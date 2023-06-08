FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

8 JUNE 2023

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend relating to the year ended 31 December 2022 of 3.3p per share, which will be paid on 30 June 2023. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 15 June 2023 and the record date for payment will be 16 June 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181