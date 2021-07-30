Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Foresight Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    FGFH   US3455261079

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FGFH)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Foresight Financial : State Bank of Herscher Announces Change in President

07/30/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

809 CANNELL PURI COURT

WINNEBAGO, IL 61088

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 07/29/2021

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Rex Entsminger FFG President/CEO 815-847-7500

Fred Kundert

State Bank of Herscher Board Chairman 815-426-2156

STATE BANK of HERSCHER ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN PRESIDENT

Herscher and Winnebago, Ill., 07 29, 2021 - The Board of Directors of State Bank of Herscher, a subsidiary of Foresight Financial Group, Inc., announces that Randall Chaplinski has elected to retire his role as President/CEO at the end of 2021. Mr. Chaplinski has been with State Bank of Herscher since 2015 when the bank became a member of the Foresight Financial Group.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce they have selected Troy Coffman as the next President of the bank. Mr. Coffman has served the bank and its communities since 2015 as Executive Vice President, Sr. Commercial Lender. Originally from western Kankakee County, Troy has extensive community banking, agricultural and commercial lending experience.

"We are grateful and fortunate to have Randy's leadership and expertise these past six years and through this transition. He has been instrumental in the growth of the bank and we wish him well in retirement. We look forward to working with him as Troy transitions to President. We are excited about Troy's promotion and look forward to a bright future under his leadership." said Fred Kundert, State Bank of Herscher Board Chair.

Mr. Coffman will transition to President in October 2021 and Mr. Chaplinski will remain with the bank as CEO through the end of the year.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Northwestern Illinois and has assets totaling $1.422 billion as of June 30. 2021. Foresight continues to hold the largest market share of deposits of any financial institution operating in Stephenson County, Illinois. Foresight's subsidiary banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford; State Bank, Freeport; State Bank of Davis; German American State Bank, German Valley; Lena State Bank; and State Bank of Herscher.

Foresight Common stock is listed on the "OTC Pink" marketplace under the trading symbol FGFH.

Disclaimer

Foresight Financial Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
