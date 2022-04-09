Foresight Financial : 2021 Annual Report

R

Magnify the collective strengths of our banks to satisfy customers, empower employees, and enhance value for our

communities and shareholders.

FORESIGHT SUBSIDIARIES

Freeport, IL

Dear Stockholders,

The year 2021 was an unusual year ﬁlled with unusual challenges to the banking industry and our company. The impact of the pandemic had a dramatic impact on our interest rate margin. Work from home or a remote site, now normal and part of our community-banking model was another dramatic change. We have adjusted our approach to customer service and excelled at providing superior customer service from any location. Our employees grew closer together as a uniﬁed team and addressed those changes.

It is with pride I report to you record earnings for our company of approximately $11.4 million for 2021. The record earnings are a direct result of our team's exceptional work eﬀort. Basic earnings per common share were $3.11, an increase of 12.7% greater than $2.76 reported in 2020, producing a return on equity of 7.42% for 2021. The market performance of Foresight Stock in the past year increased 10.11% to $32.90 compared to the market price at year end 2020. A signiﬁcant increase in credit quality during the year also contributed to the 2021 earnings and should aid in producing greater earnings in the future.

The net interest rate margin declined 4.6% in 2021 to 3.14% compared to 3.29% in 2020. We see signs that our margin will improve with anticipated higher interest rates and the addition of more loans in the future. We aggressively participated in the PPP government program that impacted our margin and proﬁts for both 2020 and 2021 adding a margin beneﬁt of approximately $4.6 million pre-tax in 2021. Our non-interest expenses were up signiﬁcantly in 2021 as we continued to invest in becoming a more proﬁtable streamlined company. The "Future Forward" initiative will bring expense eﬃciencies and greater non-interest income to our bottom line once fully implemented. Presently, the goal is to have the needed changes in place so that the full eﬀect of the changes will be included in the ﬁnancial results for 2023.

Mid-year 2021, we welcomed Peter Morrison as President at the State Bank, Freeport replacing Mary Hartman, a valuable President for Freeport, at her retirement. Troy Coﬀman was promoted to President of the State Bank of Herscher in October, as another valuable President, Randall Chaplinski retired on December 31, 2021

Our already strong capital position bolstered by record earnings in 2021, allows us to continue the current dividend pay out to shareholders of $11 cents per quarter. Our strong capital position has also funded our stock buyback program that ended at December 31, 2021 and supports the creation of a subsequent stock buyback program that is scheduled to end June 1, 2022. The Board continues to believe our stock is undervalued and a stock buyback program is in the best interests of shareholders.

Your support in our eﬀorts to continue building Communities through Community Banking increases value for shareholders. We appreciate the past support and look forward to building greater value for all shareholders.

Respectfully,

Rex K. Entsminger President/Chief Executive Oﬃcer

we are

a market driven, people oriented community banking organization dedicated to enhancing shareholder value by providing our customers with diversified financial services that help them achieve economic success and financial security.

we will

pursue these goals while balancing shareholder and customer interests with the ongoing welfare of our employees and local communities.

The member banks of our group maintain a high degree of independence and sensitivity to the concerns of the local communities and markets that we choose to serve.

we will

seek to expand sensibly into new markets when we believe that our business model and community banking philosophy can be successfully extended.

In summary:

"Community Building through Community Banking"

