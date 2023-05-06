Foresight Financial : Quarterly Newsletter - May 2023

A publication of the INSIGHT Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Dear Shareholders, May 2023

Core first quarter 2023 results reported net income of $1.951 million, a decrease of $1.406 million over the same period last year. The decrease was driven by isolated specific reserves on two unique sector credits. Net interest income increased $2.164 million or 21.24% over first quarter 2022 results. The company recorded a Return on Average Common Stockholder's Equity of 6.44% versus 9.03% for the same period last year, a 41.49% decrease year over year which represents Earnings per Common Share of $0.55 versus $0.94. We expect this negative earnings trend to discontinue for the balance of the year, having provided sufficient reserves for the credits as previously mentioned. While we anticipate margin compression throughout the remainder of 2023, measured growth in our loan portfolio coupled with prudent expense management will continue to drive revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Overall core credit quality continues to remain strong with non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans at 0.79% versus 0.62% at quarter end March 2022. Uncertain economic conditions will likely continue in the coming quarters and our current credit quality measures put us in a strong position to successfully navigate these potential challenges. Past dues remain historically low, and core earnings remain strong. Our Allowance for Credit Losses as of March 31, 2023 stood at 1.53% of total loans with net provision expense of $2.405 million during the quarter that was largely reflective of specific reserves on the two credits previously mentioned. Recent progress on one of the facilities provides us guarded optimism that we could recognize a provision reversal later in the year which would be further accretive to income. We diligently and frequently review our Loan Loss Reserve levels and believe that these reserves are appropriate given our risk profile. We continue to exercise an elevated level of diligence in our credit approval and review processes to assure a continued high level of credit quality given the uncertainty embedded in the current national economic profile.

The systemic impact of the coastal bank failures continues to show no recognizable negative trends within the consolidated bank group, but nonetheless we shall continue to monitor the potential impacts to our portfolios closely and manage our current and prospective liquidity requirements prudently.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable to shareholders of record on May 8, 2023, and payable May 15, 2023.

Respectfully,

Peter Q. Morrison

President & CEO

