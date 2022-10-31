Foresight Financial : State Bank, Freeport Announces Promotion of Chris Schneiderman to President

NEWS RELEASE

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

809 CANNELL PURI COURT

WINNEBAGO, IL 61088

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 10/31/2022 FOR INFORMATION: CONTACT: Dean Cooke Chief Financial Officer 815-847-7500

STATE BANK ANNOUNCES PROMOTION AND EXPANSION OF LEADERSHIP TEAM

Winnebago, Ill., October 31, 2022 - The Board of Directors of State Bank, Freeport, Illinois (a Member bank of Foresight Financial Group, Inc.) has announced an expansion of its leadership team with the promotion of Chris Schneiderman to the position of President, 10/31/2022. Peter Morrison will retain the position of Chief Executive Officer.

"Chris has been one of the single most impactful forces behind the success State Bank has experienced in the greater Freeport market, and the Board felt it was important to recognize not only those contributions but that Chris' title be reflective of the confidence the Board has in his leadership abilities for the future," said Morrison.

"Community-centered leadership with a laser-focused approach to relationship building is currently key to State Bank's success, as it will continue to be in the years ahead," Morrison continued. "The Board values the importance of the Bank's community role and reputation in the markets it serves, and the expansion of Chris' role will further serve to strengthen the roots State Bank has developed and maintains here in Freeport."

Chris has played key roles with State Bank for 20 years and most recently held the title of Executive Vice President-Senior Lending Officer.

Chris currently serves as Treasurer of Greater Freeport Partnership, Northwestern Illinois CDC, and Freeport Little League as well as holding Board positions on the State Bank Foundation and President Elect of Freeport Rotary. Chris, his wife Jessica, and their three children are long-time Freeport residents.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) is headquartered in Northwestern Illinois and has assets totaling $1.455 billion as of September 30, 2022. Foresight continues to hold the largest market share of deposits of any financial institution operating in Stephenson County, Illinois. Foresight's subsidiary banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford; State Bank, Freeport; State Bank of Davis; German-American State Bank, German Valley; Lena State Bank; and State Bank of Herscher.

Foresight Common stock is listed on the OTCQX Market under the trading symbol FGFH.