Foresight Enterprise VCT PLC - venture capital trust focused on UK investments - Intends to launch new offer for subscription "later this year." Says a prospectus will be available in due course.

Current stock price: 60.87 pence per share, closed down 1.0% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: up 4.1%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

