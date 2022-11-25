Foresight VCT plc - Intention to launch an Offer

FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46
INTENTION TO LAUNCH AN OFFER
The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that it intends to launch an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment of up to £10 million) through the issue of new ordinary shares.
The prospectus, which will contain full details and the terms and conditions of the offer, is expected to be available in January 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181