Regulatory Filing: Depository

FR Y-9C OMB Number 7100-0128 Approval expires December 31, 2024 Page 1 of 76 Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies - FR Y-9C Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of the quarter This Report is required by law: Section 5(c) of the BHC Act (12 U.S.C. § 1844(c)), section 10 of Home Owners' Loan Act (HOLA) (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)), section 618 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 1850a(c)(1)), section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 5365), and section 252.153(b)(2) of Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153(b)(2)). This report form is to be filed by holding companies with total consolidated assets of $3 billion or more. In addition, holding companies meeting certain criteria must file this report (FR NOTE: Each holding company's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies. The Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies is to be prepared in accordance with instructions provided by the Federal Reserve System. The Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies must be signed and attested by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting holding company (or by the individual performing this equivalent function). I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named holding company, attest that the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies (including the supporting schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the Federal Reserve System and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. DEAN E COOKE Printed Name of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK C490) Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK H321) 04/30/2022 Date of Signature (MM/DD/YYYY) (BHTX J196) Is confidential treatment requested for any portionof this report submission? 0=No 1=YesBHCK C447 NO In accordance with the General Instructions for this report (check only one), 1. a letter justifying this request is being provided along with the report (BHCK KY38)

2. a letter justifying this request has been provided separately (BHCK KY38) For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only RSSD ID C.I. ________________ _____ S.F. ____ FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. Y-9C) regardless of size. See page 1 of the general instructions for further information. However, when such holding companies own or control, or are owned or controlled by, other holding companies, only the top-tier holding company must file this report for the consolidated holding company organization. The Federal Reserve may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number Date of Report: March 31, 2022 Month / Day / Year (BHCK 9999) Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017) 809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339 (Mailing Address of the Holding Company) Street / PO Box (RSSD 9110) WINNEBAGO, IL 61088 City (RSSD 9130) State (RSSD 9200) Person to whom questions about this report should be directed: DEAN E COOKE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Name / Title (BHTX 8901) (815) 847-7500 Area Code / Phone Number (BHTX 8902) (815) 968-9206 Area Code / FAX Number (BHTX 9116) dcooke@ffgbank.net E-mail Address of Contact (BHTX 4086) Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted. ZIP Code (RSSD 9220)Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 5 to 1,250 hours per response, with an average of 44.79 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with $5 billion or more and an average of 35.59 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets and 49.80 hours for Advanced Approaches holding companies, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503. FR Y-9C Page 2 of 76 Chief Executive Officer Contact Information This information is being requested so the Board can distribute notifications about policy initiatives and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's email address if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Board and will not be released to the public. Chief Executive Officer Rex Entsminger Name (BHCK FT42 ) (815) 847-7500 Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (BHCK FT43) rentsminger@ffgbank.net E-mail Address (BHCK FT44) FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339 WINNEBAGO, IL 61088 Report of Income for Holding Companies For Federal Reserve Bank Use OnlyRSSD ID ________________ FR Y-9C Page 3 of 76 Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis. S.F. ________________ Schedule HI - Consolidated Income Statement 1. Interest income a. Interest and fee income on loans: (1) In domestic offices: (2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs_____________________________________

b. Income from lease financing receivables__________________________________________________________

c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions [1]_______________________________________

d. Interest and dividend income on securities: (1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations (excluding mortgage-backed securities)________________________________________________________________ (2) Mortgage-backed securities______________________________________________________________________

(3) All other securities_______________________________________________________________________________1.d.(3) e. Interest income from trading assets [2]______________________________________________________________ 1.e. f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell_________________________________________________________________________________________ 1.f. g. Other interest income______________________________________________________________________________ 1.g. h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a through 1.g)________________________________________________ 1.h. 2. Interest expense a. Interest on deposits: (1) In domestic offices: (a) Time deposits of $250,000 or less________________________________________________________________ 2.a.(1)(a) (c) Other deposits________________________________________________________________________________ (2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries and IBFs________________________________________ b. Expense on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase_________________________________________________________________________________________2.b.

c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money [2] (excluding subordinated notes and debentures)______________________________________________________ 2.c. d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures and on mandatory convertible securities [2]___________________________________________________________________________________ 2.d. e. Other interest expense_____________________________________________________________________________ 2.e. f. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.e)________________________________________________ 2.f. 3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus item 2.f)_________________________________________________________ 3. 4. Provision for loan and lease losses [3]_______________________________________________________________ 4. 5. Noninterest income: a. Income from fiduciary activities__________________________________________________________________ 5.a. b. Service charges on deposit accounts in domestic offices______________________________________________ 5.b. c. Trading revenue [2,4]___________________________________________________________________________ 5.c. 1. Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading. 2. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets. (Asset-size test is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories 1.g, 2.e, and 5.l, respectively by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. 3. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4, the provisions for credit losses for all financial assets and off-balance sheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard. 4. For holding companies required to complete Schedule HI, memoranda item 9, trading revenue reported in Schedule HI, item 5.c must equal the sum of memoranda items 9.a through 9.e. (b) Time deposits of more than $250,000_______________________________________________________________2.a.(1)(b) 2.a.(1)(c) BHCK Amount _____4435 1,275 _____4436 4,326 ____ F821 3,736 _____4_059 0 _____4_0_65 1 _____4_1_15 91 _____B_4_88 287 ______B_48_9____ 854 _____4_0_60______ 843 ______40_6_9__ N/A _____4_0_2_0___ 0 _____4_5_18____ 11 _____4_107 11,424 _____H_K_0_3___ 737 _____H_K_0_4_____ 243 ______67_6_1____ 207 _____4_1_72 0 _____4_1_8_0_____ 18 ______41_8_5 N/A _____4_3_9_7_ N/A ______43_9_8___ 30 _____4_0_73 1,235 _____4_0_74 10,189 _____J_J_33 -95 _____4_0_70 109 ______44_83 244 _____A_2_2_0 N/A Dollar Amounts in Thousands (a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties__________________________________________ 1.a.(1)(a)

(b) All other loans secured by real estate____________________________________________________ 1.a.(1)(b)

(c) All other loans______________________________________________________________________ 1.a.(1)(c) 1.a.(2) 1.b. 1.c. 1.d.(1) 1.d.(2) 2.a.(2) FR Y-9C Page 4 of 76 5.d.(7) only and leave 5.d.(1) through 5.d.(5) blank. 5.d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities: (1) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage____________________________________________________ 5.d.(1) (2) Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions_______________________________________ 5.d.(2) (3) Fees and commissions from annuity sales_________________________________________________________ 5.d.(3) (4) Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities_____________________________________ 5.d.(4) (5) Income from other insurance activities____________________________________________________________ 5.d.(5) (6) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions___________________________________________________ 5.d.(6) (7) Income from insurance activities [5]______________________________________________________________ 5.d.(7) e. Venture capital revenue [6]________________________________________________________________________ 5.e. f. Net servicing fees_____________________________________________________________________________ 5.f. g. Net securitization income [6]_______________________________________________________________________ 5.g. h. Not applicable. i. Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and lease______________________________________________________ 5.i. j. Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned_________________________________________________ 5.j. k. Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets [7]______________________________________________________________ 5.k. l. Other noninterest income [8]____________________________________________________________________ 5.l. m. Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l)_____________________________________________ 5.m. 6. a. Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities_________________________________________________ 6.a. b. Realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale debt securities________________________________________________ 6.b. 7. Noninterest expense: a. Salaries and employee benefits__________________________________________________________________ 7.a. b. Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income) (excluding salaries and employee benefits and mortgage interest)_________________________________________________________ 7.b. c. (1) Goodwill impairment losses__________________________________________________________________ 7.c.(1) (2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets______________________________ 7.c.(2) d. Other noninterest expense [9]___________________________________________________________________ 7.d. e. Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d)_____________________________________________ 7.e. 8. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (sum of items 3 , 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e)_____________________________________ 8.a. b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held for trading [10]______________________________________________________________________________ 8.b. c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued operations (sum of items 8.a and 8.b)_______________________________________________________ 8.c 9. Applicable income taxes (on item 8.c)______________________________________________________ 9. 10. Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c. minus item 9)______________________________________ 10. 11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes [11]_______________________________________________ 11. 12. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling (minority) interests (sum of items 10 and 11)_______________________________________________________________ 12. 13. LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests (if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value)_____________________________________ 13. 14. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13)________________________________________ 14. 5.Includes underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities. 6. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets. (Asset-size test is based on the prior year June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories. 7. Excludes net gains(losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-sale debt securities. 8. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 6. 9. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 7. 10. Item 8.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the Glossary entry for "Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities. 11. Describe on Schedule HI, memoranda item 8. FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339 WINNEBAGO, IL 61088 Schedule HI - Continued Dollar Amounts in Thousands Holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets should report data items 5.d.(6) and BHCK Amount _____C_8_8_6__ N/A _____C_8_8_8______ _ N/A _____C_8_87__ N/A _____C_386 N/A _____C_3_8_7__ N/A _____K_X_4_6_ 22 _____K_X_4_7__ 2 _____B_4_9_1__ N/A _____B_4_92 474 _____B_4_9_3__ N/A _____8_560 375 _____8_5_6_1 0 _____B_4_9_6______ _ 0 _____B_4_97 1,145 _____4_079 2,371 _____3_5_21 0 _____3_1_9_6___ 0 _____4_1_35 5,146 _____4_2_17 643 ______C_216 0 ______C_232 0 _____4_0_92 2,595 _____4_0_93 8,384 ______H_T69 4,271 _____H_T70 83 __ 4301 4,354 4302 997 ______43_0_0_ 3,357 _____F_T_2_8__ 0 _____G104 3,357 _____G_1_0_3______ __ 0 ______43_4_0______ _ 3,357 FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339 WINNEBAGO, IL 61088 FR Y-9C Page 5 of 76 Schedule HI - Continued Memoranda Dollar Amounts in Thousands Memo Items 1 and 2 are to be reported by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets.[1] 1. Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis_____________________________________

2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis________________________________________________________________

3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S. (included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)__________________________________________

4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S. (included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)______________________________________________________________

5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period (round to nearest whole number)_________________________________________________________________________________ Memo Items 6.a through 6.j are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis. [1] 6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l): a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks________________________________________________

b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance__________________________________

c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs)_____________________________________________ 6. d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned________________________________________________ BHCK Amount _____4_5_19 N/A _____4592 N/A _____4_313 127 _____4_5_0_7____ 656 BHCK Number _____4_1_50 236 BHCK Amount _____C_0_13 N/A ______C_014 N/A _____C_0_16 N/A _____4_042 N/A M.1. M.2. M.3. M.4. M.5. M.6.a. M.6.b. M.6.c. M.6.d. e. Safe deposit box rent__________________________________________________________________________ _____C_0_15 N/A M.6.e. N/A M.6.f. N/A M.6.g. N/A M.6.h. N/A M.6.i. N/A M.6.j. Memo Items 7.a through 7.p are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis. [1] 7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d): a. Data processing expenses_____________________________________________________________________C0_17 N/A M.7.a. b. Advertising and marketing expenses____________________________________________________________0_4_9_7_______ N/A M.7.b. c. Directors' fees______________________________________________________________________________4_136 N/A M.7.c. d. Printing, stationery, and supplies_______________________________________________________________C_018 N/A M.7.d. e. Postage___________________________________________________________________________________8_4_03 N/A M.7.e. f. Legal fees and expenses______________________________________________________________________4_1_41 N/A M.7.f. g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments [2]_________________________________________________________4_146 N/A M.7.g. h. Accounting and auditing expenses______________________________________________________________F_556 N/A M.7.h. i. Consulting and advisory expenses______________________________________________________________F_557 N/A M.7.i. j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses_________________________________________F_5_58 N/A M.7.j. k. Telecommunications expenses_________________________________________________________________F_5_59 N/A M.7.k. l. Other real estate owned expenses______________________________________________________________Y_9_2_3__ N/A M.7.l. 1. Asset-size test is based on the total assets reported as of prior year June 30 report date. 2. Amounts reported in Memorandum item 7.g will not be made available to the public on an individual institution basis. TEXT

f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees______________________________________________________ F555

g. Income and fees from wire transfers____________________________________________________________T_0_4_7_______ h. i. j. 8562 TEXT 8563 TEXT 8564 8562 8563 8564 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

