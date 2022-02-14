Log in
    FSG   GG00BMD8MJ76

FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FSG)
Foresight : completes investment into community-minded broadband provider Connect Fibre to bring full fibre connectivity to the East of England

02/14/2022
PRESS RELEASE

Foresight completes investment into community-minded

broadband provider Connect Fibre to bring full fibre connectivity to

the East of England

  • Investment to accelerate installation of a full fibre network across the East of England, reaching over 100,000 homes and businesses once rolled out
  • Expanding local infrastructure will bring new jobs and faster internet speeds, boosting local communities and the economy
  • Currently only 28% of UK premises have full fibre connection available

14 February 2022: Foresight Group LLP ("Foresight"), a leading listed infrastructure and SME investment manager, has completed a significant investment into Connect Fibre, a community minded, full fibre network provider based in Cambridgeshire. This will accelerate the installation of a full fibre network across the East of England, bringing superior digital connectivity to households and businesses across the region.

Along with creating jobs, the roll out will deliver broadband of up to 1Gbps to over 100,000 homes and businesses currently served by ageing copper infrastructure. Not only will this enhance essential, local infrastructure, it will accelerate the development of a fast fibre network to support the UK's digital ambitions.

The UK Government has committed to bringing gigabit-capable broadband to at least 85% of UK premises by the end of 2025. In 2021, 28% of UK premises have access to full fibre broadband1. With changing behaviours and work patterns, the UK has seen a huge surge in demand for fast and stable digital communications, but it is estimated that an investment of £30bn over the next four years is required.

Foresight has an established track record across sustainable infrastructure, real assets and SME investing, delivering financial returns while making a positive contribution to the regions in which it operates. With a regional office and investment team located in the heart of Cambridge, since 2019, Foresight has partnered with eight businesses based in the East of England.

Connect Fibre has already developed a full fibre network in the village of Reach and is dedicated to bringing reliable full fibre broadband to the East of England.

Commenting on the investment, Anouska Morjaria, Investment Manager at Foresight, said: "We are looking forward to supporting Connect Fibre in its mission to revolutionise full fibre broadband connectivity across the UK. As evidenced by the pandemic, remote working and digital connectivity are essential for our modern lifestyles. Reliable, high-speedand accessible digital infrastructure forms an

1 Ofcom, 'Connected Nations 2021 UK' Report published 16 December 2021.

PRESS RELEASE

integral part of the UK's National Infrastructure Strategy. The management team have extensive experience in this area, and we are impressed by their ambition and progress thus far."

Stefan Stanislawski, CEO of Connect Fibre, added: "We're thrilled with the backing received from Foresight. Connect Fibre builds full fibre networks and delivers to our customers a high-qualityservice at an affordable and competitive price. We strongly believe in our regional strategy and that starts with levelling up our first villages and towns."

Advisers to Connect Fibre: Axxeltrova and Baker Botts

Advisers to Foresight included: CMS and Analysys Mason

ENDS

For more information contact:

Will Easton: foresight@citigatedewerogerson.com / +44 (0)7860 753 146

Borja Miquel: foresight@citigatedewerogerson.com / +44 (0)20 7025 6631

Sophie Sutherland: marketing@foresightgroup.eu/ dd: 020 3667 8174

Notes to Editors

About Foresight Group LLP ("Foresight"):

Foresight Group was founded in 1984 and is a leading listed infrastructure and private equity investment manager. With a long-established focus on ESG and sustainability-led strategies, it aims to provide attractive returns to its institutional and private investors from hard-to-access private markets. Foresight manages over 300 infrastructure assets with a focus on solar and onshore wind assets, bioenergy and waste, as well as renewable energy enabling projects, energy efficiency management solutions, social and core infrastructure projects and sustainable forestry assets. Its private equity team manages eight regionally focused investment funds across the UK, supporting over 120 SMEs. Its Foresight Capital Management team manages four funds with £1.5 billion Assets Under Management (AUM), investing in listed real assets with environmental and social benefits. Foresight operates from 12 offices across six countries in Europe and Australia with AUM of £8.4 billion as at 31 December 2021. Foresight Group Holdings Limited listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in February 2021. https://www.fsg-investors.com/

PRESS RELEASE

About Connect Fibre:

Connect Fibre is a community-minded full fibre network operator and broadband provider based in Cambridgeshire. Connect Fibre has developed a full fibre network in the village of Reach and is dedicated to bringing reliable full fibre broadband to the East of England.

Providing full fibre, up to 10GB capable broadband, Connect Fibre is putting residents and businesses at the forefront of the UK broadband revolution and giving our communities the connectivity and support it deserves.

Disclaimer

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 80,8 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2022 22,0 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net cash 2022 51,6 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 422 M 575 M 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 234
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Foresight Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 390,00 GBX
Average target price 547,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Fraser Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Bernard William Fairman Executive Chairman
David Michael Hughes Chief Investment Officer
Geoffrey Alan Gavey Independent Non-Executive Director
Jo-anna Nicolle Director & Head-Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.36%575
BLACKROCK, INC.-15.63%117 175
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-3.08%91 950
UBS GROUP AG19.43%72 030
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.32%50 122
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-9.33%39 402