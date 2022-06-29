Log in
    FTF   GB00B07YBS95

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

(FTF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
61.50 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight Enterprise VCT plc - Offer Period Extension

06/29/2022 | 04:55am EDT
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

OFFER PERIOD EXTENSION

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million) through the issue of new shares contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 11 January 2022, as supplemented by the supplementary prospectus dated 20 May 2022 (“Offer”), the closing date for applications has been extended to 12.00 noon on 30 September 2022 (or, if earlier, as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed or otherwise at the Board’s discretion). The Board reserves the right to further extend the Offer but not longer than 12 months following publication of the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


