    FTF   GB00B07YBS95

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

(FTF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:07 2022-12-13 am EST
63.00 GBX   +4.13%
Issue of Equity

12/13/2022 | 10:56am EST
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 5,602,042 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 December 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 14 October 2022. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 67.50 pence per share ranging from 67.50 pence to 72.58 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 14 December 2022.

In total the Company has allotted 10,913,658 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 212,602,243 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Financials
Sales 2021 24,6 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net income 2021 21,6 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net cash 2021 17,1 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 125 M 154 M 154 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raymond James Abbott Chairman
Michael Mckenzie Gray Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Gaynor Coley Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon D. Jamieson Non-Executive Director
