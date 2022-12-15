Advanced search
    FTSV   GB00B640GZ49

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

(FTSV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-15 am EST
107.50 GBX    0.00%
Issue of Equity

12/15/2022 | 11:26am EST
FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Foresight Williams Technology Shares

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 5 January 2022 (the “Offer”), 1,051,702 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 15 December 2022 at offer prices ranging from 102.9p to 109.3p based on an unaudited net asset value of 102.9p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,051,702 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 16 December 2022.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 5,761,598 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 20,637,298 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181



© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14,7 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net income 2022 13,6 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net cash 2022 7,21 M 8,96 M 8,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,2 M 72,3 M 72,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 137x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
