  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Foresight Group Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Foresight : Investment and diversification result in stronger than ever pipeline for cleaning specialists The Tudor Group

07/19/2021 | 04:17am EDT
19 July 2021
The Tudor Group, the leading Manchester based cleaning company, is celebrating emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic with a stronger pipeline than ever having adapted its services to support public health in a greater variety of buildings and facilities.

During the start of 2020, the Tudor Group radically altered its business strategy to adjust to the impact of the pandemic. At the start of that year, the majority of its business was related to window cleaning for hospitality venues and event cleaning services for leisure sites. When those services were not required during lockdowns, the company accelerated its product development strategy to expand upon its specialist cleaning operation.

Now, The Tudor Group's hospitality clients have returned and the company has also established a significant foothold in the property management, education, healthcare, construction, commercial and public sectors.

In order to support more organisations in opening safely, the company has developed a specialist deep cleaning service called 'Back to Business' and has completed a significant number of deep cleans throughout the last twelve months in residential properties and commercial offices in advance of employees and customers returning. In addition to this, the company is preparing to carry out cleaning services to over 5,000 student accommodations for the second year running.

As a result, the company is forecasting a significant increase in revenue in 2021 and anticipates the creation of over 100 jobs throughout its service delivery teams.

That the company is able to deliver its superior services to a much broader range of clients has been supported by a comprehensive investment programme in the past year. The role of Operations Director and a new Business Development team have been created, while significant enhancements have been implemented to systems and processes, including a platform that manages the entire sales process from initial enquiry to invoice and an electronic tool that enables the management of health and safety processes in real time.

Additionally, The Tudor Group restructured operationally to create a more flexible workforce to deal with the peaks and trough associated with the uncertainties of the pandemic. The company has also recently committed to paying the Real Living Wage, one of several initiatives it has introduced to attract and retain staff.

Crucial to the Tudor Group's strong position is the integration into its business of A Quality Service Limited (AQS), the Welsh cleaning company that was acquired by the company in early 2020 as a result of a £1.1 million growth capital investment from owners Foresight Group, a leading private equity and infrastructure investment manager.

Over the past year, AQS has worked on sanitisation contracts at the Dragon's Heart Hospital, a temporary hospital located at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, ensuring it was safe for NHS staff and patients. It has also undertaken deep cleans at other sporting venues such as Cardiff Blues and Glamorgan County Cricket Club to enable the safe return of fans.

Fabien Caqueret, managing director at The Tudor Group, added: 'Looking back over the past year, I am immensely proud of how our business has adapted to this challenging period by changing our business strategy in order to ensure our expertise could be used as a tool in the fight against COVID-19. Although there have been difficult periods, we have remained profitable and operational and we've been able to fulfill every contract we've been asked to deliver.

'Amongst other things, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of hygiene in the places we live, work, travel and play, and the vital job that the staff who undertake this work have in keeping our country safe. Our becoming a Real Living Wage service provider reflected the esteem in which we hold all of our colleagues and I'm encouraging the government to class cleaners as key workers in recognition of the importance of the work they do.'

Hugh Minnock, senior investment manager, at Foresight Group said: 'It's been a privilege to support Fabien and his team and witness the incredible value they bring to every client they work with. Through The Tudor Group's expertise and dedication, it is able to ensure each facility they work on is safe and supports the health and wellbeing of those who use it. More than ever before, we realise how critical hygiene is to all locations we interact with, and we look forward to supporting The Tudor Group as it continues to deliver the services that will help many organisations welcome people back as we come out of lockdown.'

Laura Gardiner, director, Living Wage Foundationsaid: 'We're delighted that Tudor Group has joined the movement of over 7,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

'They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as Burberry, Barclays, Everton Football Club and many more. These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like Tudor Group, believe that a hard day's work deserves a fair day's pay.'

ENDS

For more information contact:

Chris Barry, Influential: Barry@thisisinfluential.com / +44 (0)7733 103 693

Notes to Editors

About Foresight Group LLP ('Foresight'):

Foresight is an award-winning, listed infrastructure and private equity investment manager which has been managing investment funds on behalf of institutions and retail clients for more than 35 years.

Foresight has over £7 billion of Assets Under Management across a number of funds, including Listed Vehicles, Limited Partnerships, Enterprise Investment Schemes (EISs), Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs), Inheritance Tax Solutions using Business Relief (BR) and Open-Ended Investment Companies (OEICs).

Foresight's Private Equity Team, comprising over 30 investment professionals, manages c.£700 million in a portfolio of more than 100 companies and pursues four discrete but complementary investment styles: Venture, Impact, Growth and Replacement Capital through its growing regional office network.

Foresight was a commended finalist in the Best Venture Capital Trust Provider category at the 2020 Investment Life & Pensions Moneyfacts Awards. Foresight was named 'Fund Manager of the Year' at the PLC Awards last year, 'Generalist VCT of the Year' at the Investment Week Tax Efficiency Awards 2018/19 and was a finalist in the 2018 Unquote British Private Equity Awards as Venture and Growth Capital House of the Year.

Foresight's largest office is in London with regional UK offices in Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Cambridge and Guernsey and international offices in Sydney, Rome, Madrid, and Luxembourg.

www.foresightgroup.eu

Disclaimer

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 08:16:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
