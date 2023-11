FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Foresight Williams Technology Shares

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (the “Company”) confirms that application has been made for the admission of the 639,901 FWT Shares of 1p each issued on 29 June 2023 to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 7 November 2023.

