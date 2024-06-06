FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

SPECIAL DIVIDEND DECLARATION

6 JUNE 2024

Following a successful recent period of realisations, the Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to declare a special interim dividend of 7.0p per share, which will be paid on 28 June 2024.

The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 13 June 2024 and the record date for payment will be 14 June 2024.

This special dividend will be paid in addition to the final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 of 4.4p per share, which will be combined into a single payment to shareholders on 28 June 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181