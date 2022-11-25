Foresight VCT plc - Intention to launch an Offer

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

INTENTION TO LAUNCH AN OFFER

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce that it intends to launch an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (with an over-allotment of up to £10 million) through the issue of new ordinary shares.

The prospectus, which will contain full details and the terms and conditions of the offer, is expected to be available in January 2023.

