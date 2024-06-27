Outlook within our key markets continued To quantify the size of this opportunity, global investment in the energy transition reached a record $1.8 trillion in 2023, a 17% increase on 2022. Looking ahead, global investment levels are estimated to need to nearly triple to $4.8 trillion per year between 2024 and 2030 to remain on track to achieve global net zero targets1. To address this signifi cant investment requirement, we plan to roll out multi vintages across a number of our institutional infrastructure strategies. This includes our ﬂagship energy transition strategy, Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners ("FEIP"), which successfully reached fi rst close of its second vintage post period end. In addition, another established strategy, Australian Renewables Income Fund ("ARIF"), remains open to further fundraising. Finally, we have a Hydrogen strategy in pre marketing and also plan to leverage our experience in Natural Capital investment to develop a private fund in this growing sector. Regional private equity: As is the case with many countries, the UK and Ireland Small and Medium-sized Enterprise ("SME") funding markets are structurally underserved. With an estimated £15 billion equity capital gap in the UK alone2, we see this as a unique opportunity to provide much needed investment, and as such, Foresight's Private Equity division remains one of the most active SME investors. To address the equity gap, the division's strategy provides multiple fundraising avenues across the UK and Ireland, with our retail Venture Capital Trusts ("VCTs") providing steady inﬂows and our regional institutional funds providing larger fundraising opportunities. Our hard-to-replicate regional network then enables us to access high quality SME investment opportunities, with our experience through economic cycles helping to support our diverse portfolio through prevailing market conditions. Per the Bloomberg NEF "Energy Transition Investment Trends 2024" report published on 30 January 2024. Source: The Scale-Up Institute.

The SME equity gap is also not unique to the UK and Ireland, presenting an opportunity for our division to further expand outside of these countries in the future. Foresight's considerable investment experience, combined with our range of compelling products within our key markets, gives me confi dence that our diversifi ed business model will continue to deliver strong profi table growth into FY25 and beyond. Updating our guidance Following three years of strong delivery against the targets that we set out at IPO, we believe that it is now appropriate to update our medium-term guidance. Looking forward, our focus will continue to be on delivering profi table growth with the aim of doubling core EBITDA pre-SBP in the fi ve years to the end of FY29. This aim will be achieved by growing our real asset and regional private equity focused strategies, as well as our tax efficient products. Our expertise and capabilities in these areas, combined with the structural growth trends in these markets that I have already outlined, give me full confi dence in our ability to meet or exceed this guidance organically. Strategic M&A will remain an important part of our overall strategy and provides an opportunity for outperformance. We will continue to apply a disciplined approach in our assessment of these opportunities, pursuing only those that are earnings accretive. In addition to our headline guidance, we will: target 85-90% recurring revenue

