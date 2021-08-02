Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foresight Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSG   GG00BMD8MJ76

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Foresight : Energy Infrastructure Partners (“FEIP”) exceeds initial hard cap with further interim close at 787 million and a total capital pool of 957 million

08/02/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.

© 2021 London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:02aFORESIGHT : Energy Infrastructure Partners (“FEIP”) exceeds initial ..
PU
07/28Qualcomm optimistic on 5G, connected device sales as supply bottlenecks ease
RE
07/28FORESIGHT : Italian Green Bond Fund lists 7.5 million project bond investment i..
PU
07/28FORESIGHT : completes sale of Poppy & Jacks Nursery Group, the fourth successful..
PU
07/27Microsoft sees steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit
RE
07/27FORESIGHT : announces maiden full results for the year ended 31 March 2021
PU
07/27FOCUS : Earnings Flash (FSG.L) FORESIGHT GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP69.1M
MT
07/27FOCUS : Earnings Flash (FSG.L) FORESIGHT GROUP Reports FY21 EPS GBP0.15
MT
07/27Foresight Group Holdings Limited Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for ..
CI
07/27Foresight Group Holdings Limited Recommends A Final Divided, Payable on Septe..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68,1 M 94,6 M 94,6 M
Net income 2021 13,4 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
Net cash 2021 37,5 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,8x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 422 M 588 M 588 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Foresight Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 390,00 GBX
Average target price 520,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Fraser Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Alison Elizabeth Hutchinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%588
BLACKROCK, INC.20.18%132 069
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.29.06%82 224
UBS GROUP AG19.81%57 318
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.34.86%46 331
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)20.95%44 307