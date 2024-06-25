FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD TO 31 MARCH 2024
ABOUT US
Committed to long-term value creation
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc ("FSF") is the first UK listed investment trust focused on UK forestry, afforestation and natural capital. FSF was awarded the London Stock Exchange's ("LSE") Green Economy Mark at IPO.
OUR FUND OBJECTIVES
Real returns
Value creation
Sustainable
Combat climate
Access to
and capital
through
timber supply
change and
voluntary
appreciation
afforestation
biodiversity loss
carbon units
FSF aims to generate sustainable financial returns for its Shareholders through investing in a diversified portfolio of UK forestry and afforestation assets.
Strategic report
Highlights
1
Geographic footprint
2
Chair's statement
3
The Investment Manager
6
Market update
7
Portfolio valuation
11
Operational review
13
Sustainability and ESG
18
Risk and risk management
20
Finance review
22
Alternative performance measures ("APMs")
26
FORDIE ESTATE
Scotland
Financial statements
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
28
Condensed unaudited statement
of comprehensive income
29
Condensed unaudited statement
of financial position
30
Condensed unaudited statement
of changes in equity
31
Condensed unaudited statement
of cash flows
32
Notes to the condensed unaudited
financial statements
33
Advisers
49
Glossary of terms
50
HIGHLIGHTS
AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
£175.8m
UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV")1
(30 September 2023: £169.2m)
4.2%
TOTAL NAV RETURN
FROM IPO1,2
(30 September 2023: 0.3%)1,2
c.166,000 tonnes
TIMBER UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR HARVESTING IN 2024
(30 September 2023: 118,000 tonnes)
6,524 hectares
LAND NEWLY PLANTED OR IN AFFORESTATION DEVELOPMENT
(30 September 2023: 6,455 hectares)
102.2p
c.2.9m
UNAUDITED NAV PER SHARE1
TREES PLANTED THIS PERIOD
(30 September 2023: 98.4p)
(30 September 2023: c.955,000)
12,654 hectares
IN THE PORTFOLIO
£9.2m
VALUE ASCRIBED TO PROGRESS TOWARDS CREATION OF CARBON CREDITS3
(30 September 2023: 12,545 hectares) (30 September 2023: £2.7m)
HIGHLIGHTS
4.3 million trees have been planted across 19 planting properties to 31 March 2024 since IPO in November 2021.
An additional c.334,000 carbon credits have been recognised on FSF's balance sheet during the period.
Two properties acquired in the period for £1.2 million.
The Company's portfolio sequestered c.17,559 tCO2e during the period.
OUTLOOK
Between 31 March 2024 and 10 May 2024, the Company planted an additional c.650,000 trees at four afforestation properties.
From 10 May 2024 to 30 September 2024, the Company intends to plant c.2.1 million trees at seven afforestation properties.
From 1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025, the Company intends to plant c.2.3 million trees at 14 afforestation properties.
By spring 2025, the Company expects to have planted c.9.4 million trees over a total forest area of 5,379 hectares since IPO.
- Alternative performance measures ("APMs") have been included to better reflect the Group's underlying activities. Whilst appreciating that APMs are not considered to be a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS measures, the Company believes their selected use may provide stakeholders with additional information, which will assist in their understanding of the business. Further information is available on page 26.
- Calculated with IPO costs netted off, see page 26 for more information.
- To facilitate the flow of capital to climate change mitigation projects and provide our investors with exposure to high-integrity and independently verified carbon credits that can be used for science-based carbon offsetting.
GEOGRAPHIC FOOTPRINT
Portfolio allocation
A diversified portfolio of UK forestry and afforestation assets
Newnoth
Newnoth is a 137-hectare Establishment Stage afforestation property and was planted with 238,000 trees (91% commercial, 9% non-commercial). Newnoth Woodland Creation site directly adjoins Newnoth Forest, also owned by FSF. Between the two properties, the land holding in this area covers 218 hectares and is stocked with 68% commercial species.
69
properties
Property type
39
Afforestation
25
Forestry
5
Mixed
Geographic split by value
85%
Scotland
10%
Wales
5%
Key:
Afforestation
Forestry Mixed
6
Rorie Hill
Rorie Hill is a 304-hectare Establishment Stage afforestation property that was planted with 260,000 trees (88% commercial, 12% non-commercial). 44% of the gross area has been planted with commercial conifer species.
For more information see pages 13 to 17
Fordie Estate
Fordie Estate is a 2,155-hectare mixed forestry and afforestation property. 825,000 trees (50% commercial, 50% non-commercial) have been planted at the property and this is FSF's largest afforestation scheme to date. In addition to the planting scheme is a full ecological baseline focusing on key indicator species with the view to capturing uplift and generating standalone biodiversity credits.
Map not to scale.
England
The exact position
of properties may differ.
CHAIR'S STATEMENT
Our purpose is to generate real returns for our Shareholders through investing in a diversified portfolio of UK afforestation and forestry properties and our actions are guided by our commitment to sustainable long-term value creation for our stakeholders.
Richard Davidson
Chair
On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to present the unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements for Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company Plc ("FSF", the "Company" or the "Fund") for the six months ended
31 March 2024 (the "period"). Operationally, this has been a busy period for FSF, and this is reviewed in this statement and report. However, events in the financial world post the period end have assumed a greater significance, so let me turn to that first.
Recommended acquisition of FSF
On 29 May 2024, your Board announced that FSF had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended acquisition, pursuant to which Arizona Bidco Limited ("Bidco"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Averon Park Limited ("Averon Park"), will acquire the entire issued and to be issued Ordinary Share capital of FSF that the Averon Park Group does not already own (the "Acquisition"). The recommended Acquisition is intended to be implemented through a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme").
The recommended Acquisition will see Bidco acquire up to all the remaining shares Averon Park does not already own and see FSF de-list from the London Stock Exchange, to continue as a privately owned entity. Shareholders will be entitled to 97 pence in cash for each FSF Share (the "Cash Offer"). The Cash Offer values the entire issued Ordinary Share capital of FSF at approximately £167 million and represents:
- A premium of approximately 32.88% to the closing price of 73.0 pence per FSF Share on 28 May 2024 (being the Latest Practicable Date)
- A premium of approximately 43.28% to the volume weighted average price of 67.7 pence per FSFC Share for the three-month period ended 28 May 2024 (being the Latest Practicable Date)
- A premium of approximately 44.24% to the volume weighted average price of 67.3 pence per FSF Share for the six-month period ended 28 May 2024 (being the Latest Practicable Date)
- A discount of approximately 5.09% to the unaudited Net Asset Value of FSF as at 31 March 2024
(the "31 March 2024 NAV") of 102.2 pence per FSF Share
As an alternative to the Cash Offer, Shareholders may elect to receive one unlisted B Ordinary Share in the capital of Bidco for each Scheme Share held, subject to certain terms and conditions.
The FSF Directors intend to unanimously recommend that the Scheme Voting Shareholders vote (or procure the vote) in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and FSF Shareholders vote (or procure the vote) in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting (or, in the event that the Acquisition is implemented by way of
a Takeover Offer, to accept or procure acceptance of the Takeover Offer), as they have irrevocably undertaken to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings.
Full details of the recommended Acquisition, including the strategic rationale and recommendation of the Directors, can be found here: https://fsfc.foresightgroup.eu/offer-fsfc.
CHAIR'S STATEMENT CONTINUED
Recommended acquisition of FSF continued
We are proud of the achievements the Company has made since its IPO in November 2021. In its relatively brief time as the first LSE listed company focused on natural capital, FSF has amassed and developed a nationally significant afforestation portfolio. To our knowledge, FSF's woodland creation programme is the largest co-ordinated UK effort over a similar timespan for a generation. The Company has delivered on its objectives to increase domestic timber supply, sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, enhance biodiversity and has created hundreds of jobs within rural communities where it operates.
Subject to Shareholder approval and the Court sanction of the Scheme, we expect the Acquisition will complete in Q3 of calendar year 2024. In the meantime, FSF remains a going concern, and will continue to operate as such.
Highlights of the period
Turning now to what has been going on in the "day job" at FSF. The successful progress of our planting programme is the primary driver of the increase in the unaudited Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share to 102.2 pence at
31 March 2024 (30 September 2023: 98.4 pence per share). This represents an increase of 3.9%, or 3.8 pence gain, for the six-month period.
Operational highlights
In the period, we planted close to 2.9 million trees at 13 afforestation sites, which brings the total number of trees FSF has planted since its IPO to the region of 4.3 million across a total of 19 newly created forests.
FSF is on track to have planted its entire 5,379-hectare afforestation portfolio by spring 2025. To put this in context, once completed, this is equivalent to one-third of the total area the whole of the UK planted in the year to 31 March 2023. The lack of access to equity capital
in the investment trust market has held us back from acquiring more planting land to continue our afforestation programme beyond spring 2025.
An additional c.334,000 carbon credits have been recognised on the balance sheet in the period, which takes the total number to c.478,000. This has added £6.4 million to the NAV and brings the total value ascribed to carbon credits to £9.2 million (30 September 2023: £2.7 million). Encouragingly, during the period, FSF also received validation from the Soil Association and Woodland Carbon Code for the first c.36,000 of these credits.
Our planting programme remains ongoing, and we have planted a further 650,000 trees at four further properties since 31 March 2024. We are targeting planting of a further
2.1 million trees by the end of the financial year and by spring 2025 we expect to have planted a further 2.3 million trees. This will bring the total number of trees planted by the Company to over 9.4 million across a total forest area of 5,379 hectares since IPO.
Forest property, timber and carbon market highlights
Over the six-month period to 31 March 2024, the observed transaction volumes and pricing in the UK forestry investment market have stabilised. However, the lower level of comparable transactions available to Savills Advisory Services Limited ("Savills"), the independent valuers, means that the value of established forestry properties has essentially remained flat, although there has been an observed increase in competition for prime properties. It is pleasing that the Company has made solid NAV gains in this market context, underpinned by successful woodland creation.
Timber prices have also improved, driven by a surge in demand for timber products in the US, which has led to timber prices in the UK and Europe also increasing.
This should bode well for the Company's 166,000 tonnes of standing timber which is ready for harvest. During the period, blended timber prices gently recovered, increasing by 1.9%. The uplift was primarily driven by increases
to fencing and chipwood prices, with sawlog prices remaining flat.
The carbon market is developing apace with growing understanding and trust building through initiatives such as the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative ("VCMI") which has published helpful additional guidance that enables companies to make high integrity claims about their use of carbon credits for offsetting. In a further development, the Science Based Targets initiative ("SBTi") has recently clarified that high integrity removals of carbon credits, of the sort FSF creates, can be used by companies to offset their Scope 3 emissions, where previously only Scope 1 and 2 emissions could be offset. This is an evolving area that we are closely monitoring and marks a significant expansion of voluntary carbon markets which could result in additional future demand.
More detail on all of these topics can be found in the Investment Manager's report on pages 9 to 10.
Board matters
The Company held its Annual General Meeting in February 2024 and all of the proposed resolutions were passed, including the proposed amendment to the investment policy. The changes to the investment policy allow a greater proportion of the portfolio to be allocated to development and planting stage afforestation assets to a maximum of 50% of Gross Asset Value. Afforestation development represents the "engine room" of FSF's returns, so the changes to the investment policy would allow the Company to pursue more afforestation while maintaining an acceptable level of risk.
CHAIR'S STATEMENT CONTINUED
Outlook
The Company's £30 million Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") has been extended and now reaches maturity in July 2026. At 31 March 2024, the Company had drawn £18.3 million on the RCF - a limited gearing level of 10.4% of NAV. This recent draw on the loan facility has primarily been to fund the underlying cost of the afforestation programme. In the normal course of business, the Company would expect to repay part of the facility borrowing through receipt of afforestation grants, timber harvesting, the planned disposal of non-core assets (including various residential properties which are attached to existing afforestation sites) and the opportunistic sale of selected core established forestry or core young, planted afforestation assets. Given the cyclical nature of pricing in our markets, it has never been the Board's belief that FSF should carry substantial amounts of debt. Current gearing levels are low and manageable, but debt is not an alternative to equity financing for future growth at FSF.
The discount that FSF has traded at and current market conditions mean that we are highly unlikely to raise further equity from capital markets in the short term. Should the Acquisition of the Company not go through, we would rely upon a mix of income from contracted grants and timber sales as well as advance opportunistic sales of core and non-core assets for working capital, capital expenditure and debt service. We would also make opportunistic acquisitions and, when equity market conditions improve, look to substantially expand our portfolio.
We hope that our Shareholders recognise the recommended Acquisition of the Company as a positive outcome, given the travails of the investment trust market, especially in real assets. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow Board members, the Foresight management and support team, and our forestry management partners and employees at our forestry sites. Their dedication, knowledge and hard work have been invaluable and enabled the Company to achieve an extraordinary amount in a relatively short space of time.
Richard Davidson
Chair
24 June 2024
TREE PLANTING
Frongoch
THE INVESTMENT MANAGER
FSF is managed by Foresight Group LLP ("Foresight", "Foresight Group" or "Investment Manager"), and an experienced team of investment, forestry and asset management professionals that can draw on the depth and breadth of Foresight Group's networks and resources, managing the day-to-day activities.
Foresight Group
Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, operating across Europe and Australia.
With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.
A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.
Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving economies.
Visit https://foresight.group for more information.
Our specialist forestry advisers
EJD Forestry Limited ("EJDF")
- 80+ years of combined experience in forestry and silviculture.
- Five full-time equivalent forestry professionals dedicated to the FSF portfolio.
Fund management
Robert Guest
Richard Kelly
Co-Lead, Foresight
Co-Lead, Foresight
Sustainable Forestry
Sustainable Forestry
Company
Company
• Joined in 2015
• Joined in 2015
• 16 years of experience
• 16 years of experience
• Previously Helius Energy
• Previously Accenture
PLC
Portfolio and investment team
Julian Elsworth
Helge Hansen
Murray Aitchison
Portfolio Director
Forestry Portfolio Manager
Forestry Portfolio Associate
• Joined in 2013
• Joined in 2023
• Joined in 2020
• 20+ years of experience
• 10+ years of forestry
• 4+ years of forestry
including 4+ years of
experience
experience
forestry experience
• Previously Head of
• Previously WSP Future
Woodlands, Highlands
Energy
Rewilding
Christian Tingsgaard Lassen
Investment Analyst
- Joined in 2022
- 3+ years of experience
- Previously PwC
MARKET UPDATE
UK TIMBER
Market
Influenced by a rise in US timber demand, pricing in the UK and European timber markets has been positively impacted during the latter part of the period. In February 2024, Swedish lumber exports to the US increased by c.60% year-on-year, as lower production rates domestically led to US lumber price increases. During the period, US pricing increased c.16%. The increase in US demand has been attributed to a 10.7% increase in housing construction, with demand for European exports expected to continue.
The impending UK election and potential change of government may positively impact the UK construction, housebuilding and building materials sectors. One of the few clear areas of policy difference between the Labour party and Conservatives is on planning reform and addressing the UK's housing shortage.
UK construction activity returned to growth in March 2024 following a six-month period of decline. The S&P Global index for UK construction rose to 50.2 in March 2024 (up
11.6% versus September 2023), impacted by renewed expansion of civil engineering work supported by more stable conditions in the housing and commercial building segments. During 2024, the UK Construction Products Association ("CPA") forecasts that output is expected to fall by 2.1% but rise in 2025 by 2.0%, in line with forecasts of falling interest rates and a general economic recovery.
During the period, blended timber prices gently recovered, increasing by 1.9%. The uplift was primarily driven by increases to fencing (+6.7%) and chipwood (+3.5%) prices, with sawlog prices remaining flat. Of the publicly available timber indexes, the Softwood Standing Price Spruce Index ("SSPI") and Small Roundwood Price Index ("SRPI") published by Forest Research are the most comparable to the sawlog price index that is used by the Investment Manager. In nominal terms, the SSPI nominally increased by 1.2% and SRPI decreased by 0.4% during the six months to 31 March 2024.
Pricing
£/tonne 110
100
90
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Sawlog 18cm1
Chipwood 6cm1
Blended Total1
Fencing 6-14cm1
Forest Research Softwood Sawlog Price Index
Forest Research Small Roundwood Price Index
Sources: Based on Foresight analysis of market data and Forest Research data (sourced from the UK governmental forest statistic institution). "Blended Total" comes from Foresight's harvest estimates of each category, which is 58% sawlog, 24% pallet and fencing, 18% chipwood based on market analysis and thus reflects the real price per tonne.
1. Based on the Investment Manager's estimates of market data.
The timber outputs are broken down into three categories depending on the top diameter:
- Sawlog, with a top diameter of 18cm and above, is the product which achieves the highest price
- Fencing, with a top diameter between 6-14cm, is sometimes referred to as small roundwood
- Chipwood, with a top diameter below 6cm, is essentially waste and achieves the lowest price
8 FORESIGHT SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY COMPANY PLC Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements 2024
MARKET UPDATE CONTINUED
FORESTRY AND LAND
UK forestry investment market
Savills' market comparable database, which evaluates FSF's portfolio, recognised increases in both the number of market transactions and weighted average price per hectare for the period. As at 31 March 2024, the Savills comparable database reports that the average price of standing forests of known transactions from the preceding year increased by 10.2% to £25,500 per net productive commercial hectare (30 September 2023: £22,900) following the addition of 11 transactions to the data set. The newly added properties which sold for a weighted average price of £27,600 per commercial hectare were 20.8% higher than the comparable set used for the valuations at 30 September 2023. The total value of known standing forestry transactions from the preceding year increased from £24.9 million to £61.3 million.
The pricing of afforestation properties also experienced an increase, although at a lower rate than standing forestry. According to the comparable database, at 31 March 2024 the weighted average cost per planting hectare increased by 3.0% to £17,000
(30 September 2023: £16,500). The properties added to the data set transacted at a weighted average price of £17,200 per planting hectare, 4.42% higher than data used for Company valuations as at 30 September 2023. The total value of transactions increased from £9.0 million to £32.0 million. It is the Investment Manager's view that changes to grant funding will not have an overall impact on planting, however the risk of planting delays will increase should there be a surplus of grant applications.
Grant funding
Several structural changes in the UK afforestation and forestry market have influenced the UK forestry investment market during the period. In December 2023, it was announced that afforestation grants in Scotland would reduce from £77.2 million
to £45.4 million for the claim year from April 2024 to March 2025. However, the Investment Manager's analysis to date shows that historic utilisation of grant funding over the last five reported years, does not exceed the reduced budget level for the 2024/25 claim year.
Scotland
