus. Depositary The Bank of New York Mellon. Risk factors Investing in the ADSs involves a high degree of risk. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page S-3 of this prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus for a discussion of the risks you should carefully consider before deciding to invest in the ADSs. Nasdaq Capital Market and Tel Aviv Stock "FRSX" Exchange symbol Unless otherwise stated, all information in this prospectus supplement, is based on 459,788,056 Ordinary Shares outstanding as of June 10, 2024, and does not include the following as of that date: 35,831,327 Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of options outstanding under our 2016 Equity Incentive Plan, at a weighted average exercise price of NIS 0.55 (approximately $0.15) per share (approximately $4.5 per ADS), of which 27,688,827 were vested as of June 10, 2024; and

18,663,992 Ordinary Shares reserved for issuance and available for future grant under our 2016 Equity Incentive Plan. S-2

RISK FACTORS Investing in our securities involves significant risks. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks described below and in the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, together with all of the other information appearing in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus or incorporated by reference herein or therein, including in light of your particular investment objectives and financial circumstances. The risks so described are not the only risks we face. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations and become material. Our business, financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected by any of these risks. The trading price of our securities could decline due to any of these risks, and you may lose all or part of your investment. The discussion of risks includes or refers to forward-looking statements; you should read the explanation of the qualifications and limitations on such forward-looking statements discussed elsewhere in this prospectus supplement under the caption "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below. Risks Related to this Offering Since we have broad discretion in how we use the proceeds from this offering, we may use the proceeds in ways with which you disagree. We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and for other general corporate purposes, which include financing our operations, capital expenditures and business development. Accordingly, our management will have significant flexibility in applying the net proceeds of this offering. You will be relying on the judgment of our management with regard to the use of these net proceeds, and you will not have the opportunity, as part of your investment decision, to assess whether the proceeds are being used in ways with which you would agree. It is possible that the net proceeds will be invested in a way that does not yield us a favorable, or any, return. The failure of our management to use the net proceeds effectively could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, operating results and cash flow. Investors in this offering will incur immediate dilution from the public offering price. Because the price per ADS of the ADSs being offered is higher than the book value per share of the ADSs, you will suffer immediate dilution in the net tangible book value of the ADSs you purchase in this offering. Assuming that an aggregate of 1,004,444 ADSs are sold during the term of the Sales Agreement with A.G.P., at a price of $1.125 per ADS (the reported sale price of ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 10, 2024), for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,130,000, and after deducting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by us, you will experience immediate and substantial dilution of $0.168 per ADS, with respect to the net tangible book value of the ADSs. See "Dilution" for a more detailed discussion of the dilution you will incur in this offering. The actual number of ADSs we will sell under the Sales Agreement with A.G.P., as well as the price at which we may sell such ADSs, at any one time or in total, is uncertain. Subject to certain limitations in the Sales Agreement with A.G.P. and compliance with applicable law, we have the discretion to deliver placement notices to A.G.P. at any time throughout the term of the Sales Agreement. The number of ADSs that are sold by A.G.P. after delivering a placement notice will fluctuate based on the market price of the ADSs during the sales period and limits, we set with A.G.P. In addition, the price at which ADSs are sold by AGP, from time to time, will be dependent on the market price of ADSs and, as a result, purchasers of ADSs that are sold under the Sales Agreement may purchase such ADSs at different prices. S-3

A substantial number of our Ordinary Shares, underlying the offered ADSs, will be sold in this offering and we may sell or issue additional ADSs or Ordinary Shares in the future, which could cause the price of the ADSs to decline. Assuming we will sell an aggregate of 1,004,444 ADSs during the term of the Sales Agreement with A.G.P., the underlying Ordinary Shares represented thereby will equal approximately 0.0615% of our outstanding Ordinary Shares after taking into account such sale and based on our outstanding number of Ordinary Shares as of June 10, 2024. This sale and any future issuances or sales of a substantial number of ADSs or Ordinary Shares in the public market or otherwise, or the perception that such issuances or sales may occur, could adversely affect the price of the ADSs. We have issued a substantial number of Ordinary Shares in connection with the exercise of warrants and options to purchase our Ordinary Shares, and in the future we may issue additional shares in connection with the exercise of existing warrants or options, which are eligible for, or may become eligible for, unrestricted resale. Any sales or registration of such shares in the public market or otherwise could reduce the prevailing market price for the ADSs, as well as make future sales of equity securities by us less attractive or not feasible, thus limiting our capital resources. We may need additional financing in the future. We may be unable to obtain additional financing or if we obtain financing it may not be on terms favorable to us. You may lose your entire investment. Based on our current plans, we believe our existing cash and cash equivalents, along with cash generated from this offering, will be sufficient to fund our operating expense and capital requirements for at least 20 months from the date of this prospectus supplement, although there is no assurance of this and we may need additional funds in the future. If our capital resources are insufficient to meet future capital requirements, we will have to raise additional funds. We may be unable to obtain additional funds through financing activities, and if we obtain financing it may not be on terms favorable to us. If we are unable to obtain additional funds on terms favorable to us, we may be required to cease or reduce our operating activities. If we must cease or reduce our operating activities, you may lose your entire investment. The price of the ADSs may be volatile. The market price of the ADSs has fluctuated in the past. Consequently, the current market price of the ADSs may not be indicative of future market prices, and we may be unable to sustain or increase the value of your investment in the ADSs. The dual listing of our Ordinary Shares and the ADSs may adversely affect the liquidity and value of our Ordinary Shares and the ADSs. The ADSs trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market and our Ordinary Shares trade on the TASE. The dual listing of the ADSs and the Ordinary Shares may dilute the liquidity of these securities in one or both markets. The price of the ADSs could also be adversely affected by trading in our Ordinary Shares on the TASE. We do not anticipate paying any dividends. No dividends have been paid on our Ordinary Shares. We do not intend to pay cash dividends on our Ordinary Shares in the foreseeable future, and anticipate that profits, if any, received from operations will be reinvested in our business. Any decision to pay dividends will depend upon our profitability at the time, cash available and other relevant factors including, without limitation, the conditions set forth in the Israeli Companies Law, or the Companies Law. S-4

You may not have the same voting rights as the holders of our Ordinary Shares and may not receive voting materials in time to be able to exercise the right to vote. Holders of the ADSs are not be able to exercise voting rights attaching to the Ordinary Shares underlying the ADSs on an individual basis. Instead, holders of the ADSs may only exercise the voting rights attaching to the Ordinary Shares in accordance with the Deposit Agreement. Purchasers of ADSs in this offering may not receive voting materials in time to instruct the depositary to vote, and it is possible that they, or persons who hold their ADSs through brokers, dealers or other third parties, will not have the opportunity to exercise a right to vote. Furthermore, the depositary will not be liable for any failure to carry out any instructions to vote, for the manner in which any vote is cast or for the effect of any such vote. As a result, you may not be able to exercise voting rights and may lack recourse if your ADSs are not voted as requested. You may not receive the same distributions or dividends as those we make to the holders of our Ordinary Shares, and, in some limited circumstances, you may not receive dividends or other distributions on our Ordinary Shares and you may not receive any value for them, if it is illegal or impractical to make them available to you. The depositary for the ADSs has agreed to pay to you any cash dividends or other distributions it or the custodian receives on our Ordinary Shares or other deposited securities underlying the ADSs, after deducting its fees and expenses. Although, as stated above, we do not currently anticipate paying any dividends, if we do, you will receive these distributions in proportion to the number of Ordinary Shares your ADSs represent. However, the depositary is not responsible if it decides that it is unlawful or impractical to make a distribution available to any holders of ADSs. For example, it would be unlawful to make a distribution to a holder of ADSs if it consists of securities that require registration under the Securities Act, but that are not properly registered or distributed under an applicable exemption from registration. In addition, conversion into U.S. dollars from foreign currency that was part of a dividend or distribution made in respect of deposited Ordinary Shares may require the approval or license of, or a filing with, a government or an agency thereof, which may be unobtainable. In these cases, the depositary may determine not to distribute such property and instead may sell it and distribute the net cash proceeds from the sale of the dividends or distributions. We have no obligation to register under U.S. securities laws any ADSs, Ordinary Shares, rights or other securities received through such distributions. We also have no obligation to take any other action to permit the distribution of ADSs, Ordinary Shares, rights or anything else to holders of ADSs. In addition, the depositary may withhold from such dividends or distributions its fees and an amount on account of taxes or other governmental charges to the extent the depositary believes it is required to make such withholding. This means that you may not receive the same distributions or dividends as those we make to the holders of our Ordinary Shares, and, in some limited circumstances, you may not receive any value for such distributions or dividends if it is illegal or impractical for us to make them available to you. These restrictions may cause a material decline in the value of the ADSs. You may be subject to limitations on transfer of your ADSs. ADSs are transferable on the books of the depositary. However, the depositary may close its transfer books at any time or from time to time when it deems expedient in connection with the performance of its duties. In addition, the depositary may refuse to deliver, transfer or register transfers of ADSs generally when our books or the books of the depositary are closed, or at any time if we or the depositary deems it advisable to do so because of any requirement of law or of any government or governmental body, or under any provision of the deposit agreement, or for any other reason in accordance with the terms of the deposit agreement. ADS holders may not be entitled to a jury trial with respect to claims arising under the deposit agreement, which could augur less favorable results to the plaintiff(s) in any such action. The deposit agreement governing the ADSs representing our Ordinary Shares provides that holders and owners of ADSs irrevocably waive the right to a trial by jury in any legal proceeding arising out of or relating to the deposit agreement or the ADSs, including claims under federal securities laws, against us or the depositary to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law. If this jury trial waiver provision is prohibited by applicable law, an action could nevertheless proceed under the terms of the deposit agreement with a jury trial. To our knowledge, the enforceability of a jury trial waiver under the federal securities laws has not been finally adjudicated by a federal court. However, we believe that a jury trial waiver provision is generally enforceable under the laws of the State of New York, which govern the deposit agreement, by a court of the State of New York or a federal court, which have non-exclusive jurisdiction over matters arising under the deposit agreement, applying such law. In determining whether to enforce a jury trial waiver provision, New York courts and federal courts will consider whether the visibility of the jury trial waiver provision within the agreement is sufficiently prominent such that a party has knowingly waived any right to trial by jury. We believe that this is the case with respect to the deposit agreement and the ADSs. In addition, New York courts will not enforce a jury trial waiver provision in order to bar a viable setoff or counterclaim sounding in fraud or one which is based upon a creditor's negligence in failing to liquidate collateral upon a guarantor's demand, or in the case of an intentional tort claim (as opposed to a contract dispute), none of which we believe are applicable in the case of the deposit agreement or the ADSs. No condition, stipulation or provision of the deposit agreement or ADSs serves as a waiver by any holder or beneficial owner of ADSs or by us or the depositary of compliance with any provision of the federal securities laws. If you or any other holder or beneficial owner of ADSs brings a claim against us or the depositary in connection with matters arising under the deposit agreement or the ADSs, you or such other holder or beneficial owner may not be entitled to a jury trial with respect to such claims, which may have the effect of limiting and discouraging lawsuits against us and / or the depositary. If a lawsuit is brought against us and / or the depositary under the deposit agreement, it may be heard only by a judge or justice of the applicable trial court, which would be conducted according to different civil procedures and may augur different results than a trial by jury would have had, including results that could be less favorable to the plaintiff(s) in any such action, depending on, among other things, the nature of the claims, the judge or justice hearing such claims, and the venue of the hearing. S-5

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and certain information incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "believe," "should," "intend," "project" or other similar words, but are not the only way these statements are identified. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans and strategies, statements that contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition for future periods, statements relating to the research, development and use of our products, and all statements (other than statements of historical facts) that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. We have based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things: the ability to correctly identify and enter new markets;

the overall global economic environment;

the impact of competition and new technologies;

general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate;

projected capital expenditures and liquidity;

changes in our strategy;

litigation; and

The risk factors included in this prospectus supplement and the factors referred to in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F in "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors," "Item 4. Information on the Company," and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," as well as generally in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which is incorporated by reference into this prospectus and the accompanying prospectus. You are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including in the information incorporated by reference herein and therein, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, the section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F entitled "Item 4. Information on the Company," which is incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, contains information obtained from independent industry and other sources that we believe to be reliable, but that we have not independently verified. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on this information. S-6