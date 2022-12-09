Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Foresight VCT Plc
  News
  7. Summary
    FTV   GB00B68K3716

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

(FTV)
  Report
2022-12-09
74.00 GBX   -1.99%
Issue of Equity

12/09/2022
FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

 

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

 

The Board announces that on 9 December 2022 92,649 ordinary shares of 1p each (Ordinary Shares) in the Company were allotted under the Company’s dividend reinvestment scheme (DRIS) at 1p per share. This is an additional allotment of Ordinary Shares made to correct a calculation error in respect of the allotment of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the DRIS on 21 October 2022.

 

Application has been made for the admission of the 92,649 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 12 December 2022.

 

Following this allotment of Ordinary Shares, the Company now has 220,807,808 Ordinary Shares in issue.

 

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181

 


