  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTF   GB00B07YBS95

FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

(FTF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-04-19 am EDT
60.50 GBX    0.00%
10:14aOffer Update
GL
04/12Directorate change
GL
04/05Issue of Equity
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Offer Update

04/19/2023 | 10:14am EDT
FOPRESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE

Having raised gross funds of £22.0 million to date under the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 14 October 2022, the Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc has decided to bring forward the closing date for applications under the Offer to 24 April 2023 (12 noon). A final allotment will be made shortly thereafter (expected to be on 26 April 2023) and the Offer then closed.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Financials
Sales 2021 0,17 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -1,04 M -1,04 M
Net cash 2021 8,08 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
EV / Sales 2021 662x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raymond James Abbott Chairman
Michael Mckenzie Gray Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Gaynor Coley Independent Non-Executive Director
Simon D. Jamieson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC3.42%175
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-1.51%1 748
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG7.46%1 675
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-18.46%545
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.72%533
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED17.18%76
