Please contact Computershare Investor Services PLC on the details below if you have acquired shares in the Company since the publication of this document. The Company and the Directors, whose names appear on page 3, accept responsibility for the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Company and the Directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. BDO LLP, which is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), is acting for the Company and no one else and will not be responsible to any other person for providing the protections afforded to customers of BDO LLP (subject to the responsibilities and liabilities imposed by FSMA and the regulatory regime established thereunder) in providing advice or in relation to any matters referred to in this document. Shakespeare Martineau LLP, which is regulated in the UK by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, is acting as legal adviser to the Company and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for the advice in connection with any matters referred to in this document. FORESIGHT VCT PLC (Registered in England and Wales with registered number 03421340) Notice of General Meeting and Recommended proposals to approve changes to the performance incentive arrangements with the Company's manager Your attention is drawn to the letter from the chair of the Company in Part I of this document which contains a recommendation to vote in favour of the resolution to be proposed at the general meeting of the Company to be held at 2.30 p.m. (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company convened for 2.00 p.m.) on 15 June 2023 at the offices of Foresight Group LLP, The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9SG (General Meeting). Where a shareholder has elected to receive hard copies of Company documentation, personalised forms of proxy are enclosed with their copy of this document. DEFINITIONS 1% Cap as defined on page 5 Average Annual Hurdle as defined on page 4 Average Total Return as defined on page 4 Associate has the meaning given in the Listing Rules Board the board of directors of the Company COPIA Agreement as defined on page 8 Company Foresight VCT plc Deed of Amendment as defined on page 5 Director a director of the Company (together the Directors) FCA the Financial Conduct Authority, or its successor regulator Financial Period a financial period of the Company (assuming a 12 month period) Foresight CI Foresight Group CI Limited, which is licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission FSMA the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) General Meeting the general meeting of the Company to be held on 15 June 2023 (or any adjournment thereof) Listing Rules the listing rules issued by the FCA in accordance with section 73A of FSMA Manager Foresight Group LLP, the investment manager, administrator and Company secretary to the Company, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA NAV net asset value Proposals the proposals to replace the current performance incentive arrangements with the Manager with the new performance incentive arrangements, as summarised in Part I of this document Resolution the resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting RPI the retail prices index as compiled by the Office for National Statistics Shareholders holders of Shares Shares ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the capital of the Company with an International Securities Identification Number: GB00B68K3716 (and each a Share) VCT a venture capital trust as defined in section 259 of Income Tax Act 2007 (as amended) PART I: LETTER FROM THE CHAIR Directors: Registered Office: Margaret Littlejohns (Chair) The Shard Patricia Dimond 32 London Bridge Street David Ford London Jocelin Harris SE1 9SG Gordon Humphries Dan Sandhu Company Number: 03421340 18 May 2023 Dear Shareholder Notice of General Meeting and recommended proposals to approve changes to the Company's performance incentive arrangements with its manager, Foresight Group LLP (Manager) Introduction The Board has been pleased to note good performance of the portfolio in recent years and several strong exits, including the exceptional exits of Codeplay Software Limited for 15.4 times and TFC Europe Limited for 12.6 times the respective initial investment. This strong performance by the Manager is shown through the NAV total return (NAV plus cumulative dividends paid) results in the table below. Five-year performance to the Company's most recent audited financial period end* 1 Year to 3 Years to 5 Years to 31 December 31 December 31 December 2022 2022 2022 NAV as at the start of the period 90.1p 76.5p 80.0p NAV as at the end of the period 87.5p 87.5p 87.5p Cumulative dividends paid during the period 8.5p 15.5p 25.5p Total Return as at end of period (NAV plus cumulative dividends paid in period) 96.0p 103.0p 113.0p Total Return performance over the period 6.5% 34.6% 41.3% * Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. The above performance does not include the proposed final dividend of 4.4p per Share for the year ended 31 December 2022 payable (subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 15 June 2023) on 30 June 2023 to Shareholders on the register on 16 June 2023. Despite this strong performance, the Company's current performance incentive arrangements with the Manager have not crystallised into performance related payments. The current arrangements, as summarised below, were introduced during a period of low interest rates and low inflation in the UK. In light of recent economic conditions, in particular significant rises in inflation, the hurdles under the current arrangements have become extremely difficult to achieve (due to the hurdle's direct linkage to RPI) even where there is exceptional investment performance. In addition, the arrangements are complex and require continual assessment and monitoring with any payment being made long after the relevant investment exit. The Board has, therefore, been reviewing and considering changes to the Company's current performance incentive arrangement with the Manager with the aim of implementing simpler arrangements that better incentivise and appropriately reward the Manager's performance, whilst continuing to align with the interests of Shareholders. Following an extensive review by the Board, I am therefore writing to you with details of, and to seek your approval to, the resulting proposals (Proposals), which are explained in further detail below. In summary, it is proposed to replace the current arrangements, which provide for performance fees in respect of returns on individual investments against various growth and NAV total return hurdles, with new arrangements, which would provide for annual performance fees based on an average annual NAV total return growth, over a rolling five year period, in excess of an average annual growth hurdle. Under the Listing Rules, the Manager is a related party of the Company. The Proposals therefore constitute a 'related party transaction' for the purposes of the Listing Rules and require the approval of the Shareholders. Such approval is being sought pursuant to the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting. 3 If the Resolution is passed, the new arrangements will supersede the current arrangements and any potential outstanding liabilities relating thereto will end. If the Resolution is not passed the existing performance incentive fee arrangements will continue in place. Summary of the Current Performance Incentive Arrangements Under the current arrangements, the Manager will potentially be entitled to a performance incentive payment in respect of investments made by the Company in new investee companies on or after 31 March 2017 (including follow-on investments in such companies). The Manager is entitled to a performance incentive fee in respect of the cash proceeds received by the Company in respect of a realisation of an investment subject to (i) an 'Investment Growth Hurdle' and (ii) a 'Total NAV Return Hurdle'. The 'Investment Growth Hurdle' requires that the cash return received in respect of all investments in the relevant investee company is greater than the cost of those investments increased annually by 4% plus RPI (on a compound basis). The 'Total NAV Return Hurdle' requires that the NAV total return per Share must be at least the 'Hurdle TR' (i) at the time of the exit of the relevant investment and (ii) at the end of the three year period following the relevant exit. For these purposes: 'NAV total return per Share' means, as at the date of assessment, the NAV per Share plus Dividends paid per Share since 18 December 2015;

'Dividends paid per Share' means the aggregate of the amount of dividends actually paid, divided by the number of Shares in issue at the point of the assessment, to give a rebased amount of dividends per Share; and

'Hurdle TR' means 100p as increased from 1 January 2020 to the date of the relevant total return assessment by the greater of (i) the percentage increase in RPI and (ii) 3.5% per annum (such increase to be compounded yearly by the greater of the RPI increase and 3.5% for the relevant year). As at 31 December 2022, the 'NAV total return per Share' was 121.1p (being the aggregate of the NAV per Share as at 31 December 2022 of 87.5p and dividends paid per share (rebased) since 18 December 2015 totalling 33.6p). This compares to the Total NAV Return Hurdle as at 31 December 2022 of 126.3p. Should both of the above hurdles be met, the Manager will receive a fee equal to 20% of the amount by which the cash proceeds received by the Company exceed the 'Investment Growth Hurdle'. The fee will only be paid after three years following the exit of the relevant investment, once the 'Total NAV Return Hurdle' can be measured in full. The Company may issue Shares in lieu of a cash payment. No performance incentive fees under these arrangements have been paid to date. Although a number of recent successful exits have met the Investment Growth Hurdle, recent significant increases in RPI have meant that they did not meet the initial 'Total NAV Return Hurdle' at the point of the relevant exit. In addition, had they met the initial 'Total NAV Return Hurdle', it would be very unlikely that they would have met the end 'Total NAV Return Hurdle'. Similarly, it is unlikely that future successful realisations will meet the hurdles to trigger performance incentive fee payments. As a result, the Board does not believe that the current arrangements provide any reward in respect of the recent performance, nor do they incentivise the Manager in respect of future performance. Proposed New Performance Incentive Arrangements The Board is of the view that appropriate performance incentive arrangements should align the interests of the Manager with those of Shareholders. Equally, the Board also believes performance incentive arrangements should properly incentivise the Manager to generate enhanced returns for Shareholders by being achievable, with appropriate reward for such enhanced performance. The Board also recognises that, in the context of a highly competitive market for attracting and retaining investment professionals, well-constructed performance incentive arrangements enable the Manager to hire and retain experienced and skilled staff to continue to deliver the growth for the Company and consequential returns for Shareholders. For the reasons referred to above the Board does not believe that the existing performance incentive arrangements are achieving these objectives. Under the proposed new arrangements, a performance incentive fee would be payable in respect of each Financial Period commencing on or after 1 January 2023 where the Company achieves an average annual NAV total return per share (Average Total Return), over a rolling five year period, in excess of an average annual hurdle of 5% (Average Annual Hurdle). 4 In respect of the relevant Financial Period: Average Total Return means the movement in NAV per share over the period covering the relevant Financial Period and the four preceding Financial Periods (i.e. a rolling five year period) plus cumulative dividends per Share paid during that rolling five year period, divided by five.

means the movement in NAV per share over the period covering the relevant Financial Period and the four preceding Financial Periods (i.e. a rolling five year period) plus cumulative dividends per Share paid during that rolling five year period, divided by five. Average Annual Hurdle means an average return of 5% per annum (simple, not compounded) over the rolling five year period from the opening NAV per Share at the beginning of the five year period to the closing NAV per Share at the end of that five year period. The use of a five year rolling period aligns with the minimum VCT holding period for Shareholders to benefit from the income tax reliefs on VCT share subscriptions and is considered by the Board to be a reasonable period. In addition, using the five-year average requires consistent longer term performance. The Board believes a 5% hurdle is appropriate as it is in line with the Board's current dividend policy of targeting annual dividends of at least 5% of the NAV per Share (based on the latest announced NAV per Share), whilst also at least maintaining the NAV per Share on a year on year basis, and ensures performance incentives fees are due only after this dividend target has been achieved. If the Average Annual Hurdle is met, the Manager would be entitled to an amount equal to 20% of the amount by which the Average Total Return exceeds the Average Annual Hurdle on a per share basis. For these purposes, 'per share basis' means the weighted average number of Shares in issue over the performance measurement period (i.e. taking into account increases and decreases in the number of Shares in issue over the rolling five year period). The maximum amount of any performance incentive fee payable in respect of a Financial Period will be subject to a cap of 1% of the Company's net assets at the end of that Financial Period (1% Cap). Any performance incentive fee shall be paid in cash within 30 business days following the date of publication by the Company of its annual report and financial statements for the relevant Financial Period. The Company may issue Shares in lieu of a cash payment. Where there is a negative return at the end of any relevant Financial Period (i.e. the closing NAV per Share plus cumulative dividends paid in that Financial Period is less than the opening NAV per Share at the beginning of that Financial Period (the amount of such shortfall being the Negative Return)), no fee shall be payable even if the Average Annual Hurdle is exceeded. However, the potential fee will be carried forward and will become due at the end of the next Financial Period if the Negative Return is recovered in that next Financial Period (i.e. the closing NAV per Share (plus cumulative dividends paid) in that next Financial Period is greater than the opening NAV per Share for that next Financial Period plus an amount equal to the Negative Return), and the Average Annual Hurdle for that next Financial Period is achieved. Any such catch up fees will be paid alongside any fee payable for that next Financial Period, but subject to the 1% Cap for that Financial Period applying to both fees in aggregate. For the avoidance of doubt, catch up fees will not be rolled further forward to subsequent Financial Periods. The first five year performance period is proposed to start on 1 January 2019 and will take into account the audited results of the five years ending 31 December 2023, with any fee payable being paid following the publication of the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023. The new arrangements will also be subject to continual review by the Board to ensure continued alignment with the interests of Shareholders. If the Resolution is passed, a deed of amendment and restatement to the existing COPIA Agreement will be entered into replacing the current performance incentive arrangements (and terminating any potential outstanding liabilities relating thereto) with the new performance incentive arrangements, together with consequential amendments and updates (Deed of Amendment). For the avoidance of doubt, the Manager's co-investment arrangements with the Company in the COPIA Agreement will continue and no changes are proposed to those arrangements. An illustrative example of the proposed new arrangements is set out below: Detail Workings Value Year 1 opening NAV per Share 90.0p Year 5 closing NAV per Share 100.3p Cumulative dividends per Share 24.5p 5 year total return ((100.3p + 24.5p) - 90.0p) 34.8p Average Total Return 34.8p / 5 7.0p Average Annual Hurdle per Share (90.0p x 0.25) / 5 4.5p Excess over Average Annual Hurdle per Share 7.0p - 4.5p 2.5p 5 year weighted average number of Shares 250,000,000 Shares Total excess 2.5p x 250,000,000 £6,150,000 Manager's performance incentive fee £6,150,000 x 20% £1,230,000 Company's closing net assets in year 5 £190,000,000 Performance incentive fee cap £190,000,000 x 1% £1,900,000 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

