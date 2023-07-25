FR Y-9C
Date of Report: June 30, 2023
DEAN E COOKE
FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Legal Title of Holding Company (RSSD 9017)
809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339
07/24/2023
WINNEBAGO, IL 61088
DEAN E COOKE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
FR Y-9C
Page 2 of 76
Chief Executive Officer Contact Information
Chief Executive Officer
Peter Morrison
Name (BHCK FT42 )
(815) 847-7500
Area Code / Phone Number / Extension (BHCK FT43)
pmorrison@ffgbank.net
E-mail Address (BHCK FT44)
FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339 WINNEBAGO, IL 61088
Report of Income for Holding Companies
Report all Schedules of the Report of Income on a calendar year-to-date basis.
FR Y-9C Page 3 of 76
Schedule HI - Consolidated Income Statement
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
1. Interest income
a. Interest and fee income on loans:
(1) In domestic offices:
(a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties__________________________________________
4435
3,562
(b) All other loans secured by real estate____________________________________________________
4436
12,600
(c) All other loans______________________________________________________________________
F821
11,966
(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries, and IBFs
4059
0
b. Income from lease financing receivables
4065
1
c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions [1]
4115
610
d. Interest and dividend income on securities:
(1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency obligations (excluding
mortgage-backed securities)
B488
1,074
(2) Mortgage-backed securities
B489
1,642
(3) All other securities
4060
1,373
e. Interest income from trading assets [2]
4069
N/A
f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements
to resell
4020
117
g. Other interest income
4518
90
h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a through 1.g)________________________________________________
4107
33,035
2. Interest expense
a. Interest on deposits:
(1) In domestic offices:
(a) Time deposits of $250,000 or less
HK03
3,263
(b) Time deposits of more than $250,000
HK04
1,618
(c) Other deposits
6761
2,855
(2) In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subsidiaries and IBFs
4172
0
b. Expense on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
4180
342
c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money [2]
(excluding subordinated notes and debentures)
4185
N/A
d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures and on mandatory convertible
securities [2]
4397
N/A
e. Other interest expense
4398
219
f. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.e)
4073
8,297
3. Net interest income (item 1.h minus item 2.f)
4074
24,738
4. Provision for loan and lease losses [3]
JJ33
2,907
5. Noninterest income:
a. Income from fiduciary activities
4070
243
b. Service charges on deposit accounts in domestic offices
4483
521
c. Trading revenue [2,4]
A220
N/A
1.a.(1)(a)
1.a.(1)(b)
1.a.(1)(c)
1.a.(2)
1.b.
1.c.
1.d.(1)
1.d.(2)
1.d.(3)
1.e.
1.f.
1.g.
1.h.
2.a.(1)(a)
2.a.(1)(b)
2.a.(1)(c)
2.a.(2)
2.b.
2.c.
2.d.
2.e.
2.f.
3.
4.
5.a.
5.b.
5.c.
FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FR Y-9C
809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339
Page 4 of 76
WINNEBAGO, IL 61088
Schedule HI - Continued
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
5.d. Income from securities-related and insurance activities:
(1) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage
C886
N/A
(2) Investment banking, advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions
C888
N/A
(3) Fees and commissions from annuity sales
C887
N/A
(4) Underwriting income from insurance and reinsurance activities_____________________________________
C386
N/A
(5) Income from other insurance activities
C387
N/A
(6) Fees and commissions from securities brokerage, investment banking,
advisory, and underwriting fees and commissions
KX46
40
(7) Income from insurance activities [5]
KX47
7
e. Venture capital revenue [6]
B491
N/A
f. Net servicing fees
B492
256
g. Net securitization income [6]
B493
N/A
h. Not applicable.
i. Net gains (losses) on sales of loans and lease______________________________________________________
8560
300
j. Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned
8561
36
k. Net gains (losses) on sales of other assets [7]
B496
20
l. Other noninterest income [8]
B497
2,003
m. Total noninterest income (sum of items 5.a through 5.l)_____________________________________________
4079
3,426
6. a. Realized gains (losses) on held-to-maturity securities
3521
0
b. Realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale debt securities
3196
-185
7. Noninterest expense:
a. Salaries and employee benefits
4135
11,007
b. Expenses of premises and fixed assets (net of rental income) (excluding salaries and
employee benefits and mortgage interest)
4217
1,212
c. (1) Goodwill impairment losses
C216
0
(2) Amortization expense and impairment losses for other intangible assets
C232
0
d. Other noninterest expense [9]
4092
6,166
e. Total noninterest expense (sum of items 7.a through 7.d)
4093
18,385
8. a. Income (loss) before change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity
securities not held for trading, applicable income taxes, and discontinued
operations (sum of items 3 , 5.m, 6.a, 6.b, minus items 4 and 7.e)
HT69
6,687
b. Change in net unrealized holding gains (losses) on equity securities not held
for trading [10]______________________________________________________________________________
HT70
68
c. Income (loss) before applicable income taxes and discontinued
operations (sum of items 8.a and 8.b)_______________________________________________________
4301
6,755
9. Applicable income taxes (on item 8.c)______________________________________________________
4302
1,487
10. Income (loss) before discontinued operations (item 8.c. minus item 9)
4300
5,268
11. Discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes [11]
FT28
0
12. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company and noncontrolling (minority)
interests (sum of items 10 and 11)_______________________________________________________________
G104
5,268
13. LESS: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling (minority) interests
(if net income, report as a positive value; if net loss, report as a negative value)
G103
0
14. Net income (loss) attributable to holding company (item 12 minus item 13)
4340
5,268
5.d.(1)
5.d.(2)
5.d.(3)
5.d.(4)
5.d.(5)
5.d.(6)
5.d.(7)
5.e.
5.f.
5.g.
5.i.
5.j.
5.k.
5.l.
5.m.
6.a.
6.b.
7.a.
7.b.
7.c.(1)
7.c.(2)
7.d.
7.e.
8.a.
8.b.
8.c
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
FORESIGHT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
FR Y-9C
809 CANNELL PURI CT - PO BOX 339
Page 5 of 76
WINNEBAGO, IL 61088
Schedule HI - Continued
Memoranda
Dollar Amounts in Thousands
BHCK
Amount
1. Net interest income (item 3 above) on a fully taxable equivalent basis
4519
N/A
2. Net income before applicable income taxes, and discontinued operations (item 8.c above)
on a fully taxable equivalent basis________________________________________________________________
4592
N/A
3. Income on tax-exempt loans and leases to states and political subdivisions
in the U.S. (included in Schedule HI, items 1.a and 1.b, above)
4313
136
4. Income on tax-exempt securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.
(included in Schedule HI, item 1.d.(3), above)
4507
1,009
5. Number of full-time equivalent employees at end of current period (round to nearest
BHCK
Number
whole number)
4150
243
6. Other noninterest income (from Schedule HI, item 5.l, above) (only report amounts
greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of Schedule HI, item 5.l):
BHCK
Amount
a. Income and fees from the printing and sale of checks
C013
N/A
b. Earnings on/increase in value of cash surrender value of life insurance
C014
N/A
c. Income and fees from automated teller machines (ATMs)
C016
N/A
6. d. Rent and other income from other real estate owned________________________________________________
4042
N/A
e. Safe deposit box rent
C015
N/A
f. Bank card and credit card interchange fees______________________________________________________ F555
N/A
g. Income and fees from wire transfers
T047
N/A
TEXT
h.
8562
8562
N/A
TEXT
i.
8563
8563
N/A
TEXT
j.
8564
8564
N/A
7. Other noninterest expense (from Schedule HI, item 7.d, above) (only report amounts greater than $100,000 that exceed 7 percent of the sum of Schedule HI, item 7.d):
a. Data processing expenses
C017
N/A
b. Advertising and marketing expenses
0497
N/A
4136
N/A
c. Directors' fees_______________________________________________________________________________
C018
N/A
d. Printing, stationery, and supplies________________________________________________________________
e. Postage
8403
N/A
f. Legal fees and expenses
4141
N/A
4146
N/A
g. FDIC deposit insurance assessments [2]__________________________________________________________
F556
N/A
h. Accounting and auditing expenses_______________________________________________________________
F557
N/A
i. Consulting and advisory expenses_______________________________________________________________
j. Automated teller machine (ATM) and interchange expenses
F558
N/A
k. Telecommunications expenses
F559
N/A
l. Other real estate owned expenses
Y923
N/A
M.1.
M.2.
M.3.
M.4.
M.5.
M.6.a.
M.6.b.
M.6.c.
M.6.d.
M.6.e.
M.6.f.
M.6.g.
M.6.h.
M.6.i.
M.6.j.
M.7.a.
M.7.b.
M.7.c.
M.7.d.
M.7.e.
M.7.f.
M.7.g.
M.7.h.
M.7.i.
M.7.j.
M.7.k.
M.7.l.
