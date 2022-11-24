Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foresight Solar Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FSFL   JE00BD3QJR55

FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LIMITED

(FSFL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:43 2022-11-24 am EST
117.19 GBX   -1.19%
IN BRIEF: Foresight Solar Fund confirms electricity generator levy hit

11/24/2022 | 08:32am EST
Foresight Solar Fund Ltd - Jersey-based investment fund focused on solar photovoltaics and battery storage - Confirms it will be affected by the electricity generator levy in the UK. Says potential impact would be a 0.8 pence hit to net asset value per share at September 30, which was 126.4p per share. It said it would get a 7.9p boost from a reversal of the power curve discount but take a 8.6p hit from applying the levy to its forecast UK solar generation revenue. Its battery storage assets are not expected to fall within scope of levy.

The electricity generator levy, announced as part of the UK government's autumn statement, is a temporary windfall tax of 45% applied to wholesale market revenue above GBP75 per megawatt hours on low-carbon electricity generation. Levy will be applied from January 1, 2023, until March 31, 2028.

Current stock price: 117.24 pence, down 1.2% in London on Thursday

12-month change: up 17%

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORESIGHT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.16% 340 Delayed Quote.-22.73%
FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LIMITED -1.19% 117.1896 Delayed Quote.16.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 125 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2021 118 M 142 M 142 M
Net cash 2021 10,8 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 6,88%
Capitalization 723 M 873 M 873 M
EV / Sales 2020 -2 245x
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Gary Fraser Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Alexander Anders Ohlsson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher John Ambler Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Frederick Dicks Independent Non-Executive Director
Monique O'Keefe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT SOLAR FUND LIMITED16.96%873
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.08%10 189
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-5.44%5 603
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.64%4 126
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.68%3 917
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.35%3 336