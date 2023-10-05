Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company and its wholly owned subsidiaries (Banks) provide a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses through its facilities in the Rockford, Freeport, German Valley, Davis, Lena, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Seward, Bradley, Kankakee, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, and Herscher, Illinois areas. The Companyâs subsidiaries include German American State Bank located in German Valley, Pecatonica, and Winnebago; State Bank of Davis located in Davis and Kankakee; State Bank located in Freeport; Lena State Bank located in Lena; Northwest Bank located in Rockford, Loves Park and Machesney Park; and State Bank of Herscher located in Herscher and Kankakee. The Banks primary deposit products are demand deposits and certificates of deposit and its primary lending products are agriculture, agribusiness, commercial, real estate, and installment loans.

Sector Banks