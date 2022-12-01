Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foresight Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSG   GG00BMD8MJ76

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FSG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:30 2022-12-01 am EST
374.84 GBX   +11.56%
09:24aCop27 : The Key Moments
PU
07:22aLONDON MARKET MIDDAY: PMI scores disappoint after Powell brings cheer
AN
06:58aForesight Group managed assets, funds up amid renewable energy demand
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COP27: The Key Moments

12/01/2022 | 09:24am EST
Two weeks of COP27 deliberations in the Sinai desert came to a head on the last day with the arrival of a final agreement. One of the key milestones was the 'historic' Loss and Damage Fund, set up with the aim of helping developing countries pay for the destruction caused by climate catastrophes.

Emerging nations at the receiving end of climate change celebrated the news: "A mission thirty years in the making has been accomplished," said Antigua and Barbuda environment minister Molwyn Joseph. Details of the fund, including how much countries are expected to contribute, will be a talking point over the coming months and will continue to play out at next year's COP28 in the United Arab Emirates.

The loss and damage fund, whilst generally considered a win, was only one part of an otherwise disappointing deal. Experts feel the overall deal lacked any real commitment to 'phase down' the widespread use of fossil fuels. Attempts to agree on peaking global emission by 2025 were also quashed. The deal also included vague new language surrounding the use of 'low emissions and renewable energy', which is raising concerns that some will use it as a license to continue the development of lower-emitting fossil fuels under a 'green' guise.

The new phrasing received backlash from many including Glasgow's COP26 President, Alok Sharma, who said "clear commitment to phase out all fossil fuels? Not in this text". The heavy presence of fossil-fuel representatives - oil and gas-producing nations insisting on the use of language that protects their economic interests - is partly to blame for this.

On a more positive note, the Brazilian president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was the star of the show with his promise to end deforestation in the Amazon rainforest by 2030 - a stark contrast to the environmental damage inflicted by his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro.

As we reflect on the past few weeks, we also look ahead to COP15, where environmental ministers and industry professionals from around the world will convene to agree a new set of goals for nature over the next decade and address the deteriorating state of biodiversity. At Foresight, we believe a thriving natural environment is the bedrock of a healthy and prosperous society. Our economies rely on nature for resources and the services that allow us to prosper - clean water, crop pollination, waste disposal, carbon sequestration, and a stable climate. If we want to harness the power of nature to help us tackle climate change and improve human health and prosperity, then we need to act to help nature recover.

Lily Crompton

Group Sustainability & ESG Lead

Attachments

Disclaimer

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 108 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 27,9 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,06%
Capitalization 390 M 465 M 465 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Foresight Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 336,00 GBX
Average target price 576,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Fraser Chief Operating Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Bernard William Fairman Executive Chairman
David Michael Hughes Chief Investment Officer
Geoffrey Alan Gavey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Elizabeth Hutchinson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.64%465
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.80%107 540
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-16.98%73 747
UBS GROUP AG4.90%57 700
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-20.97%37 100
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.7.56%35 325