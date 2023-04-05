Advanced search
    FTF   GB00B07YBS95

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

(FTF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-04-05 am EDT
60.50 GBX   +4.31%
Issue of Equity

04/05/2023 | 12:11pm EDT
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 8,693,406 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 5 April 2023 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 14 October 2022. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 66.50 pence per share ranging from 66.50 pence to 71.51 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 11 April 2023.

In total the Company has allotted 30,801,763 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 233,204,527 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Financials
Sales 2021 0,17 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -1,04 M -1,04 M
Net cash 2021 8,08 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
EV / Sales 2021 662x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raymond James Abbott Chairman
Michael Mckenzie Gray Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Gaynor Coley Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon D. Jamieson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC-0.85%163
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-3.71%1 725
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG11.69%1 721
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.85%546
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-21.85%525
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED22.49%80
