    FTV   GB00B68K3716

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

(FTV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-25 am EST
75.50 GBX    0.00%
12:27pForesight VCT plc - Intention to launch an Offer
GL
12:27pForesight VCT plc - Intention to launch an Offer
GL
11/24Foresight VCT names two non-exec directors amid succession plans
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight VCT plc - Intention to launch an Offer

11/25/2022 | 12:27pm EST
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

INTENTION TO LAUNCH AN OFFER

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that it intends to launch an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment of up to £10 million) through the issue of new ordinary shares.

The prospectus, which will contain full details and the terms and conditions of the offer, is expected to be available in January 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181


Financials
Sales 2021 44,4 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net income 2021 40,4 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net cash 2021 17,5 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,88x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 167 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Howard Gregory Chairman
Gordon James Humphries Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Littlejohns Non-Executive Director
Jocelin Montague St. John Harris Director
Patricia Dimond Non-Executive Director
