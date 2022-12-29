Advanced search
    FTV   GB00B68K3716

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

(FTV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-12-29 am EST
76.50 GBX    0.00%
05:33aTransaction in Own Shares
GL
05:04aTransaction in Own Securities
GL
05:04aTransaction in Own Securities
GL
Transaction in Own Shares

12/29/2022 | 05:33am EST
FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 28 December 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,655,864 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 77.13p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 219,151,944 ordinary shares of 1p with 219,151,944 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 219,151,944 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181


Financials
Sales 2021 44,4 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net income 2021 40,4 M 48,6 M 48,6 M
Net cash 2021 17,5 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,88x
Yield 2021 5,88%
Capitalization 169 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Margaret Littlejohns Chairman
Gordon James Humphries Independent Non-Executive Director
Jocelin Montague St. John Harris Non-Executive Director
Patricia Dimond Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FORESIGHT VCT PLC0.00%203
BLACKROCK, INC.-23.19%105 186
UBS GROUP AG5.24%59 271
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-31.17%48 951
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.83%36 074
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.0.96%32 409