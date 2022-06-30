Foresight VCT plc - Issue of Equity

Foresight VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 30 June 2022 2,130,206 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 88.8p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,130,206 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 1 July 2022.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 223,678,255 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181