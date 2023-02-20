Advanced search
    FTV   GB00B68K3716

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

(FTV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  16:35:22 20/02/2023 GMT
75.50 GBX    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Issue of Equity

02/20/2023 | 03:38pm GMT
Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,037,877 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 20 February 2023 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 20 January 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 85.70 pence per share ranging from 85.70 pence to 92.15 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 21 February 2023.

In total the Company has allotted 2,037,877 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 221,189,821 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


