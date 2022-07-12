Foresight : TCFD 2022 FINAL

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure - TCFD

Compliance Statement

The disclosures in our annual report are consistent with the recommendations setting out how the Group incorporates climate-related risks and opportunities into governance, strategy and risk management. The TCFD summary in the annual report should be read together with this stand-alone TCFD report.

This TCFD report contains additional information on our exposure to Transition Risk and Physical Risk. The Group continues to develop its metrics and performance targets to better manage climate related risks and opportunities, and achieve full alignment with the TCFD recommendations. We expect this capability to be in place in the coming financial year (FY2023).

Background

Foresight continues its journey to full alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD").

Our stakeholders expect transparency on our climate related risks and opportunities, and our reporting assists understanding of climate change implications for the Group.

This is the second year Foresight have reported our progress toward the TCFD recommendations and we have structured this update to provide additional insight into governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets related to climate change. We report on how we address climate change risks across our businesses and shared services as well as climate change risks in our investment portfolios.

TCFD disclosures for listed AIFs managed by Foresight Group LLP can be found on their respective websites or in their most recent annual reports.1