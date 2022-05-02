Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Foresight Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGFH   US3455261079

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(FGFH)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/27 03:09:52 pm EDT
33.50 USD   -0.45%
09:26aREGULATORY FILING : Depository
PU
04/09FORESIGHT FINANCIAL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/09Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regulatory Filing: Depository

05/02/2022 | 09:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FR Y-9C

OMB Number 7100-0128

Approval expires December 31, 2024 Page 1 of 76

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies - FR Y-9C

Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of the quarter

This Report is required by law: Section 5(c) of the BHC Act

(12 U.S.C. § 1844(c)), section 10 of Home Owners' Loan Act (HOLA) (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)), section 618 of the Dodd-Frank Act

(12 U.S.C. § 1850a(c)(1)), section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act

(12 U.S.C. § 5365), and section 252.153(b)(2) of Regulation YY

(12 CFR 252.153(b)(2)).

This report form is to be filed by holding companies with total consolidated assets of $3 billion or more. In addition, holding companies meeting certain criteria must file this report (FR

NOTE: Each holding company's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies. The Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies is to be prepared in accordance with instructions provided by the Federal Reserve System. The Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies must be signed and attested by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting holding company (or by the individual performing this equivalent function).

I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named holding company, attest that the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies (including the supporting schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the Federal Reserve System and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

DEAN E COOKE

Printed Name of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK C490)

Signature of Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) (BHCK H321)

04/30/2022

Date of Signature (MM/DD/YYYY) (BHTX J196)

Is confidential treatment

requested for any portionof this report submission?

0=No 1=YesBHCK C447

NO

In accordance with the General Instructions for this report (check only one),

  • 1. a letter justifying this request is being provided along with the report (BHCK KY38)

  • 2. a letter justifying this request has been provided separately

    (BHCK KY38)

For Federal Reserve Bank Use Only

RSSD ID C.I.

________________ _____ S.F. ____

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Y-9C) regardless of size. See page 1 of the general instructions for further information. However, when such holding companies own or control, or are owned or controlled by, other holding companies, only the top-tier holding company must file this report for the consolidated holding company organization. The Federal Reserve may not conduct or sponsor, and an organization (or a person) is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number

Date of Report:

March 31, 2022

Month / Day / Year (BHCK 9999)

Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017)

809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339

(Mailing Address of the Holding Company) Street / PO Box (RSSD 9110)

WINNEBAGO, IL 61088

City (RSSD 9130)

State (RSSD 9200)

Person to whom questions about this report should be directed:

DEAN E COOKE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Name / Title (BHTX 8901)

(815) 847-7500

Area Code / Phone Number (BHTX 8902)

(815) 968-9206

Area Code / FAX Number (BHTX 9116)

dcooke@ffgbank.net

E-mail Address of Contact (BHTX 4086)

Holding companies must maintain in their files a manually signed and attested printout of the data submitted.

ZIP Code (RSSD 9220)Public reporting burden for this information collection is estimated to vary from 5 to 1,250 hours per response, with an average of 44.79 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with $5 billion or more and an average of 35.59 hours per response for non-Advanced Approaches holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets and 49.80 hours for Advanced Approaches holding companies, including time to gather and maintain data in the required form and to review instructions and complete the information collection. Comments regarding this burden estimate or any other aspect of this information collection, including suggestions for reducing the burden, may be sent to Secretary, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 20th and C Streets, NW, Washington, DC 20551, and to the Office of Management and Budget, Paperwork Reduction Project (7100-0128), Washington, DC 20503.

FR Y-9C

Page 2 of 76

Chief Executive Officer Contact Information

This information is being requested so the Board can distribute notifications about policy initiatives and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's email address if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Board and will not be released to the public.

Chief Executive Officer

Rex Entsminger

Name (BHCK FT42 )

(815) 847-7500

Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (BHCK FT43)

rentsminger@ffgbank.net

E-mail Address (BHCK FT44)

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339 WINNEBAGO, IL 61088

Report of Income for Holding Companies

For Federal Reserve Bank Use OnlyRSSD ID ________________

FR Y-9C Page 3 of 76

Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis.

S.F. ________________

Schedule HI - Consolidated Income Statement

1. Interest income

  • a. Interest and fee income on loans:

    • (1) In domestic offices:

    • (2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs_____________________________________

  • b. Income from lease financing receivables__________________________________________________________

  • c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions [1]_______________________________________

  • d. Interest and dividend income on securities:

    • (1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations (excluding mortgage-backed securities)________________________________________________________________

    • (2) Mortgage-backed securities______________________________________________________________________

  • (3) All other securities_______________________________________________________________________________1.d.(3)

e. Interest income from trading assets [2]______________________________________________________________

1.e.

f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements

to resell_________________________________________________________________________________________

1.f.

g. Other interest income______________________________________________________________________________

1.g.

h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a through 1.g)________________________________________________

1.h.

2. Interest expense

a. Interest on deposits:

(1) In domestic offices:

(a) Time deposits of $250,000 or less________________________________________________________________

2.a.(1)(a)

(c) Other deposits________________________________________________________________________________ (2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries and IBFs________________________________________

  • b. Expense on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase_________________________________________________________________________________________2.b.

  • c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money [2]

(excluding subordinated notes and debentures)______________________________________________________

2.c.

d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures and on mandatory convertible

securities [2]___________________________________________________________________________________

2.d.

e. Other interest expense_____________________________________________________________________________

2.e.

f. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.e)________________________________________________

2.f.

3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus item 2.f)_________________________________________________________

3.

4. Provision for loan and lease losses [3]_______________________________________________________________

4.

5. Noninterest income:

a. Income from fiduciary activities__________________________________________________________________

5.a.

b. Service charges on deposit accounts in domestic offices______________________________________________

5.b.

c. Trading revenue [2,4]___________________________________________________________________________

5.c.

1. Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading.

2. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets. (Asset-size test is based on the prior year

June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories

1.g, 2.e, and 5.l, respectively by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets.

3. Institutions that have adopted ASU 2016-13 should report in item 4, the provisions for credit losses for all

financial assets and off-balance sheet credit exposures that fall within the scope of the standard.

4. For holding companies required to complete Schedule HI, memoranda item 9, trading revenue reported in Schedule HI, item 5.c must equal

the sum of memoranda items 9.a through 9.e.

(b) Time deposits of more than $250,000_______________________________________________________________2.a.(1)(b) 2.a.(1)(c)

BHCK

Amount

_____4435

1,275

_____4436

4,326

____ F821

3,736

_____4_059

0

_____4_0_65

1

_____4_1_15

91

_____B_4_88

287

______B_48_9____

854

_____4_0_60______

843

______40_6_9__

N/A

_____4_0_2_0___

0

_____4_5_18____

11

_____4_107

11,424

_____H_K_0_3___

737

_____H_K_0_4_____

243

______67_6_1____

207

_____4_1_72

0

_____4_1_8_0_____

18

______41_8_5

N/A

_____4_3_9_7_

N/A

______43_9_8___

30

_____4_0_73

1,235

_____4_0_74

10,189

_____J_J_33

-95

_____4_0_70

109

______44_83

244

_____A_2_2_0

N/A

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

  • (a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties__________________________________________

    1.a.(1)(a)

  • (b) All other loans secured by real estate____________________________________________________

    1.a.(1)(b)

  • (c) All other loans______________________________________________________________________

1.a.(1)(c)

1.a.(2)

1.b.

1.c.

1.d.(1) 1.d.(2)

2.a.(2)

FR Y-9C

Page 4 of 76

5.d.(7) only and leave 5.d.(1) through 5.d.(5) blank.

5.d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities:

(1) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage____________________________________________________

5.d.(1)

(2) Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions_______________________________________

5.d.(2)

(3) Fees and commissions from annuity sales_________________________________________________________

5.d.(3)

(4) Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities_____________________________________

5.d.(4)

(5) Income from other insurance activities____________________________________________________________

5.d.(5)

(6) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment banking,

advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions___________________________________________________

5.d.(6)

(7) Income from insurance activities [5]______________________________________________________________

5.d.(7)

e. Venture capital revenue [6]________________________________________________________________________

5.e.

f. Net servicing fees_____________________________________________________________________________

5.f.

g. Net securitization income [6]_______________________________________________________________________

5.g.

h. Not applicable.

i. Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and lease______________________________________________________

5.i.

j. Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned_________________________________________________

5.j.

k. Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets [7]______________________________________________________________

5.k.

l. Other noninterest income [8]____________________________________________________________________

5.l.

m. Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l)_____________________________________________

5.m.

6. a. Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities_________________________________________________

6.a.

b. Realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale debt securities________________________________________________

6.b.

7. Noninterest expense:

a. Salaries and employee benefits__________________________________________________________________

7.a.

b. Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income) (excluding salaries and

employee benefits and mortgage interest)_________________________________________________________

7.b.

c. (1) Goodwill impairment losses__________________________________________________________________

7.c.(1)

(2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets______________________________

7.c.(2)

d. Other noninterest expense [9]___________________________________________________________________

7.d.

e. Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d)_____________________________________________

7.e.

8. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity

securities not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued

operations (sum of items 3 , 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e)_____________________________________

8.a.

b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held

for trading [10]______________________________________________________________________________

8.b.

c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued

operations (sum of items 8.a and 8.b)_______________________________________________________

8.c

9. Applicable income taxes (on item 8.c)______________________________________________________

9.

10. Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c. minus item 9)______________________________________

10.

11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes [11]_______________________________________________

11.

12. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling (minority)

interests (sum of items 10 and 11)_______________________________________________________________

12.

13. LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests

(if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value)_____________________________________

13.

14. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13)________________________________________

14.

5.Includes underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities.

6. To be completed by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets. (Asset-size test is based on the prior year

June 30 report date). Income and or expenses pertaining to these items should be reported in the "other" categories.

7. Excludes net gains(losses) on sales of trading assets and held-to-maturity and available-for-sale debt securities.

8. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 6.

9. See Schedule HI, memoranda item 7.

10. Item 8.b is to be completed by all holding companies. See the instructions for this item and the Glossary entry for

"Securities Activities" for further detail on accounting for investments in equity securities.

11. Describe on Schedule HI, memoranda item 8.

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339 WINNEBAGO, IL 61088

Schedule HI - Continued

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

Holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets should report data items 5.d.(6) and

BHCK

Amount

_____C_8_8_6__

N/A

_____C_8_8_8______

_

N/A

_____C_8_87__

N/A

_____C_386

N/A

_____C_3_8_7__

N/A

_____K_X_4_6_

22

_____K_X_4_7__

2

_____B_4_9_1__

N/A

_____B_4_92

474

_____B_4_9_3__

N/A

_____8_560

375

_____8_5_6_1

0

_____B_4_9_6______

_

0

_____B_4_97

1,145

_____4_079

2,371

_____3_5_21

0

_____3_1_9_6___

0

_____4_1_35

5,146

_____4_2_17

643

______C_216

0

______C_232

0

_____4_0_92

2,595

_____4_0_93

8,384

______H_T69

4,271

_____H_T70

83

__

4301

4,354

4302

997

______43_0_0_

3,357

_____F_T_2_8__

0

_____G104

3,357

_____G_1_0_3______

__

0

______43_4_0______

_

3,357

FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339 WINNEBAGO, IL 61088

FR Y-9C Page 5 of 76

Schedule HI - Continued

Memoranda

Dollar Amounts in Thousands

Memo Items 1 and 2 are to be reported by holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets.[1]

  • 1. Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis_____________________________________

  • 2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above)

    on a fully taxable equivalent basis________________________________________________________________

  • 3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions in the U.S. (included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)__________________________________________

  • 4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.

    (included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)______________________________________________________________

  • 5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period (round to nearest whole number)_________________________________________________________________________________

Memo Items 6.a through 6.j are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis. [1]

6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l):

  • a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks________________________________________________

  • b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance__________________________________

  • c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs)_____________________________________________ 6. d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned________________________________________________

BHCK

Amount

_____4_5_19

N/A

_____4592

N/A

_____4_313

127

_____4_5_0_7____

656

BHCK

Number

_____4_1_50

236

BHCK

Amount

_____C_0_13

N/A

______C_014

N/A

_____C_0_16

N/A

_____4_042

N/A

M.1.

M.2.

M.3.

M.4.

M.5.

M.6.a. M.6.b. M.6.c. M.6.d.

  • e. Safe deposit box rent__________________________________________________________________________

    _____C_0_15

    N/A

    M.6.e.

    N/A

    M.6.f.

    N/A

    M.6.g.

    N/A

    M.6.h.

    N/A

    M.6.i.

    N/A

    M.6.j.

    Memo Items 7.a through 7.p are to be completed annually on a calendar year-to-date basis in the

    December report only by holding companies with less than $5 billion in total assets. Holding

    companies with $5 billion or more in total assets should report these items on a quarterly basis. [1]

    7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts

    greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d):

    a. Data processing expenses_____________________________________________________________________C0_17

    N/A

    M.7.a.

    b. Advertising and marketing expenses____________________________________________________________0_4_9_7_______

    N/A

    M.7.b.

    c. Directors' fees______________________________________________________________________________4_136

    N/A

    M.7.c.

    d. Printing, stationery, and supplies_______________________________________________________________C_018

    N/A

    M.7.d.

    e. Postage___________________________________________________________________________________8_4_03

    N/A

    M.7.e.

    f. Legal fees and expenses______________________________________________________________________4_1_41

    N/A

    M.7.f.

    g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments [2]_________________________________________________________4_146

    N/A

    M.7.g.

    h. Accounting and auditing expenses______________________________________________________________F_556

    N/A

    M.7.h.

    i. Consulting and advisory expenses______________________________________________________________F_557

    N/A

    M.7.i.

    j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses_________________________________________F_5_58

    N/A

    M.7.j.

    k. Telecommunications expenses_________________________________________________________________F_5_59

    N/A

    M.7.k.

    l. Other real estate owned expenses______________________________________________________________Y_9_2_3__

    N/A

    M.7.l.

    1. Asset-size test is based on the total assets reported as of prior year June 30 report date.

    2. Amounts reported in Memorandum item 7.g will not be made available to the public on an individual institution basis.

    TEXT

  • f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees______________________________________________________ F555

  • g. Income and fees from wire transfers____________________________________________________________T_0_4_7_______

h.

i.

j.

8562 TEXT 8563 TEXT 8564

8562

8563

8564

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Foresight Financial Group Inc. published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 13:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
09:26aREGULATORY FILING : Depository
PU
04/09FORESIGHT FINANCIAL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/09Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/15FORESIGHT FINANCIAL : Quarterly Newsletter – February 2022
PU
02/07FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28REGULATORY FILING : Depository
PU
2021FORESIGHT FINANCIAL : Quarterly Newsletter – November 2021
PU
2021FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021REGULATORY FILING : Depository
PU
2021FORESIGHT FINANCIAL : Quarterly Newsletter – August 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 179
Free-Float 100%
Chart FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Foresight Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rex K. Entsminger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean E. Cooke Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert W. Stenstrom Chairman
Andrew LaPour Director-Information Technology & Senior VP
Lori Morgan Senior VP, Director-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.1.82%120
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.62%350 572
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.80%287 470
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.73%247 443
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%180 083
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.07%165 353