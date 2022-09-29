Advanced search
    FTV   GB00B68K3716

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

(FTV)
2022-09-29
78.50 GBX    0.00%
Foresight VCT plc - Dividend Declaration

09/29/2022 | 04:36am EDT
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 4.0p per share following recent successful realisations of TFC Europe and Codeplay Software, which will be paid on 21 October 2022.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 October 2022 and the record date for payment will be 7 October 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


