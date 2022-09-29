Foresight VCT plc - Dividend Declaration

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 4.0p per share following recent successful realisations of TFC Europe and Codeplay Software, which will be paid on 21 October 2022.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 October 2022 and the record date for payment will be 7 October 2022.

