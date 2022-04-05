Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Foresight VCT Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTV   GB00B68K3716

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

(FTV)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/05 11:35:18 am EDT
77.5 GBX    --.--%
01:09pForesight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
01:09pForesight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
03/31Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

04/05/2022 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 6,047,882 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 5 April 2022 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 26 July 2021. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 87.50 pence per share ranging from 87.50 pence to 94.09 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 7 April 2022.

In total the Company has allotted 26,591,816 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 225,674,677 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FORESIGHT VCT PLC
01:09pForesight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
01:09pForesight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
03/31Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
03/25Foresight VCT plc - Offer Update - Use of Over-allotment Facility
GL
03/25Foresight VCT plc - Offer Update - Use of Over-allotment Facility
GL
03/24Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
03/24Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
03/18Foresight VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)
AQ
03/04Foresight VCT plc - Change to Director Information
GL
03/04Foresight VCT plc - Change to Director Information
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 6,68 M 8,76 M 8,76 M
Net income 2020 3,38 M 4,43 M 4,43 M
Net cash 2020 18,9 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 6,22%
Capitalization 162 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart FORESIGHT VCT PLC
Duration : Period :
Foresight VCT Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FORESIGHT VCT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Howard Gregory Chairman
Gordon James Humphries Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Littlejohns Non-Executive Director
Jocelin Montague St. John Harris Director
Patricia Dimond Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT VCT PLC1.31%212
BLACKROCK, INC.-14.56%118 932
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-6.40%91 844
UBS GROUP AG12.15%67 640
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-14.76%39 960
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-13.94%36 174