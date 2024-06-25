Recommended acquisition of FSF continued We are proud of the achievements the Company has made since its IPO in November 2021. In its relatively brief time as the first LSE listed company focused on natural capital, FSF has amassed and developed a nationally significant afforestation portfolio. To our knowledge, FSF's woodland creation programme is the largest co-ordinated UK effort over a similar timespan for a generation. The Company has delivered on its objectives to increase domestic timber supply, sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, enhance biodiversity and has created hundreds of jobs within rural communities where it operates. Subject to Shareholder approval and the Court sanction of the Scheme, we expect the Acquisition will complete in Q3 of calendar year 2024. In the meantime, FSF remains a going concern, and will continue to operate as such. Highlights of the period Turning now to what has been going on in the "day job" at FSF. The successful progress of our planting programme is the primary driver of the increase in the unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share to 102.2 pence at 31 March 2024 (30 September 2023: 98.4 pence per share). This represents an increase of 3.9%, or 3.8 pence gain, for the six-month period. Operational highlights In the period, we planted close to 2.9 million trees at 13 afforestation sites, which brings the total number of trees FSF has planted since its IPO to the region of 4.3 million across a total of 19 newly created forests. FSF is on track to have planted its entire 5,379-hectare afforestation portfolio by spring 2025. To put this in context, once completed, this is equivalent to one-third of the total area the whole of the UK planted in the year to 31 March 2023. The lack of access to equity capital

in the investment trust market has held us back from acquiring more planting land to continue our afforestation programme beyond spring 2025. An additional c.334,000 carbon credits have been recognised on the balance sheet in the period, which takes the total number to c.478,000. This has added £6.4 million to the NAV and brings the total value ascribed to carbon credits to £9.2 million (30 September 2023: £2.7 million). Encouragingly, during the period, FSF also received validation from the Soil Association and Woodland Carbon Code for the first c.36,000 of these credits. Our planting programme remains ongoing, and we have planted a further 650,000 trees at four further properties since 31 March 2024. We are targeting planting of a further 2.1 million trees by the end of the financial year and by spring 2025 we expect to have planted a further 2.3 million trees. This will bring the total number of trees planted by the Company to over 9.4 million across a total forest area of 5,379 hectares since IPO. Forest property, timber and carbon market highlights Over the six-month period to 31 March 2024, the observed transaction volumes and pricing in the UK forestry investment market have stabilised. However, the lower level of comparable transactions available to Savills Advisory Services Limited ("Savills"), the independent valuers, means that the value of established forestry properties has essentially remained flat, although there has been an observed increase in competition for prime properties. It is pleasing that the Company has made solid NAV gains in this market context, underpinned by successful woodland creation. Timber prices have also improved, driven by a surge in demand for timber products in the US, which has led to timber prices in the UK and Europe also increasing.