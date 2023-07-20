Investor Presentation
Q3 23
This presentation may include "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although Forestar believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effect of D.R. Horton's controlling level of ownership on us and the holders of our securities; our ability to realize the potential benefits of the strategic relationship with D.R. Horton; the effect of our strategic relationship with D.R. Horton on our ability to maintain relationships with our customers; the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and our business; the cyclical nature of the homebuilding and lot development industries and changes in economic, real estate and other conditions; the impacts of weather conditions and natural disasters; health and safety incidents relating to our operations; supply shortages and other risks of acquiring land, construction materials and skilled labor; competitive conditions in our industry; our ability to achieve our strategic initiatives; continuing liabilities related to assets that have been sold; the impact of governmental policies, laws or regulations and actions or restrictions of regulatory agencies; the cost and availability of property suitable for residential lot development; general economic, market or business conditions where our real estate activities are concentrated; our dependence on relationships with national, regional and local homebuilders; our ability to obtain or the availability of surety bonds to secure our performance related to construction and development activities and the pricing of bonds; obtaining reimbursements and other payments from governmental districts and other agencies and timing of such payments; our ability to succeed in new markets; the conditions of the capital markets and our ability to raise capital to fund expected growth; our ability to manage and service our debt and comply with our debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; the volatility of the market price and trading volume of our common stock; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; the impact of significant inflation, higher interest rates or deflation; and the strength of our information technology systems and the risk of cybersecurity breaches and our ability to satisfy privacy and data protection laws and regulations. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in Forestar's annual report on Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, both of which are or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are not considered measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP, and the items excluded therefrom are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance or liquidity. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures such as net income, cash provided by or used in operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the financial statements as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity.
Non-GAAP financial measures as reported by us may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics reported by other companies and may not be calculated in the same manner. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure and calculations of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the appendix of this presentation.
FORESTAR OVERVIEW
Forestar Group Inc. ("Forestar" or "FOR") is
a highly differentiated, pure-play,
residential lot developer for the affordably-
priced single-family home market
Operations in 52 markets across 20 states(1)
/ FOR markets / states
- As of 6/30/23
RETURNS FOCUSED
PRUDENT
DISCIPLINED
STRATEGIC
EFFICIENT
STRONG LIQUIDITY
LEADERSHIP
Track record of solid operational results
Fully-entitled projects with short durations
Investing capital across a diverse, national footprint which mitigates risk
Strong relationship with D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder
Capturing market share while maintaining a low overhead model
Balance sheet provides financial and operational flexibility
Proven management team with significant land development experience
Q3 FY 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
Solid execution with strong profitability
- Earnings per diluted share increased 16% to $0.93
- Pre-taxincome increased 18% to $62 million on $369 million of revenues, with a pre-tax profit margin of 16.9%
- Net debt to capital(1) improved from 32.8% to 19.1%, and total liquidity increased to $781 million
- Real estate book value of $1.9 billion
- Return on equity(2) of 11.9%
- Expanded customer base - 16% of lots sold were sold to 15 customers other than D.R. Horton(3)
Net Income
Lots Sold
Book Value Per Share
$47
3,812
$40
3,473
18%
10%
$25.96
$23.05
13%
Q3 FY 2022
Q3 FY 2023
Q3 FY 2022
Q3 FY 2023
Q3 FY 2022
Q3 FY 2023
$ in millions
Note: All comparisons are to the prior year quarter
- Net debt to total capital consists of debt net of unrestricted cash divided by stockholders' equity plus debt net of unrestricted cash.
- Return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average stockholders' equity, where average stockholders' equity is the sum of ending stockholders' equity
balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five
(3) Includes 105 lots that were sold to a lot banker who expects to sell those lots to D.R. Horton at a future date
FORESTAR SUPPLIES THE FIRST INPUT TO BUILDING A HOME
Key Components to Building a Home:
- Finished Lot (~20-30% of ASP)
- Concrete
- Lumber
- Roofing materials
- Siding / Brick
- Windows
- Insulation
- HVAC / Plumbing / Electrical
- Cabinets / Flooring / Paint
- Appliances
Note: ASP refers to the average sales price of a home
