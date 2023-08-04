INVESTOR

FACTS

Transfer Agent

Computershare

Investor Services LLC

P.O. Box 43006

Providence, RI 02940-3006

800.368.5948

www.computershare.com/investor

Market Makers

Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

222 South Riverside Plaza

Seventh Floor

Chicago, IL 60606

800.800.4693

Monroe Securities, Inc.

100 North Riverside Plaza, Suite 1620

Chicago, IL 60606

312.327.2530

Corporate Information

Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

809 Cannell Puri Court, Suite 5

PO Box 339

Winnebago, IL 61088

815.847.7500

Email:

investor.relations@ffgbank.net

www.foresightfg.com

Corporate Officers

Peter Q. Morrison

President/CEO

Dean E. Cooke

Chief Financial Officer

Nora Koehler

Director of Human Resources

Andrew LaPour

Director of Information Technology

Lori Morgan

Director of Corporate Operations

K. Denise Osadjan

Chief Risk Officer/Corporate Secretary

Rusti Swanson

Chief Credit Officer

Directors

Robert W. Stenstrom

Chairman

John Collman

Fred Kundert

Peter Q. Morrison

John J. Morrissey

Carolyn Sluiter, D.V.M.

Jeffrey Sterling

Judd Thruman, J.D.

Douglas Wagner

A publication of the

INSIGHT

Foresight Financial Group, Inc.

Dear Shareholders,

August 2023

Core Q2 2023 results reported net income of $3.357 million, a decrease of $236 thousand over the same period last year. The decrease was driven most significantly by the valuation shift in Mortgage Servicing Rights and one-time legal related expenses, as well as margin increases in Loan Loss Provision Expense. Net interest income increased $1.345 million or 12.18% over the same quarterly period last year. The company recorded a Return on Average Common Stockholder's Equity year-to-date of 8.35% versus 9.61% for the same period last year, a 13.11% decrease year over year which represents Earnings per Common Share of $1.48 versus $1.94 for the same period last year. We expect margin compression to remain throughout the balance of the year as funding costs outpace interest income. Measured growth in our loan portfolio coupled with prudent expense management will continue to drive revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Overall core credit quality is strong with non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans at 0.67% versus 1.48% at Q2 2022. Uncertain economic conditions will persist in the coming quarters and our current credit quality monitoring measures put us in a strong position to successfully navigate these potential challenges. Past dues remain historically low, and core earnings remain strong. Our Allowance for Credit Losses at Q2 2023 stood at 1.58% of total loans with modest net Provision Expense of $502 thousand during the quarter. Ongoing progress in credit workouts provides us guarded optimism that we will recognize a significant provision reversal in fiscal 2023 which will be further accretive to income. We diligently and frequently review our Loan Loss Reserve levels and believe that these reserves are appropriate given our risk profile. We continue to exercise an elevated

level of diligence in our credit approval and review processes to assure a high level of credit quality given the uncertainty embedded in the current national economic profile. Management has been out in front of the regulatory agencies increased focus on credit portfolio concentrations, commercial real estate risk, and liquidity management.

The systemic impact of the costal bank failures earlier in the year has largely subsided with no recognizable negative trends within the consolidated bank group. Foresight nonetheless shall endeavor to closely monitor the fluid nature of the economy and the potential impact future events might have on our portfolios.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to shareholders of record on August 8, 2023, and payable August 15, 2023.

Respectfully,

Peter Q. Morrison

President & CEO

Celebrating Over Thirty Five Years of Community Building Through Community Banking!

This release contains information and "forward-looking statements" that relate to matters that are not historical facts and which are usually preceded by words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target," and similar expressions. These forward-lookingstatements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual results may be materially different from those described in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release, and we do not assume any obligation to

update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the Six Month Period

For the Years

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data (Unaudited)

Ended June 30,

Ended December 31,

Income Statement Data

2023

2022

% Chg

2022

2021

2020

Net Interest Income

$24,738

$21,229

16.53%

$45,673

$41,228

$39,835

Provision for loan losses

2,907

(28)

10482.14%

552

756

3,785

Noninterest income

3,309

4,645

-28.76%

8,595

9,671

9,329

Noninterest expense

18,385

16,946

8.49%

36,007

35,520

32,324

Income Taxes

1,487

2,046

-27.32%

4,082

3,237

2,766

Net Income

$5,268

$6,910

-23.76%

$13,627

$11,386

$10,289

For the Six Month Period

For the Years

Ended June 30,

Ended December 31,

Ratios

2023

2022

% Chg

2022

2021

2020

Return on Average Assets

0.72%

0.96%

-25.00%

0.94%

0.79%

0.78%

Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity

8.35%

9.61%

-13.11%

10.09%

7.42%

7.03%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.57%

3.20%

11.56%

3.36%

3.14%

3.29%

Allowance as a percent of total loans

1.58%

1.54%

2.60%

1.50%

1.62%

1.64%

Dividends per common share paid

$0.32

$0.22

45.45%

$0.54

$0.42

$0.36

Earnings per common share (Calculated by dividing net income by the

$1.48

$1.94

-23.72%

$3.83

$3.11

$2.76

weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding)

Book value per common share

$46.65

$44.52

4.79%

$46.10

$42.74

$39.66

(Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity , excluding other comprehensive income or

loss by oustanding common shares)

At June 30,

At December 31,

Balance Sheet

2023

2022

% Chg

2022

2021

2020

Assets

$1,511,655

$1,439,713

5.00%

$1,477,458

$1,453,823

$1,384,704

Investment Securities (AFS Securities at Market Value)

$369,750

$425,608

-13.12%

$395,407

$444,261

$366,999

Loans, net of unearned income

$1,025,452

$903,595

13.49%

$969,388

$862,085

$835,135

Deposits & Repurchase (SWEEP) Agreements

$1,336,630

$1,299,642

2.85%

$1,331,005

$1,270,552

$1,185,609

Short-term and other borrowings

$30,199

$7,361

310.26%

$7,366

$17,609

$36,912

Subordinated Debentures

$0

$0

0.00%

$0

$0

$0

Stockholders' Equity

$166,594

$158,598

5.04%

$164,219

$153,684

$147,503

(Excludes accumulated other comprehensive income or loss)

For the Six Month Period

For the Years

Ended June 30,

Ended December 31,

Stock Value Per Common Share Information

2023

2022

% Chg

2022

2021

2020

Price/earnings ratio

8.5

7.8

8.44%

7.2

10.4

10.8

Stock Price - High

$28.25

$34.65

$34.65

$32.95

$36.00

Low

$25.00

$30.36

$27.50

$29.10

$20.25

Ending

$25.04

$30.36

-17.52%

$27.50

$32.90

$29.88

Book value per common share

$46.65

$44.52

4.79%

$46.10

$42.74

$39.66

Price/book value per common share

0.54

0.68

-21.29%

0.60

0.77

0.75

Tangible book value per common share

$36.18

$34.70

4.27%

$35.67

$43.13

$41.24

Price/tangible book value per common share

0.69

0.87

-20.90%

0.77

0.76

0.72

Common shares outstanding (excludes Treasury Stock Shares)

3,571,225

3,562,672

3,562,415

3,595,769

3,719,415

