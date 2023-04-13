Advanced search
FORESIGHT VCT PLC

(FTV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
78.50 GBX    0.00%
Issue of Equity

04/13/2023 | 10:08am EDT
Foresight VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Issue of Equity
Allotment of Ordinary Shares
13 April 2023

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 1,835,436 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 13 April 2023 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 20 January 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 88.50 pence per share ranging from 88.50 pence to 95.16 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 14 April 2023.

In total the Company has allotted 26,579,310 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 245,731,254 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed having raised gross funds of £24.1 million, £23.1 million after expenses. All valid applications received before 11 April 2023 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181


Financials
Sales 2021 44,4 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net income 2021 40,4 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net cash 2021 17,5 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,88x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 191 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Margaret Littlejohns Chairman
Gordon James Humphries Independent Non-Executive Director
Jocelin Montague St. John Harris Non-Executive Director
Patricia Dimond Non-Executive Director
David Ford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT VCT PLC2.61%239
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.02%100 053
UBS GROUP AG10.49%65 867
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)0.48%36 649
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-1.90%35 711
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-2.06%32 066
