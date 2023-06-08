Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTF   GB00B07YBS95

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

(FTF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:00:00 08/06/2023 BST
60.50 GBX    0.00%
12:38pDividend Declaration
GL
12:35pNet Asset Value(s)
GL
05/22Transaction in Own Securities - Correction
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dividend Declaration

06/08/2023 | 12:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

DIVIDEND DECLARATION
8 JUNE 2023

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend relating to the year ended 31 December 2022 of 3.3p per share, which will be paid on 30 June 2023. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 15 June 2023 and the record date for payment will be 16 June 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


All news about FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
12:38pDividend Declaration
GL
12:35pNet Asset Value(s)
GL
05/22Transaction in Own Securities - Correction
GL
05/19Transaction in Own Shares
GL
04/28Final Results
GL
04/28Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
04/26Issue of Equity
GL
04/19Offer Update
GL
04/12Directorate change
GL
04/05Issue of Equity
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,17 M 0,21 M -
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -1,04 M -
Net cash 2021 8,08 M 10,1 M -
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
Yield 2021 6,83%
Capitalization 142 M 176 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
EV / Sales 2021 662x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raymond James Abbott Chairman
Michael Mckenzie Gray Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Gaynor Coley Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon D. Jamieson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC3.42%176
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.13.92%2 116
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG1.74%1 567
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-15.30%568
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION5.23%562
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED6.76%70
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer