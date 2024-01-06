Official FORESTAR GROUP INC. press release

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Forestar Group, Inc. (NYSE: FOR) (“Forestar” or the “Company”) in connection with certain of Forestar’s transactions (the “Transactions”) with its controlling stockholder, D.R. Horton, Inc. (“D.R. Horton”). The purpose of KSF’s investigation is to determine whether Forestar’s officers and board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company and its stockholders in connection with the potentially conflicted Transactions.

If you hold Forestar shares (NYSE: FOR), we urge you to contact KSF to discuss your legal rights, without obligation or cost to you

