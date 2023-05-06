Foresight Financial : Quarterly Newsletter - May 2023
05/06/2023 | 02:11pm EDT
INVESTOR
FACTS
Transfer Agent
Computershare
Investor Services LLC
P.O. Box 43006
Providence, RI 02940-3006
800.368.5948
www.computershare.com/investor
Market Makers
Raymond James & Associates, Inc.
222 South Riverside Plaza
Seventh Floor
Chicago, IL 60606
800.800.4693
Monroe Securities, Inc.
100 North Riverside Plaza, Suite 1620
Chicago, IL 60606
312.327.2530
Corporate Information
Foresight Financial Group, Inc.
809 Cannell Puri Court, Suite 5
PO Box 339
Winnebago, IL 61088
815.847.7500
Email:
investor.relations@ffgbank.net
www.foresightfg.com
Corporate Officers
Peter Q. Morrison
President/CEO
Dean E. Cooke
Chief Financial Officer
Nora Koehler
Director of Human Resources
Andrew LaPour
Director of Information Technology
Lori Morgan
Director of Corporate Operations
K. Denise Osadjan
Chief Risk Officer/Corporate Secretary
Rusti Swanson
Chief Credit Officer
Directors
Robert W. Stenstrom
Chairman
John Collman
Fred Kundert
Peter Q. Morrison
John J. Morrissey
Carolyn Sluiter, D.V.M.
Jeffrey Sterling
Judd Thruman, J.D.
Douglas Wagner
A publication of the
INSIGHT
Foresight Financial Group, Inc.
Dear Shareholders,
May 2023
Core first quarter 2023 results reported net income of $1.951 million, a decrease of $1.406 million over the same period last year. The decrease was driven by isolated specific reserves on two unique sector credits. Net interest income increased $2.164 million or 21.24% over first quarter 2022 results. The company recorded a Return on Average Common Stockholder's Equity of 6.44% versus 9.03% for the same period last year, a 41.49% decrease year over year which represents Earnings per Common Share of $0.55 versus $0.94. We expect this negative earnings trend to discontinue for the balance of the year, having provided sufficient reserves for the credits as previously mentioned. While we anticipate margin compression throughout the remainder of 2023, measured growth in our loan portfolio coupled with prudent expense management will continue to drive revenue growth in the coming quarters.
Overall core credit quality continues to remain strong with non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans at 0.79% versus 0.62% at quarter end March 2022. Uncertain economic conditions will likely continue in the coming quarters and our current credit quality measures put us in a strong position to successfully navigate these potential challenges. Past dues remain historically low, and core earnings remain strong. Our Allowance for Credit Losses as of March 31, 2023 stood at 1.53% of total loans with net provision expense of $2.405 million during the quarter that was largely reflective of specific reserves on the two credits previously mentioned. Recent progress on one of the facilities provides us guarded optimism that we could recognize a provision reversal later in the year which would be further accretive to income. We diligently and frequently review our Loan Loss Reserve levels and believe that these reserves are appropriate given our risk profile. We continue to exercise an elevated level of diligence in our credit approval and review processes to assure a continued high level of credit quality given the uncertainty embedded in the current national economic profile.
The systemic impact of the coastal bank failures continues to show no recognizable negative trends within the consolidated bank group, but nonetheless we shall continue to monitor the potential impacts to our portfolios closely and manage our current and prospective liquidity requirements prudently.
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to shareholders of record on May 8, 2023, and payable May 15, 2023.
Respectfully,
Peter Q. Morrison
President & CEO
Celebrating Over Thirty Five Years of Community Building Through Community Banking!
This release contains information and "forward-looking statements" that relate to matters that are not historical facts and which are usually preceded by words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target," and similar expressions. These forward-lookingstatements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual results may be materially different from those described in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release, and we do not assume any obligation to
update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the Three Month Period
For the Years
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data (Unaudited)
Ended March 31,
Ended December 31,
Income Statement Data
2023
2022
% Chg
2022
2021
2020
Net Interest Income
$12,353
$10,189
21.24%
$45,673
$41,228
$39,835
Provision for loan losses
2,405
(95)
2631.58%
552
756
3,785
Noninterest income
1,721
2,454
-29.87%
8,595
9,671
9,329
Noninterest expense
9,249
8,384
10.32%
36,007
35,520
32,324
Income Taxes
469
997
-52.96%
4,082
3,237
2,766
Net Income
$1,951
$3,357
-41.88%
$13,627
$11,386
$10,289
For the Three Month Period
For the Years
Ended March 31,
Ended December 31,
Ratios
2023
2022
% Chg
2022
2021
2020
Return on Average Assets
.55%
0.94%
-41.49%
0.94%
0.79%
0.78%
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity
6.44%
9.03%
-28.68%
10.09%
7.42%
7.03%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.51%
3.12%
12.50%
3.36%
3.14%
3.29%
Allowance as a percent of total loans
1.53%
1.66%
-7.83%
1.50%
1.62%
1.64%
Dividends per common share paid
$0.16
$0.11
45.45%
$0.54
$0.42
$0.36
Earnings per common share (Calculated by dividing net income by the
$0.55
$0.94
-41.66%
$3.82
$3.11
$2.76
weighted average number of common stock shares outstanding)
Book value per common share
$45.99
$43.68
5.29%
$46.10
$42.74
$39.66
(Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity , excluding other comprehensive income or
loss by oustanding common shares)
At March 31,
At December 31,
Balance Sheet
2023
2022
% Chg
2022
2021
2020
Assets
$1,535,194
$1,458,385
5.27%
$1,477,458
$1,453,823
$1,384,704
Investment Securities (AFS Securities at Market Value)
$378,067
$448,208
-15.65%
$395,407
$444,261
$366,999
Loans, net of unearned income
$1,031,999
$847,507
21.77%
$969,388
$862,085
$835,135
Deposits & Repurchase (SWEEP) Agreements
$1,381,273
$1,302,896
6.02%
$1,331,005
$1,270,552
$1,185,609
Short-term and other borrowings
$11,356
$7,052
61.03%
$7,366
$17,609
$36,912
Subordinated Debentures
$0
$0
0.00%
$0
$0
$0
Stockholders' Equity
$163,849
$155,128
5.62%
$164,219
$153,684
$147,503
(Excludes accumulated other comprehensive income or loss)
For the Three Month Period
For the Years
Ended March 31,
Ended December 31,
Stock Value Per Common Share Information
2023
2022
% Chg
2022
2021
2020
Price/earnings ratio
12.3
9.0
36.71%
7.2
10.4
10.8
Stock Price - High
$28.25
$34.65
$34.65
$32.95
$36.00
Low
$26.11
$32.80
$27.50
$29.10
$20.25
Ending
$26.93
$34.00
-20.79%
$27.50
$32.90
$29.88
Book value per common share
$45.99
$43.68
5.29%
$46.10
$42.74
$39.66
Price/book value per common share
0.59
0.78
-24.78%
0.60
0.77
0.75
Tangible book value per common share
$35.85
$39.22
-8.61%
$35.67
$43.13
$41.24
Price/tangible book value per common share
0.75
0.87
-13.34%
0.77
0.76
0.72
Common shares outstanding (excludes Treasury Stock Shares)
Foresight Financial Group Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2023 18:10:04 UTC.