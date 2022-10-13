Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Foresight Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGFH   US3455261079

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FGFH)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:58 2022-10-07 pm EDT
30.70 USD    0.00%
05:42pForesight Financial : Announces CEO Retirement and Names Interim CEO
PU
08/08FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05Foresight Financial : Quarterly Shareholder Newsletter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight Financial : Announces CEO Retirement and Names Interim CEO

10/13/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

809 CANNELL PURI COURT

WINNEBAGO, IL 61088

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 10/13/2022

FOR INFORMATION:

CONTACT:

Dean Cooke

Chief Financial Officer

815-847-7500

RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT AT FORESIGHT FINANCIAL

Winnebago, Ill., October 13, 2022 - Foresight Financial Group, Inc. announces retirement of President/CEO and Director.

The Board of Directors of Foresight Financial Group, Inc. has accepted the resignation of Rex Entsminger as President/CEO and Director of the Company. Mr. Entsminger has decided to retire, and therefore has resigned from his positions effective immediately. Entsminger has held these positions with the Company since April 2018.

The Board has appointed Peter Morrison as Interim President & CEO of Foresight. Pete is currently the President & CEO of State Bank in Freeport, IL, a position that he will retain, even as he assumes these additional responsibilities on an interim basis. Mr. Morrison's community banking career spans three decades and includes a wide range of experience from multiple leadership roles. He served as President of Elgin State Bank for 12 years prior to a Wintrust Financial acquisition, where throughout his tenure Mr. Morrison served as Executive Vice President, CFO, and COO for two Wintrust Charters, St. Charles Bank & Trust and Wheaton Bank & Trust. He attended Indiana University and completed the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking.

"Pete has demonstrated excellent leadership since joining State Bank in 2021, and we look forward to the extension of his contributions as he assumes this interim role," states Board Chairman Bob Stenstrom.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) is headquartered in Northwestern Illinois and has assets totaling $1.455 billion as of September 30, 2022. Foresight continues to hold the largest market share of deposits of any financial institution operating in Stephenson County, Illinois. Foresight's subsidiary banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford; State Bank, Freeport; State Bank of Davis; German-American State Bank, German Valley; Lena State Bank; and State Bank of Herscher.

Foresight Common stock is listed on the OTCQX Market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Disclaimer

Foresight Financial Group Inc. published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 21:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
05:42pForesight Financial : Announces CEO Retirement and Names Interim CEO
PU
08/08FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05Foresight Financial : Quarterly Shareholder Newsletter
PU
07/29Regulatory Filing : Depository
PU
07/20Foresight Financial : Enters Into Agreement to Sell State Bank of Herscher
PU
07/20Greg Kidd entered into an agreement to acquire State Bank of Herscher from Foresight Fi..
CI
05/06FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/02Regulatory Filing : Depository
PU
04/09Foresight Financial : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/09Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 50,0 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 51,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 100%
Chart FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rex K. Entsminger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean E. Cooke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert W. Stenstrom Chairman
Andrew LaPour Director-Information Technology & Senior VP
Lori Morgan Senior VP, Director-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.0.00%110
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002