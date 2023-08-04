A publication of the INSIGHT Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Dear Shareholders, August 2023

Core Q2 2023 results reported net income of $3.357 million, a decrease of $236 thousand over the same period last year. The decrease was driven most significantly by the valuation shift in Mortgage Servicing Rights and one-time legal related expenses, as well as margin increases in Loan Loss Provision Expense. Net interest income increased $1.345 million or 12.18% over the same quarterly period last year. The company recorded a Return on Average Common Stockholder's Equity year-to-date of 8.35% versus 9.61% for the same period last year, a 13.11% decrease year over year which represents Earnings per Common Share of $1.48 versus $1.94 for the same period last year. We expect margin compression to remain throughout the balance of the year as funding costs outpace interest income. Measured growth in our loan portfolio coupled with prudent expense management will continue to drive revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Overall core credit quality is strong with non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans at 0.67% versus 1.48% at Q2 2022. Uncertain economic conditions will persist in the coming quarters and our current credit quality monitoring measures put us in a strong position to successfully navigate these potential challenges. Past dues remain historically low, and core earnings remain strong. Our Allowance for Credit Losses at Q2 2023 stood at 1.58% of total loans with modest net Provision Expense of $502 thousand during the quarter. Ongoing progress in credit workouts provides us guarded optimism that we will recognize a significant provision reversal in fiscal 2023 which will be further accretive to income. We diligently and frequently review our Loan Loss Reserve levels and believe that these reserves are appropriate given our risk profile. We continue to exercise an elevated

level of diligence in our credit approval and review processes to assure a high level of credit quality given the uncertainty embedded in the current national economic profile. Management has been out in front of the regulatory agencies increased focus on credit portfolio concentrations, commercial real estate risk, and liquidity management.

The systemic impact of the costal bank failures earlier in the year has largely subsided with no recognizable negative trends within the consolidated bank group. Foresight nonetheless shall endeavor to closely monitor the fluid nature of the economy and the potential impact future events might have on our portfolios.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to shareholders of record on August 8, 2023, and payable August 15, 2023.

Respectfully,

Peter Q. Morrison

President & CEO

Celebrating Over Thirty Five Years of Community Building Through Community Banking!

