    FTSV   GB00B640GZ49

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

(FTSV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-28 am EST
107.50 GBX    0.00%
Foresight Solar & Technology half-year net asset value rises

12/28/2022 | 03:32pm EST
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT PLC - investment firm - Net asset value per ordinary share rises22% to 131.2 pence at September 30 half-year end, from 107.3p at end of March. "This increase, of 22.3%, in NAV was largely driven by increased wholesale power prices and the effects of higher than budgeted inflation, and strong operational performance and solar irradiation during the summer months," company says.

Current stock price: 115.00 pence

12-month change: up 58%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 14,7 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net income 2022 13,6 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net cash 2022 7,21 M 8,68 M 8,68 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,2 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 137x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ernest Arthur Richardson Chairman
Tim Dowlen Independent Non-Executive Director
Carol Thompson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC47.26%70
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC8.39%4 248
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-43.15%45