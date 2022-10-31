Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Foresight Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGFH   US3455261079

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FGFH)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:50 2022-10-31 am EDT
30.35 USD   +0.33%
01:32pForesight Financial : State Bank, Freeport Announces Promotion of Chris Schneiderman to President
PU
10/13Foresight Financial : Announces CEO Retirement and Names Interim CEO
PU
08/08FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight Financial : State Bank, Freeport Announces Promotion of Chris Schneiderman to President

10/31/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

809 CANNELL PURI COURT

WINNEBAGO, IL 61088

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 10/31/2022

FOR INFORMATION:

CONTACT:

Dean Cooke

Chief Financial Officer

815-847-7500

STATE BANK ANNOUNCES PROMOTION AND EXPANSION OF LEADERSHIP TEAM

Winnebago, Ill., October 31, 2022 - The Board of Directors of State Bank, Freeport, Illinois (a Member bank of Foresight Financial Group, Inc.) has announced an expansion of its leadership team with the promotion of Chris Schneiderman to the position of President, 10/31/2022. Peter Morrison will retain the position of Chief Executive Officer.

"Chris has been one of the single most impactful forces behind the success State Bank has experienced in the greater Freeport market, and the Board felt it was important to recognize not only those contributions but that Chris' title be reflective of the confidence the Board has in his leadership abilities for the future," said Morrison.

"Community-centered leadership with a laser-focused approach to relationship building is currently key to State Bank's success, as it will continue to be in the years ahead," Morrison continued. "The Board values the importance of the Bank's community role and reputation in the markets it serves, and the expansion of Chris' role will further serve to strengthen the roots State Bank has developed and maintains here in Freeport."

Chris has played key roles with State Bank for 20 years and most recently held the title of Executive Vice President-Senior Lending Officer.

Chris currently serves as Treasurer of Greater Freeport Partnership, Northwestern Illinois CDC, and Freeport Little League as well as holding Board positions on the State Bank Foundation and President Elect of Freeport Rotary. Chris, his wife Jessica, and their three children are long-time Freeport residents.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. (OTCQX: FGFH) is headquartered in Northwestern Illinois and has assets totaling $1.455 billion as of September 30, 2022. Foresight continues to hold the largest market share of deposits of any financial institution operating in Stephenson County, Illinois. Foresight's subsidiary banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford; State Bank, Freeport; State Bank of Davis; German-American State Bank, German Valley; Lena State Bank; and State Bank of Herscher.

Foresight Common stock is listed on the OTCQX Market under the trading symbol FGFH.

Disclaimer

Foresight Financial Group Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 50,0 M - -
Net income 2021 11,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 51,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 1,31%
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 100%
Chart FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rex K. Entsminger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean E. Cooke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert W. Stenstrom Chairman
Andrew LaPour Director-Information Technology & Senior VP
Lori Morgan Senior VP, Director-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-8.05%108
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.38%369 818
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015