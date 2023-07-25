Report at the close of business as of the last calendar day of the quarter

This Report is required by law: Section 5(c) of the BHC Act

(12 U.S.C. § 1844(c)), section 10 of Home Owners' Loan Act (HOLA) (12 U.S.C. § 1467a(b)), section 618 of the Dodd-Frank Act (12 U.S.C. § 1850a(c)(1)), section 165 of the Dodd-Frank Act

(12 U.S.C. § 5365), and section 252.153(b)(2) of Regulation YY (12 CFR 252.153(b)(2)).

This report form is to be filed by holding companies with total consolidated assets of $3 billion or more. In addition, holding companies meeting certain criteria must file this report (FR