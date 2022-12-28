Foresight Solar & Technology half-year net asset value rises

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT PLC - investment firm - Net asset value per ordinary share rises22% to 131.2 pence at September 30 half-year end, from 107.3p at end of March. "This increase, of 22.3%, in NAV was largely driven by increased wholesale power prices and the effects of higher than budgeted inflation, and strong operational performance and solar irradiation during the summer months," company says.

Current stock price: 115.00 pence

12-month change: up 58%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

