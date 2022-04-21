Forestar : Q2 FY 2022 Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Q222

This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effect of D.R. Horton's controlling level of ownership on us and the holders of our securities; our ability to realize the potential benefits of the strategic relationship with D.R. Horton; the effect of our strategic relationship with D.R. Horton on our ability to maintain relationships with our customers; the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our business; the cyclical nature of the homebuilding and lot development industries and changes in economic, real estate and other conditions; the impacts of weather conditions and natural disasters; health and safety incidents relating to our operations; supply shortages and other risks of acquiring land, construction materials and skilled labor; competitive conditions in our industry; our ability to achieve our strategic initiatives; continuing liabilities related to assets that have been sold; the impact of governmental policies, laws or regulations and actions or restrictions of regulatory agencies; the cost and availability of property suitable for residential lot development; general economic, market or business conditions where our real estate activities are concentrated; our dependence on relationships with national, regional and local homebuilders; our ability to obtain or the availability of surety bonds to secure our performance related to construction and development activities and the pricing of bonds; obtaining reimbursements and other payments from governmental districts and other agencies and timing of such payments; our ability to succeed in new markets; the conditions of the capital markets and our ability to raise capital to fund expected growth; our ability to manage and service our debt and comply with our debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; the volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common stock; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; the impact of significant inflation, higher interest rates or deflation; and the strength of our information technology systems and the risk of cybersecurity breaches and our ability to satisfy privacy and data protection laws and regulations. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, both of which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FORESTAR OVERVIEW

Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is a highly differentiated, pure-play, residential lot developer for the affordably-priced single-family home market

RETURNS FOCUSED

PRUDENTDISCIPLINED

Track record of solid operational results with increasing margins

Fully-entitled projects with short durationsInvesting capital across a diverse, national footprint which mitigates risk

Operations in 53 markets across 23 states(1)

/FOR markets / states

STRATEGICEFFICIENT

STRONG LIQUIDITY

LEADERSHIP

Strong relationship with D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder

Scaling quickly while maintaining a low overhead modelBalance sheet provides financial and operational flexibilityProven management team with significant land development experience

(1)As of 3/31/2022

Q2 FY 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Compelling growth story with increasing profitability

• Residential lots sold increased 61% to 5,788

• Net income increased 68% to $48 million

• Pre-tax income increased 68% to $63 million

• 8th consecutive quarter of return on equity (ROE) improvement(1)

Revenue

Pre-tax Profit Margin

Diluted EPS

$422

Q2 FY 2021

15.0%

$0.96

Q2 FY 2022

Q2 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2022

Q2 FY 2021

Q2 FY 2022

Note: All comparisons are to the prior year quarter

(1) ROE is calculated as net income attributable to Forestar for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five

TRACK RECORD OF PROFITABILITY AND GROWTH

Forestar is delivering strong growth and consistent margin expansion through the execution of its strategic plan and a disciplined, returns-focused approach to capital allocation

TTM Lot Deliveries

TTM Revenue

19,064

$1,561

12/31/21

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

12/31/21

TTM Pre-Tax Income and Margin(1)

3/31/22

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

TTM Net Income and ROE(2)

3/31/22

Pre-Tax Income (adjusted)

Pre-Tax Margin (adjusted)

3/31/21

6/30/21

9/30/21

12/31/21

3/31/22

3/31/21

(1) Excludes the pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $18.1 million related to the 3Q FY 2021 refinancing of the Company's 8.00% senior notes due in 2024 6/30/21 9/30/21

(2) Includes the pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt of $18.1 million related to the 3Q FY 2021 refinancing of the Company's 8.00% senior notes due in 2024. ROE is calculated as net income attributable to Forestar for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five

12/31/21

3/31/22