PRESS RELEASE

Foresight completes investment into community-minded

broadband provider Connect Fibre to bring full fibre connectivity to

the East of England

Investment to accelerate installation of a full fibre network across the East of England, reaching over 100,000 homes and businesses once rolled out

Expanding local infrastructure will bring new jobs and faster internet speeds, boosting local communities and the economy

Currently only 28% of UK premises have full fibre connection available

14 February 2022: Foresight Group LLP ("Foresight"), a leading listed infrastructure and SME investment manager, has completed a significant investment into Connect Fibre, a community minded, full fibre network provider based in Cambridgeshire. This will accelerate the installation of a full fibre network across the East of England, bringing superior digital connectivity to households and businesses across the region.

Along with creating jobs, the roll out will deliver broadband of up to 1Gbps to over 100,000 homes and businesses currently served by ageing copper infrastructure. Not only will this enhance essential, local infrastructure, it will accelerate the development of a fast fibre network to support the UK's digital ambitions.

The UK Government has committed to bringing gigabit-capable broadband to at least 85% of UK premises by the end of 2025. In 2021, 28% of UK premises have access to full fibre broadband1. With changing behaviours and work patterns, the UK has seen a huge surge in demand for fast and stable digital communications, but it is estimated that an investment of £30bn over the next four years is required.

Foresight has an established track record across sustainable infrastructure, real assets and SME investing, delivering financial returns while making a positive contribution to the regions in which it operates. With a regional office and investment team located in the heart of Cambridge, since 2019, Foresight has partnered with eight businesses based in the East of England.

Connect Fibre has already developed a full fibre network in the village of Reach and is dedicated to bringing reliable full fibre broadband to the East of England.

Commenting on the investment, Anouska Morjaria, Investment Manager at Foresight, said: "We are looking forward to supporting Connect Fibre in its mission to revolutionise full fibre broadband connectivity across the UK. As evidenced by the pandemic, remote working and digital connectivity are essential for our modern lifestyles. Reliable, high-speedand accessible digital infrastructure forms an

1 Ofcom, 'Connected Nations 2021 UK' Report published 16 December 2021.