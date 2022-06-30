Log in
    FTV   GB00B68K3716

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

(FTV)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-06-30 am EDT
79.50 GBX   +0.63%
10:04aForesight VCT plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
10:01aForesight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
10:01aForesight VCT plc - Issue of Equity
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

06/30/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 30 June 2022 2,130,206 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 88.8p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,130,206 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 1 July 2022.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 223,678,255 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Financials
Sales 2021 44,4 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net income 2021 40,4 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net cash 2021 17,5 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,88x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 175 M 212 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Howard Gregory Chairman
Gordon James Humphries Independent Non-Executive Director
Margaret Littlejohns Non-Executive Director
Jocelin Montague St. John Harris Director
Patricia Dimond Non-Executive Director
